ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Firefighters rescue man who repelled 85 feet down Minneapolis storm drain

By FOX Weather
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EfImm_0hrg3bcw00

MINNEAPOLIS – The Minneapolis Fire Department rescued a man who repelled 85 feet down a storm drain shaft and got stuck early Friday.

Fire crews cut through the fencing, set up a high-point anchor rope rescue system, and scaled down over the edge to rescue the man, the fire department said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33AtIA_0hrg3bcw00
Fire rescue crews secured him into a rescue harness and hauled him up and out of the storm drain.
Minneapolis Fire
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QU6Gh_0hrg3bcw00
A fire rescuer searches for the man who repelled 85 feet down the Minneapolis storm drain.
Minneapolis Fire

Crews then reached the victim, and confirmed he wasn’t injured. They put the man in a rescue harness and hauled him up, out of the storm drain.

The fire department did not say why the man repelled down the shaft.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Accidents
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Minneapolis, MN
Accidents
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rope Rescue#Storm Drain#Fire#Accident
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
63K+
Followers
49K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy