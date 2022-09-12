ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, TN

Pilgrimage Music Festival Reveals Black Opry Revue and Sunday Gospel Service

By Source Staff
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 5 days ago

Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival, which takes place Sept 24 – 25 in Franklin, TN reveals the lineups for Black Opry Revue and Sunday Gospel Service today. Black Opry Revue begins at 1:10pm CT on Saturday, September 24 at Gold Record Road Stage while the festival’s Sunday Gospel Service will take place on Sunday, September 25 at 11:30am CT at the Americana Music Triangle Experience stage.

Black Opry Revue performers include Aaron Vance, Yasmin Williams, Lori Rayne, Ruby Amanfu, Layna, Nicky Diamonds and Ping Rose. Black Opry Revue is a home for Black artists and Black fans of Country, Blues, Folk and Americana music, featuring performers who encompass all aspects of each genre. Showcasing the diversity that Black artists bring to these spaces, Black Opry Revue fosters connection and celebrates Black artists and their contributions.

Sunday Gospel Service is returning for its third year at Pilgrimage Festival, with the annual event set to again offer attendees an opportunity to worship on the grounds of The Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin, TN. Pilgrimage Festival first launched its Sunday Gospel Service in 2019, returning the event in 2021. Performers during this year’s African American Historical Society Southern Gospel Service include Charlene Harrison, DeWitt Johnson, Quintavious Johnson and Michael Rix. The morning session offers festivalgoers a scenic swap for their normal worship service, centering the program on the music of its talented performers for a serene start to Day 2 of this year’s highly anticipated weekend.

Last week, Pilgrimage Festival announced its list of food and beverage vendors for this year’s event including over two dozen food options and premier beverage partners as well as its list of Makers Village vendors and local retailers. From food trucks to handmade jewelry and more, there will be plenty to fill up on and fill your home with at the 2022 festival.

Founded by Better Than Ezra singer and Franklin resident Kevin Griffin, W. Brandt Wood and Michael Whelan, Pilgrimage Festival is dedicated to supporting local creators of all kinds. This year’s must-see musical lineup is anchored by headliners Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Jon Batiste and The Avett Brothers with sets by over four dozen acts including Lake Street Dive, Elle King, Lennon Stella, Trampled by Turtles, Dawes, Better Than Ezra, Marty Stuart, Celisse, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Butch Walker, Brittney Spencer, Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears, Adia Victoria, Bones Owens, Jensen McRae and many more.

Two-day GA passes, two-day VIP passes and single-day tickets are on sale now, and you can purchase tickets here.

The post Pilgrimage Music Festival Reveals Black Opry Revue and Sunday Gospel Service appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wilson County Source

Find Out How You Can Win Free Tickets to Pilgrimage Music Festival Taking in Franklin, TN

The City of Franklin is offering a chance to win a pair of two-day passes to this year’s Pilgrimage Music Festival. Festival organizers have donated several two-day general admission tickets to the City to give away in the #MyPilgrimagePal contest! The annual festival takes place September 24 & 25 at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm, […] The post Find Out How You Can Win Free Tickets to Pilgrimage Music Festival Taking in Franklin, TN appeared first on Wilson County Source.
FRANKLIN, TN
Wilson County Source

Blue Man Group to Return to Nashville with Limited Three-Show Engagement at TPAC

Tickets on sale Friday, Sept. 16, at 10 a.m. at TPAC.org The smash hit phenomenon Blue Man Group returns to Nashville for a limited, three-performance engagement at Tennessee Performing Arts Center’s Jackson Hall Jan. 24-26. Single tickets go on sale on Friday, Sept. 16, at 10 a.m. at TPAC.org, by phone at 615-782-4040 and in person at the TPAC Box Office, […] The post Blue Man Group to Return to Nashville with Limited Three-Show Engagement at TPAC appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Bobby Bones Announces Comedy Show this October

Following sold-out shows in Nashville, Bobby Bones will bring BOBBY BONES: COMEDICALLY INSPIRATIONAL back to Nashville on Oct. 22 at the CMA Theater. Tickets go on sale on Sept. 16 and can be purchased HERE. With BOBBY BONES: COMEDICALLY INSPIRATIONAL, Bones offers a unique blend of comedy as well as inspiring stories about his journey […] The post Bobby Bones Announces Comedy Show this October appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Two Longstanding Nashville Restaurants Announce Closure

Whiskey Kitchen and Tavern, part of the MStreet collection of eateries, has announced their closures. In a release, MStreet stated about Whiskey Kitchen, “After 13 years of operations, Whiskey Kitchen is closing to make way for a new hotel development led by developer CB Ragland. It is most likely that MStreet will put a new […] The post Two Longstanding Nashville Restaurants Announce Closure appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Franklin, TN
Society
Local
Tennessee Society
City
Franklin, TN
Wilson County Source

6 Live Shows to Check out this Week – September 12, 2022

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: September 12 – September 18, 2022. Big & Rich photo from 3rd and Lindsley Tuesday, September 13, 8 […] The post 6 Live Shows to Check out this Week – September 12, 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County! Owl on Pumpkins Saturday, September 17, 4:00pm 1342 W. Main St, Lebanon, TN Imagine That Art Studio This fun fall painting is taking place this Saturday at 4:00pm! This class costs $25. The staff can’t wait to see you […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

Dr. Paul T. Kwami, Director of Fisk Jubilee Singers, Has Died

Dr. Paul T. Kwami, Musical Director of the Fisk Jubilee Singers, has died. Fisk University shared a statement about the passing of Dr. Kwani, stating, ”It is with the heaviest of hearts and the deepest of sorrows that Fisk University today announces the passing of Dr. Paul T. Kwami ’85. Dr. Kwami served as the […] The post Dr. Paul T. Kwami, Director of Fisk Jubilee Singers, Has Died appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Wynonna Judd Announces Star-studded Lineup for The Judds: The Final Tour

Wynonna Judd, has announced the line-up of special guests who will be joining her on the road for The Judds: The Final Tour. Along with Martina McBride, who will join her on the road for the entirety of the tour, Wynonna is thrilled to welcome Brandi Carlile, Ashley McBryde, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, Trisha […] The post Wynonna Judd Announces Star-studded Lineup for The Judds: The Final Tour appeared first on Wilson County Source.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elle King
Person
Adia Victoria
Person
Brandi Carlile
Person
Michael Rix
Person
Lennon Stella
Person
Jon Batiste
Person
Molly Tuttle
Wilson County Source

Mistletoe Merchants is Returning to the Farm Bureau Expo Center

Come out for the premiere shopping event in the South! Mistletoe Merchants is coming to the Farm Bureau Expo Center (945 East Baddour Parkway Lebanon, TN 37087) from September 23-25, 2022! Come shop ’til you drop at Mistletoe Merchants of Nashville! More than 125 merchants will showcase their one-of-a-kind items that you can’t find anywhere […] The post Mistletoe Merchants is Returning to the Farm Bureau Expo Center appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

Loveless Cafe is Celebrating National Biscuit Month with a Willy Wonka Style Giveaway

September is National Biscuit Month! Loveless Cafe is known for their biscuits and this month they are doing a giveaway when you purchase biscuit mix. Think Willy Wonka style – starting Friday, Sept. 16, 12 golden tickets will be hidden with the Loveless Cafe Biscuit Mix at local retailers. Seekers must purchase the biscuit mix […] The post Loveless Cafe is Celebrating National Biscuit Month with a Willy Wonka Style Giveaway appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

5 Things to Know About Jon Batiste

Pilgrimage Music Festival 2022 will take place in Franklin, TN at Harlinsdale Farm on September 24-25. Now in its eighth year, artists set to perform include Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, The Avett Brothers, and Jon Batiste to name a few. In case you’re not familiar with Jon Batiste, who led with 11 GRAMMY nominations this […] The post 5 Things to Know About Jon Batiste appeared first on Wilson County Source.
FRANKLIN, TN
Wilson County Source

Spirited Hive is an Official Ready-to-Drink Partner of the Tennessee Titans & Nissan Stadium

