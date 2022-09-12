ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teaneck, NJ

These local educators have side hustles, combining teaching with other talents

By Liz Johnson, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 5 days ago

"What did you do on your summer vacation?"

Don't expect the usual "went to the shore" answer from these three educators. They might say: Wrote a book. Made a music video. Knocked out an opponent.

Because over the summer, they're doing more than just taking a break from the classroom. As they do all year long, they're pursuing interests outside of education. They don't let their love of instructing young people stop them from their side gigs.

Meet three North Jersey residents who combine teaching with other talents.

Marisa Kossoy

Marisa Kossy, an educator who lives in Teaneck, is also a children's book author. Finding joy in education is one of Kossoy's defining features. She knew she wanted to be a teacher at age 6, when she played the game of school with her sister. In middle school, an English teacher introduced her to different literary genres, and ignited the spark that made her want to be a writer. “I cannot see my life outside of education,” she says. “There’s nothing else I want to do. I love making a difference in kids' lives. I never feel like I'm going to work.” Read her story here: Turning the page: Bergen educator infuses her children's book with a love of school

Crystal Vargas

Crystal Vargas of Bloomfield is an eighth-grade civics teacher at Lewis F. Cole Middle School in Fort Lee — and also a percussionist. She's performed at such venues as BET’s Black Girls Rock Awards Show and Live with Regis and Kelly . She appeared in Rihanna’s “What’s My Name” music video and performed with the likes of Paul Simon, Bernie Williams, Gladys Knight, Sheila E. and Jill Scott. Read her story here: She's got the beat: Crystal Vargas teaches civics and plays percussion for the stars.

Jamir Cope

Jamir Cope of Teaneck, who teaches at KIPP SPARK Academy in Newark, trains at boxing, too, and wants to be a champion. Cope says that both teaching and boxing have taught him patience. “In boxing, you have to understand that progress isn’t going to happen overnight,” he says. “Being a teacher, if a kid doesn’t understand a concept, they’re not going to get it overnight, either. One day they’ll grasp the information. You just can’t rush into things. Everybody has different ways of learning.” Read his story here: A teacher who knows the ropes: Jamir Cope aims for the boxing Hall of Fame

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: These local educators have side hustles, combining teaching with other talents

