Nashville, TN

6 Live Shows to Check out this Week – September 12, 2022

By Donna Vissman
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 5 days ago

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: September 12 – September 18, 2022.

Big & Rich

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d13EO_0hrg3Pz600
photo from 3rd and Lindsley

Tuesday, September 13, 8 pm

3rd & Lindsley, 813 3rd Avenue S, Nashville

Big & Rich comprised of John Rich and Big Kenny are first-rate musicians, songwriters, producers, entertainers. Opening act will be Glen Baker Band.

Buy tickets here.

One Republic + Need to Breathe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wa58x_0hrg3Pz600
photo from Bridgestone Arena

OneRepublic, is comprised of singer/songwriter and lead vocalist Ryan Tedder, guitarists Zach Filkins and Drew Brown, keys Brian Willett, bassist and cellist Brent Kutzle, and drummer Eddie Fisher who will be joined by Need to Breathe.

Buy tickets here.

Testament

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14bEVU_0hrg3Pz600
photo from Brooklyn Bowl

Friday, September 16, 6:50 pm

Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue North, Nashville

Known as one of the big six thrash metal bands, you can see them this week at Brooklyn Bowl along with two others known as the big six- Exodus and Death Angel.

Buy tickets here.

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xlQxh_0hrg3Pz600
photo from Ryman Auditorium

Saturday, September 17, 8 pm

Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep John Lewis Way N, Nashville

Their first major hit came in 1971 with the epic “Mr. Bojangles,” along with support from banjo master Earl Scruggs, opened doors in Nashville. Behind those doors were Earl Scruggs, Roy Acuff, Doc Watson, Mother Maybelle Carter, Jimmy Martin, and others who would collaborate on a multi-artist, multi-generational, three-disc 1972 masterpiece: Will the Circle Be Unbroken went triple Platinum, spawned two later volumes, and wound up in the Grammy Hall of Fame.

Buy tickets here.

Parker McCollum

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35o7Zq_0hrg3Pz600

Saturday, September 17, 7 pm

Ascend Amphitheater, 310 First Avenue South, Nashville

McCollum’s show was delayed and eventually halted due to weather. Now, he returns to Ascend for a full show with supporting acts of Conner Smith and Catie Offerman.

Buy tickets here.

Brooks Nielsen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LIJLb_0hrg3Pz600
photo from Hop Springs

Friday, September 16, 8 pm

Hop Springs Beer Park, 6790 John Bragg Highway Murfreesboro

Brooks Nielsen (co-founder and lead singer of Southern California surf-psych icons The Growlers ) just released his first full-length solo album One Match Left : a double-vinyl.

Buy tickets here.

Boney James

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r49aQ_0hrg3Pz600
photo from Nashville Symphony

Sunday, September 18, 7:30 pm

Schermerhorn Symphony Center, 1 Symphony Place, Nashville

Solid is the four-time GRAMMY nominated, multi-platinum selling saxophonist’s seventeenth album as a leader. It follows up his smash 2017 release “Honestly” (which became his eleventh #1 Billboard Contemporary Jazz Album.) With eleven original songs and featuring R&B star Kenny Lattimore on the single “Be Here”, the record is an upliftng collection. Says James, “This new music is a reaction to how stressful the world feels these days. Music is a respite, it’s always ‘solid’ and it never lets me down.”

Buy tickets here.

The post 6 Live Shows to Check out this Week – September 12, 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Comments / 0

 

Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

