Skydio and Aloft are joining forces to bring an integrated API-driven solution for drone fleet and airspace compliance management. The integration allows Aloft Air Control for Enterprise — a software solution spanning pre-flight, in-flight, and post-flight workflows — to talk directly with Skydio Cloud, which is available for Skydio 2+ and Skydio X2 drones and enables connected drone operations at scale. The result is that Skydio and Aloft customers can now receive a complete and secure data stream of flight logs, telemetry, asset tracking, reporting, etc., from the combined solution.