Spirited Hive, a new line of ready-to-drink craft cocktails made with quality spirits, all-natural ingredients, and organic honey, is proud to be an official ready-to-drink partner of the NFL’s Tennessee Titans and all Nissan Stadium events. It recently debuted at the Red Hot Chili Peppers concert and will be available at every event for the […] The post Spirited Hive is an Official Ready-to-Drink Partner of the Tennessee Titans & Nissan Stadium appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gospel Music#Local Life#Music Festival#Havingfun#Performance Info#Americana Music#Linus Entertainment#Linus Music#Localevent#Sunday Gospel Service#Tn#Ct#Black Opry Revue
Wilson County Source

$50,000 Powerball Double Play Winner in Gallatin

GALLATIN — A lucky Powerball player in Gallatin won $50,000 from the drawing held last night, Sept. 14, 2022, thanks to their use of the Double Play feature. In the Double Play drawing – held after the Powerball drawing – last night’s winner matched four out of five balls and the Double Play Powerball. The ticket was purchased at Petro […] The post $50,000 Powerball Double Play Winner in Gallatin appeared first on Wilson County Source.
GALLATIN, TN
Wilson County Source

Radnor Lake State Park Named State Park of the Year in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) has named Radnor Lake State Park in Nashville its Park of the Year as part of the Tennessee State Parks Awards of Excellence. The park was also honored with an award for its performance in sustainability. “Radnor Lake State Park is a perfect example of why we […] The post Radnor Lake State Park Named State Park of the Year in Tennessee appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Nashville SC to Play Their First Ever International Opponent

Geodis Park will host Club América from Mexico on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at 8 PM. Club América was founded nearly a century ago in 1916. Nashville SC is playing one of the most successful LIGA MX teams as they have won their league title 13 times and 7 CONCACAF Champions’ Cup/Champions League titles. These […] The post Nashville SC to Play Their First Ever International Opponent appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

CFMT’s Give Black, Give Back Initiative Awards Grants to 4 Area Black-Led Organizations

Give Black, Give Back, an initiative of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, announces grants to four area Black-led nonprofit organizations to cap its celebration of Black Philanthropy Month. Throughout the month of August, Give Black, Give Back’s Philanthropy Advisors, Kia Jarmon and Lisa Swift-Young engaged in weekly conversations during Black Philanthropy Month Conversation discussions. […] The post CFMT’s Give Black, Give Back Initiative Awards Grants to 4 Area Black-Led Organizations appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Religion
Wilson County Source

MTSU Breaks Ground on $7.1 Million Outdoor Tennis Complex

Middle Tennessee State University broke ground for its new $7.1 million outdoor tennis complex in a ceremony Thursday, Sept. 15, on the site for the new facility at the corner of Middle Tennessee Boulevard and Greenland Drive on the Blue Raider campus. This new state of the art facility will serve as the on-campus home […] The post MTSU Breaks Ground on $7.1 Million Outdoor Tennis Complex appeared first on Wilson County Source.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Wilson County Source

WEATHER 9-13-14,2022 Really Nice

Keeps on shining….. Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 58. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Wednesday Night Clear, with a low around 60. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in […] The post WEATHER 9-13-14,2022 Really Nice appeared first on Wilson County Source.
ENVIRONMENT
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Sandra ‘Sandy’ Joyce Granstaff

Sandra “Sandy” Joyce Granstaff, age 67, passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at TriStar Summit Medical Center. She is preceded in death by one son, Stephen Scott Granstaff, and parents Louise and John Smith. Survived by two sons Bryan (Samantha) Granstaff and John Foster, both from Lebanon; three grandchildren: Shelby, Kirsten, and Kingston, all […] The post OBITUARY: Sandra ‘Sandy’ Joyce Granstaff appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

BACK OPEN: Fatal Crash Involving Semi-Truck Closes I-24 in Rutherford County

Update 7:26 AM -I-24 WB in Murfreesboro is back OPEN. A fatal accident Friday morning September 16, 2022 involving an Amazon tractor-trailer and another vehicle shutdown I-24 through Rutherford County according to a news story by WSMV THP is working on reopening the westbound side of the interstate around 7 AM. WSMV and THP went […] The post BACK OPEN: Fatal Crash Involving Semi-Truck Closes I-24 in Rutherford County appeared first on Wilson County Source.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
110K+
Views
ABOUT

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://wilsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy