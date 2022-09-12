Read full article on original website
Related
dronedj.com
Interested in a federal career? The FAA is hiring drone pilots
Do you want to turn your drone flying experience into a career with the US government? The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is hiring specialists to manage flight plans and test equipment to ensure drones are flown safely. Two full-time vacancies for “Airway Transportation Systems Specialists (UAS Operators)” are currently open...
dronedj.com
7 DJI drone models approved for FAA’s Remote ID mandate
Tech giant DJI says the FAA has approved seven of its latest and most popular drone models for compliance with the new Remote ID mandate. Remote ID refers to the ability of a drone in flight to provide identification and location information that can be received by people within the range of local radio signals. The FAA likens it to a “digital license plate” for a drone.
dronedj.com
Skydio drones can now be managed within Aloft Air Control
Skydio and Aloft are joining forces to bring an integrated API-driven solution for drone fleet and airspace compliance management. The integration allows Aloft Air Control for Enterprise — a software solution spanning pre-flight, in-flight, and post-flight workflows — to talk directly with Skydio Cloud, which is available for Skydio 2+ and Skydio X2 drones and enables connected drone operations at scale. The result is that Skydio and Aloft customers can now receive a complete and secure data stream of flight logs, telemetry, asset tracking, reporting, etc., from the combined solution.
dronedj.com
Inspired Flight drones make the Blue sUAS 2.0 grade
California drone maker Inspired Flight says two of its UAV systems have been added to the Blue sUAS 2.0 list by the Pentagon’s Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), clearing the way for their procuration and use by US government and military agencies. San Luis Obispo-based Inspired Flight said both its...
Comments / 0