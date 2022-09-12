After four days of voting, Old Tappan senior Katie Meeks has been selected as the North Jersey Girls Cross-Country Runner of the Week for Sept. 8-10.

Along with fellow senior Kristen Johnson, she is the leader of North Jersey's preseason No. 1 team and nothing she did in winning the Big North National batch meet has changed the Golden Knights' goals.

Here were the other nominees:

Remy Dubac

Clifton senior

The reigning group 4 state champion and all-state runner started her season with a comfortable win in the large school pod at the Season Opener Invitational at Darlington County Park.

Autumn Ritter

Northern Highlands junior

Ritter has been a major contributor to the Highlanders since her first race as a freshman but she recorded her first victory in the Big North Freedom batch meet and seems poised to take a large step forward this year.

Madison Sovak

Ramsey sophomore

After an excellent freshman year, she started her second season with a very good performance in finishing fourth in the Red Raider Run at historic Bear Mountain Park in New York.

Morgan Uhlhorn

Lakeland senior

She won her first ever cross-country race in impressive style, running 18:55 at Darlington County Park to win the small school pod at the Season Opener Invitational, a 30 second PR at the course.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Katie Meeks voted North Jersey Girls Cross-Country Runner of the Week for Sept. 8-10