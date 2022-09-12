ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pilgrimage Music Festival Reveals Black Opry Revue and Sunday Gospel Service

Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival, which takes place Sept 24 – 25 in Franklin, TN reveals the lineups for Black Opry Revue and Sunday Gospel Service today. Black Opry Revue begins at 1:10pm CT on Saturday, September 24 at Gold Record Road Stage while the festival’s Sunday Gospel Service will take place on Sunday, September 25 at 11:30am CT at the Americana Music Triangle Experience stage.

Black Opry Revue performers include Aaron Vance, Yasmin Williams, Lori Rayne, Ruby Amanfu, Layna, Nicky Diamonds and Ping Rose. Black Opry Revue is a home for Black artists and Black fans of Country, Blues, Folk and Americana music, featuring performers who encompass all aspects of each genre. Showcasing the diversity that Black artists bring to these spaces, Black Opry Revue fosters connection and celebrates Black artists and their contributions.

Sunday Gospel Service is returning for its third year at Pilgrimage Festival, with the annual event set to again offer attendees an opportunity to worship on the grounds of The Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin, TN. Pilgrimage Festival first launched its Sunday Gospel Service in 2019, returning the event in 2021. Performers during this year’s African American Historical Society Southern Gospel Service include Charlene Harrison, DeWitt Johnson, Quintavious Johnson and Michael Rix. The morning session offers festivalgoers a scenic swap for their normal worship service, centering the program on the music of its talented performers for a serene start to Day 2 of this year’s highly anticipated weekend.

Last week, Pilgrimage Festival announced its list of food and beverage vendors for this year’s event including over two dozen food options and premier beverage partners as well as its list of Makers Village vendors and local retailers. From food trucks to handmade jewelry and more, there will be plenty to fill up on and fill your home with at the 2022 festival.

Founded by Better Than Ezra singer and Franklin resident Kevin Griffin, W. Brandt Wood and Michael Whelan, Pilgrimage Festival is dedicated to supporting local creators of all kinds. This year’s must-see musical lineup is anchored by headliners Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Jon Batiste and The Avett Brothers with sets by over four dozen acts including Lake Street Dive, Elle King, Lennon Stella, Trampled by Turtles, Dawes, Better Than Ezra, Marty Stuart, Celisse, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Butch Walker, Brittney Spencer, Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears, Adia Victoria, Bones Owens, Jensen McRae and many more.

Two-day GA passes, two-day VIP passes and single-day tickets are on sale now, and you can purchase tickets here.

Franklin, TN
