After four days of voting, Lakeland senior Owen Horevay has been selected as the North Jersey Boys Cross-Country Runner of the Week for Sept. 8-10.

He won the small schools pod at the Season Opener Invitational and in the process set a school record of 15:43 at the Darlington County Park, second best in Passaic County history, just five seconds off of the county record.

Here were the other nominees:

Younes Abada

Secaucus senior

He set a personal best of 17:03.4 at the tough Bear Mountain course in New York, earning third place in the Red Raider Run, his best finish of the three times he has run at the meet.

Matt Califf

Wayne Valley junior

Won his first cross-country race by holding off senior Hisham Ettayebi of Clifton in the large schools pod of the Season Opener, breaking 17 minutes on a 5,000 meter course for the first time.

Michael Pizzella

Pascack Valley senior

The steady four year varsity runner won the Big North National batch meet with a near personal best of 17:17 to lead the Panthers to a sweep of the five dual scores within the batch meet.

Bryce Teto

Paramus senior

He started his year with a 23 second Darlington personal best to win the highly competitive Big North Freedom batch meet and establish himself as an all-Bergen County candidate.

Results

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Owen Horevay voted North Jersey Boys Cross-Country Runner of the Week for Sept. 8-10