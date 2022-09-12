ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Carbon pipeline company takes unwilling Iowa landowners to court

By Jared Strong
Nebraska Examiner
Nebraska Examiner
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P8x4x_0hrg3eH700

Navigator CO2 Ventures is set to conclude its public informational meetings soon. (Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch)

Navigator CO2 Ventures, one of three companies that have proposed liquid carbon pipelines in Iowa, recently sued four sets of landowners to gain access to their properties to survey the land, according to court records.

The company filed petitions in August for injunctive relief against landowners in Butler, Clay and Woodbury Counties. The company claims the landowners have repeatedly refused to grant access to their properties and alleged physical threats toward the company’s land agents, whose surveys will help the company determine the path of the pipeline.

“Get off my land before I let the dog go,” a spouse of one of the landowners allegedly told one of the agents, who interpreted the woman’s words as a physical threat, court records show.

In a different county, a landowner’s tenant “nearly ran over” another agent, Navigator alleges.

In its petitions, Navigator cites Iowa law that says “a pipeline company may enter upon private land for the purpose of surveying and examining the land to determine direction or depth of a pipeline by giving ten days’ written notice.”

The law continues: “The entry for land surveys … shall not be deemed a trespass and may be aided by injunction.”

The potential pipelines have drawn fierce resistance from landowners, county officials, conservationists and others, especially because of the potential use of eminent domain to build them despite landowners’ objections.

The companies aim to transport captured carbon dioxide from ethanol plants to be sequestered underground in other states. The projects seek to capitalize on billions of dollars of federal incentives to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

Andy Bates, a Navigator spokesperson, declined to comment on the court petitions and whether the company might file more. He also declined to reveal the percentage of the roughly 800-mile route for which the company has signed voluntary easements with landowners.

“We are making progress on easements and are signing additional tracts every day,” Bates said.

Another company, Summit Carbon Solutions, has said it has permission for about 40% of its route through Iowa. A Summit spokesperson did not respond to a request to comment about its potential litigation with landowners.

Summit is further along in the process to gain a hazardous liquid pipeline permit from state regulators. It and Navigator had held required public meetings starting late last year in each of the affected counties. By law, those meetings must precede the land surveys and negotiations with landowners.

In June, Navigator altered its route and is in the process of holding new meetings in counties where the changes occurred. Those meetings were set to conclude later this month.

In each of the four district court actions, Navigator seeks court orders to prevent landowners from interfering with the surveys and help from sheriff’s offices to ensure access to the properties is “timely and safely provided.”

The petitions were filed against Dennis Hart in Butler County, R.V. Hassman L.P. in Butler County, William and Vicki Hulse in Woodbury County, and Martin Koenig in Clay County.

This article first appeared in the Iowa Capital Dispatch , a sister site of the Nebraska Examiner in the States Newsroom Network.

The post Carbon pipeline company takes unwilling Iowa landowners to court appeared first on Nebraska Examiner .

Comments / 11

Patty Anderson
4d ago

it is their land. if they say no...it's NO. WHY does corporate America believe they can do whatever they want?

Reply(1)
3
Related
WHO 13

COVID-19 aid means $1 million for historic Iowa music venue

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Frank Sinatra came. Louis Armstrong and Duke Ellington did, too. Unfortunately, decades later so did COVID-19, which temporarily closed live music venues across the nation. But now, $1 million is headed to the Val Air Ballroom in West Des Moines in the form of federal pandemic relief aid. On Friday, […]
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa-Based Pizza Chain Files For Bankruptcy

(Bettendorf, IA) – A pizza chain with locations in Iowa six other states, and Egypt is declaring bankruptcy. Bettendorf-based Happy Joe’s Pizza is filing for Chapter Eleven, which means the company will remain open while it reorganizes. Tom Sacco, Happy Joe’s CEO, says they’re remodeling their older restaurants while expanding into Texas, Arizona, and Saudi Arabia.
BETTENDORF, IA
ourquadcities.com

24 Iowa non-profit projects receive combined $40M

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Three Siouxland communities received grants towards their non-profit projects through a program announced by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds. On Wednesday, Gov. Reynolds announced $40 million in grant funding for 24 projects through the Non-profit Innovation Fund. The program, originally announced as a $20 million grant program in May, doubles the investment in shovel-ready infrastructure projects that will enable Iowa non-profits to expand services or help more Iowans.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Business
Woodbury County, IA
Government
Butler County, NE
Government
Local
Nebraska Business
County
Butler County, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
Local
Iowa Industry
City
Carbon, IA
Local
Nebraska Industry
Local
Iowa Government
County
Woodbury County, IA
Mix 97-3

This Tiny Iowa Town Has the Best Taco in the Entire State

Sometimes the best things are found in the most unlikely of places, and that's most certainly the case when it comes to where you can find the best taco in the Hawkeye State. According to the bloggers at Love Food, the best spot to find a taco in all of Iowa is found in a small town many have never heard of.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Company in Eastern Iowa recycles wind turbine blades

Attorney's for Tyson Foods are asking the court to throw out wrongful death lawsuits. Iowa Board of Regents to meet over requests for funding. The Iowa Board of Regents is set to meet to address its planned request of more than 630 million dollars from the Iowa legislature. Iowa Sen....
IOWA STATE
tspr.org

Alliant Energy proposes solar power project in southeast Iowa

An Iowa utility company wants to install solar panels near Wever to supply power for customers across the state. Alliant Energy Renewable Energy Director Justin Voss met with the Lee County Board of Supervisors on Sept. 12 to discuss the proposal. Voss said half of the 24 affected property owners...
LEE COUNTY, IA
Albia Newspapers

This Is the Wealthiest School District in Iowa

Disparities in school spending have been a point of contention in the American public education system for decades. Because public schools typically receive the bulk of their funding from local sources such as property taxes, wealthy districts are often better funded than poorer ones. While studies have shown that higher...
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pipelines#Greenhouse Gas#Ethanol#Court Orders#Business Industry#Linus Business#Navigator Co2 Ventures
B102.7

Which Are Iowa’s Fastest Growing Cities?

So far in 2022, Iowa has not seen any sort of significant uptick in the overall population statewide - an increase of just 0.45 percent to a total of 3,219,171 residents. That's only good for the 28th biggest increase in America. But in various places throughout the Hawkeye State, there...
IOWA STATE
97X

Speed Limit Changes And Doubling Of Fines Almost Became Law In Iowa

For the past few years, there have been talks about increasing the speed limit in Iowa. In short, the bill would let us go 5 mph faster. The bill would increase the speed limit on interstate highways from 70 to 75 mph. On divided, multi-lane highways, the bill would increase the speed limit from 65 mph to 70 mph. The speed limit on other state roads would increase from 55 miles per hour to 60 mph.
IOWA STATE
K92.3

New Iowa Facility Is An Amazon For Farmers

A national company is creating an even bigger local footprint with its latest grand opening. Farmers Business Network has opened a new Amazon-style warehouse right here in Iowa, but instead of being able to buy clothes or electronics- people can get their ag-related goods. This new distribution center is located...
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Albia Newspapers

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Iowa

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the highest unemployment rate in Iowa using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IOWA STATE
MinnPost

Iowa to close state-run home for people with disabilities, one of the few remaining nationally

GLENWOOD, Iowa — Mike Lee’s way of life has faded away in most of the United States, and it soon will vanish from southwestern Iowa. Lee, 57, has spent 44 years at the Glenwood Resource Center, a state-run institution for people with intellectual or developmental disabilities. He has autism and epilepsy, and his parents decided when he was 13 that he needed the structure and constant oversight offered by a large facility.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Drastic changes coming to Iowa State clubs after fatal crew club accident

Thousands of mourners stand in hours-long line to see Queen Elizabeth II lying in state. Thousands of mourners are standing in line for more than 12 hours to see Queen Elizabeth The Second lying in state. Man who allegedly used card skimmer to steal thousands in Dubuque County arrested. Updated:...
IOWA STATE
103.3 WJOD

An Iowa State Park Was Named America’s 8th Favorite Landmark

Aqua Expeditions, a travel company, recently surveyed over 2,000 Americans asking them their favorite natural landmarks. One of Iowa's very own managed to crack the top 10. Indeed, Iowa's Pikes Peak State Park came in at #8 on this survey, joining the likes of New York's Niagara Falls, Wyoming's Yellowstone National Park, and Tennessee's Great Smoky Mountains as one of America's most beloved landmarks. Such company is quite esteemed. We beat out the other, more-famous Pikes Peak in Colorado!
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Five Iowa Schools Make Blue Ribbon List

(Undated) — Five Iowa Schools have earned national Blue Ribbon status this year. All five schools were chosen based on overall academic performance on state assessments or national tests. They are Prairie Trail Elementary School, Ankeny; Glenwood – West Elementary School; Mount Ayr Elementary School; Van Meter High School, and Vinton-Shellsburg Middle School. They are among the 297 schools recognized nationwide.
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Looming Railroad Strike Could Impact Iowa

Statewide Iowa — Federal officials are working to try and head off a railroad strike that could have a major impact on Iowa. The Iowa DOT’s Stuart Anderson says things are in a formal presidential cooling off period that is winding down. He says Iowa’s rails system was...
IOWA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska Examiner

Lincoln, NE
854
Followers
790
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

Nebraskans want accountability from their elected officials and government. Are their tax dollars well-spent? Are state agencies and local governments responsive to the people? Are officials, programs and policies working for the common good and a better future for our state? The Nebraska Examiner was established to provide a hard-hitting, daily flow of important news, scoops and reports to help us better understand our community. Our website is free — free of ads, free of paywalls, free of paid subscriptions. The Nebraska Examiner is independent, nonprofit and nonpartisan, dedicated to producing a vigorous news report about the Cornhusker State. We also provide a forum for commentary. Opinion pieces are labeled as such, and Examiner reporters do not contribute to our commentary. We invite commentary from the community. We make our work available to your community newspapers and other media outlets with proper attribution. The Nebraska Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Examiner retains full editorial independence.

 https://nebraskaexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy