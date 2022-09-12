Secaucus voted North Jersey Football Team of the Week for Week 2

After four days of voting, Secaucus has been selected as the North Jersey Football Team of the Week for Week 2.

The Patriots (2-0) are off to their first 2-0 start since 2013 thanks to a 43-14 win over New Milford. They had more than 400 yards of total offense. Senior Aly Marzouk rushed for 149 yards and scored on runs of 1, 11 and 4 yards. Junior Steven Vega ran for scores of 5 and 32 yards. Sophomore Marcus Goldsack threw for 142 yards, including a 65-yard score to senior Niko Toro.

Here were the other nominees:

Demarest

The Norsemen (1-1) produced another strong offensive performance with a 34-14 home victory over West Milford that gave new coach Nick Guttuso his first win. Senior Chris Short rushed for 117 yards and three TD and returned the opening kickoff 88 yards for a score. Dan Argenziano ran for a score, and he and fellow senior Etan Benishay each had seven tackles.

Don Bosco

In North Jersey’s highest-scoring game in Week 2, the Ironmen (2-1) defeated St. Joseph, 44-35. They gained 491 total yards and erased a 28-24 deficit. Senior Nick Minicucci had more than 400 total yards, throwing for 343, with three TD passes, and rushing for 64, including the final score in the fourth. Sophomore Jack Donnelly added a field goal and five extra points.

Elmwood Park

The Crusaders won their first season opener since 2014 with a 22-13 win over Palisades Park/Leonia. Senior Alex Picinich scored three TD and had five tackles and a pass breakup. He had four catches for 80 yards and caught scoring passes of 23 and 41 yards from sophomore Jayden Ferrer. Picinich rushed six times for 26 yards and his 7-yard TD put them ahead for good at 14-7.

Old Tappan

The Golden Knights (2-0) appear to have returned to winning form after a 28-0 victory over Northern Highlands. One season after a 5-6 record and 45-0 loss to Highlands, the Golden Knights posted their first shutout in exactly two years. Senior Tommy Caracciolo threw three TD passes and senior Aidan Heaney opened the scoring on a 2-yard run.

Paramus

The Spartans (1-1) snapped a six-game losing streak and won in double-overtime. They defeated Pascack Valley, 21-20, after senior Corey Petruzzella threw a 12-yard TD pass to senior Firaol Tulu on fourth-and-8 and sophomore injury replacement Brandon Durrenberger booted his third extra point. Junior Chris Aykurt had blocked Pascack Valley’s extra point attempt.

Passaic Tech

The Bulldogs (3-0) ascend to the No. 1 spot in the North Jersey Public Top 20 following a 42-0 win over Passaic. Junior Trashon Dye had five tackles and junior Jordan Alston four in the team’s first shutout of the season. Dye also ran for two TD, while his brother, Travon, and fellow juniors Ma’Kao Taylor and Cashmere Jones also ran for scores.

Results

