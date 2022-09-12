ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifton Adult Opportunity Center wins appeal for expansion on City Hall grounds

By Matt Fagan, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
 5 days ago

Two months ago, things looked glum for the Clifton Adult Opportunity Center's expansion plans .

Nestled in the City Hall complex, the center, which assists young adults with developmental disabilities, had applied to the New Jersey Historic Sites Council to expand on a building that was part of the former U.S. Animal Quarantine Station , a preserved site.

The proposal had the support of Clifton officials. But on July 14, the Historic Sites Council denied the application, saying that although the center's work was admirable, the city had not properly made its case or followed all required procedures. The council called the city's approval "high-handed."

City officials, after addressing the concerns by holding a public hearing, appealed the matter to Elizabeth Dragon, an assistant commissioner of the state Department of Environmental Protection.

Dragon on Aug. 25 overruled the council's denial, saying the public benefit outweighed the negative impact that construction would have on the site's historic value.

"The project will have a public benefit by providing a continuing service to the residents of the surrounding area with special needs," Dragon's decision reads.

The center's proximity to city services like fire and police protection, and the security that would provide, were another argument in the plan's favor, Dragon added.

Grace Lisbona, the Opportunity Center's executive director, said she was relieved because the service needs to add classroom and storage space to meet growing demand.

"Thank God they approved our request," Lisbona said.

With the state's OK, the center can move forward with plans to build a two-story structure, which should allow it to provide daytime programs for the developmentally disabled. As it is, the center has 58 clients, most of whom are packed into a few small rooms at the site. Others attend remotely.

"Right now we have people who attend on Zoom," Lisbona said. "We are out of space."

Police pay: Clifton to raise starting salaries for police officers in hopes of stopping exodus

Secret sculptures: A sprawling, 26-acre free sculpture park is one of Clifton's best-kept secrets

The center currently operates out of two buildings at the site plus one of its two group homes. That home is on City Hall grounds and has a number of sheds the group uses for storage.

The initial denial came after the state council determined that the proposed building would alter the historic setting at the former quarantine station. For almost 80 years, the property housed a number of barns that served as the "Ellis Island for animals" imported to the U.S. between 1900 and 1979.

Musk oxen, giraffes, cattle, sheep and circus animals were first held at the Clifton Quarantine Station. Today, a number of converted barns house the city's senior center, animal shelter and arts center. City Hall is also on the property.

Clifton Mayor James Anzaldi said the Opportunity Center, which has been a tenant on station grounds since 1982, has renovated buildings that were in need of repair and turned them into homes for young adults with developmental disabilities. The group did so long before other organizations stepped up, he added.

"They are an outstanding organization that has helped so many families over these years," the mayor said.

Center staff said it was unclear how many clients they will end up serving with the expansion.

Lisbona said it is a moving target, since needs vary depending on the adult in question. For instance, those who use wheelchairs may need more space than ambulatory adults.

The director added that she is not sure when work will start. The project has received approval from the Clifton zoning board. But architectural plans and a landscaping and screening proposal that Dragon required in her conditional approval still need to be drawn up. Still, the center has much of its funding in place for the expansion, Lisbona said. She declined to provide specific figures on the cost.

