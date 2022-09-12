ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

BBB Warns of Student Loan Forgiveness Scams

By Source Staff
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 5 days ago

The recent announcement of canceling student loans of up to $20,000 by the U.S. Department of Education has created a new opportunity for scammers.

Better Business Bureau of Middle TN and Southern KY warns consumers to be aware of rising student loan forgiveness scams.

“The student loan forgiveness program is new and unfamiliar, which means many borrows may be confused about the process,” said Robyn Householder, President & CEO of Better Business Bureau serving Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. “Con artists, like clockwork, will be present to take advantage. We encourage recipients of loan forgiveness to take time and do some research. Avoid making quick decisions and unsolicited offers to assist. Both will always lead to regret.”

BBB is providing some tips to reduce confusion. First, get to know the terms of your student loan and the relief program before acting. For information, go directly to official government websites, such as ED.gov and studentaid.gov . BBB suggests never paying money for free government programs. A real government agency will not ask for an advanced processing fee. Secondly, be wary of out-of-the-blue calls, emails, or text messages claiming to be from the government. Generally, the government will not contact you using these methods unless you grant permission. Thirdly, watch out for phony government agencies or programs. Scammers often make up look-alike government websites that sound similar to legitimate agencies or programs. When visiting the website, be wary of misspelled words and keywords such as now, immediately, and quickly. Finally, information on loan forgiveness from a friend via social media may not be entirely correct. BBB has seen an alarming increase in reports on hacked social media accounts being used to spread incorrect information.

To find a reliable source for anything to do with student loans, visit the U.S. Department of Education website at ed.gov . By visiting the website, you can learn more about loan deferments, forbearance, repayment, and forgiveness or discharge programs at no cost.

If you come across a scam, report it at BBB.org/scamtracker. You can also see the latest reported scams in your area by visiting that website.

The Better Business Bureau is a nonprofit organization established in 1954. The mission of the Better Business Bureau is to be the leader in advancing marketplace trust.

The post BBB Warns of Student Loan Forgiveness Scams appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Comments / 0

Related
Cheatham County Source

Over 5,000 Smoke Alarms and 530 Carbon Monoxide Detectors Donated for Life-Saving Program

The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (TDCI) and the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFMO) proudly announce the donation of 5,000 smoke alarms and 530 carbon monoxide detectors by nationally leading smoke alarm manufacturer Kidde for use in the “Get Alarmed, Tennessee!” smoke alarm program. Launched in November 2012, “Get Alarmed” is a grant-funded fire safety education and […] The post Over 5,000 Smoke Alarms and 530 Carbon Monoxide Detectors Donated for Life-Saving Program appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: September 11, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from September 11 to September 16. Cheatham County Source MISSING PERSON: Stephanie Whittenberg Missing Person BOLO: On 09/08/2022 Stephanie Whittenberg and her juvenile son were reported missing by their family. Read more. Wynonna Judd Announces Star-studded Lineup for The Judds: The Final Tour Wynonna Judd, has […] The post Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: September 11, 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

State Fire Marshal Reminds Tennesseans About Carbon Monoxide Safety

In Tennessee, Carbon Monoxide Awareness Day is recognized every year on September 18. To help better protect consumers, the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (“TDCI”) and the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office (“SFMO”) are sharing carbon monoxide safety messages to help save lives and reduce risks. Carbon monoxide (“CO”) is an odorless, colorless gas […] The post State Fire Marshal Reminds Tennesseans About Carbon Monoxide Safety appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

Dunkin’® Shines Gold for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in Tennessee

September is National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and Dunkin’® is giving guests a sweet way to support children battling cancer. Dunkin’ announced it is inviting guests to “shine gold” from September 14-28 and support the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation’s mission to bring joy to kids battling illness. As part of the program, guests at […] The post Dunkin’® Shines Gold for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in Tennessee appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
Cheatham County Source

Ten Tennessee Children Are Winners of TNStars $1,000 Scholarships

Ten Tennessee children have each won a $1,000 scholarship deposited into a TNStars College Savings 529 account in celebration of TNStars’ 10th Birthday! State Treasurer David H. Lillard, Jr. and the TNStars College Savings 529 Program made the scholarship giveaway available as part of the “TNStars Turns 10” celebration. The contest was open throughout August […] The post Ten Tennessee Children Are Winners of TNStars $1,000 Scholarships appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

Radnor Lake State Park Named State Park of the Year in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) has named Radnor Lake State Park in Nashville its Park of the Year as part of the Tennessee State Parks Awards of Excellence. The park was also honored with an award for its performance in sustainability. “Radnor Lake State Park is a perfect example of why we […] The post Radnor Lake State Park Named State Park of the Year in Tennessee appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Tennessee Tourism Generated $24.2 Billion in Travel Spending in 2021

Tennessee tourism generated $24.2 billion in domestic and international travel spending in 2021, according to recently released economic impact data from U.S. Travel Association and Tourism Economics. It also marks the largest visitor spending nationally in Tennessee’s history. Travelers in Tennessee spend an estimated $66 million per day. Travel in Tennessee generated $1.9 billion in […] The post Tennessee Tourism Generated $24.2 Billion in Travel Spending in 2021 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

‘Stars Over Tennessee’ Shines a Light on Tennessee Sheriffs

Hear the word “sheriff” and everyone has a picture pop into their head. It may be of the Sheriff of Nottingham, England from the days of Robin Hood. Perhaps it is Bat Masterson, considered the best of the breed in the Wild West. Or Maybe Andy Taylor of Mayberry from the TV show. But what […] The post ‘Stars Over Tennessee’ Shines a Light on Tennessee Sheriffs appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loan Forgiveness#Student Loans#Bbb#Fraud#Student Loan Debt#Southern Ky
Cheatham County Source

Middle Tennessee High School Football: Nominate a Player & Play of The Week

Every week in the fall, Mondays are filled with talk of the best plays and players from the past three days of football. From High School on Friday, to College on Saturday, to the pros on Sundays, football dominates the conversation. College and NFL players are well known and get the coverage and recognition they […] The post Middle Tennessee High School Football: Nominate a Player & Play of The Week appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
103K+
Views
ABOUT

Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

 https://cheathamcountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy