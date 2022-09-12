Tecumseh schools win appeal in principal certification case

Tecumseh schools will be able to spend more than $65,000 in state funding it has been holding in reserve after a ruling by the Michigan Court of Appeals in a case involving a former principal’s certification.

The appeals court has ruled that the Michigan Department of Education improperly withheld that funding when it failed to recognize that the Tecumseh school district and principal Carl Lewandowski were not in violation of state law regarding administrator certification.

The MDE had sought verification for the 2018-19 school year that Lewandowski held a valid “Experience-Based School Administrator Certificate” required of principals who were employed prior to Jan. 4, 2010. Lewandowski had worked for Tecumseh schools since 1988 and at the time he was the second and third grade principal at Tecumseh Compass Learning Center.

Lewandowski is now principal at Prairie Elementary School in Adrian.

The MDE found that Lewandowski did not provide verification of meeting the continuing education requirements until April 2019 and initially docked the district $67,676.79 in state aid, representing Lewandowski’s salary for the period when it said he had been employed but out of compliance. The district appealed and the state superintendent of instruction upheld the MDE’s decision but corrected its arithmetic and reduced the amount of withheld funding to $65,581.50.

The appeals court panel of judges Brock A. Schwartzle, Amy Ronayne Krause and Kristina Robinson Garrett found that the state has conflated the formalities of verification of completing the continuing-education requirements with the administrator’s actual completion of the required hours.

“That is precisely what the Department did in this matter: contrary to the plain language of the applicable statutes, the Department deemed Lewandowski … and the District in violation of (state law) for a tardy completion of the verification process rather than for any actual failure by Lewandowski to satisfy his statutory burdens. The Department acted in violation of the law,” the court’s opinion said.

Lewandowski applied for a school administrator certificate on Jan. 14, 2019, the court said. The school district then had to verify his employment to the state, which it did on March 1, 2019. The MDE issued Lewandowski a certificate on April 8, 2019, then on April 22, 2019, the state told Tecumseh that the district had employed Lewandowski in 2018-19 in violation of state law because he did not have a valid certificate.

For a “grandfathered” employee such as Lewandowski, their “employment must turn on actual completion of an amount of continuing education, no more,” the court said in its ruling, adding its own emphasis. “In other words, irrespective of when the Department formally verified that Lewandowski completed the requisite number of hours of continuing education, Lewandowski was qualified under the statute to serve as a school administrator immediately upon his actual completion of those hours of continuing education.”

The MDE had established administrative rules regarding teacher and administrator certification. After the state superintendent rejected Tecumseh’s appeal, the district appealed to Ingham County Circuit Court, which hears lawsuits against state agencies based in Lansing, which is in Ingham County. The circuit court upheld the state’s ruling, finding Lewandowski had not completed the required hours of continuing education.

“We note as an initial matter that the trial court clearly erred in holding that Lewandowski failed to provide evidence that he satisfied the requirement of completing 150 hours of continuing education,” the appeals judges wrote.

“In its statement to the Superintendent, the District stated that Lewandowski had met the continuing-education requirements; rather, his application for a certificate was merely tardy,” the court said. “The Department never disputed the District’s statement in this regard. Furthermore, the Department issued a certificate to Lewandowski promptly after the application was completed, so presumably the Department was satisfied that Lewandowski completed the requisite number of hours of continuing education. Accordingly, the Superintendent and the circuit court were both required to accept as true the undisputed (and necessarily inferable) fact that Lewandowski had actually satisfied the statutory continuing-education requirements.”

If a “grandfathered” administrator has completed the continuing-education requirements, the court said, then by law the administrator is in compliance and the district has not violated the law by employing them.

“Importantly, the issuance of Lewandowski’s certificate in this matter was clearly premised upon bureaucratically verifying the date of his employment, not upon whether he had complied with the continuing-education requirements,” the court said.

“First and foremost I am a Maple now and wish I could have started my career in Adrian,” Lewandowski said in an email. “As far as everything else goes, I loved working in Tecumseh. My coursework was always completed. My coursework and certification requirements were completed then and they are current now. I am glad that we can all move on.”

The court said the state can set rules for educator certification and verifying that those requirements are met.

“We do not find that the Department exceeded its rulemaking authority. Rather, the Department exceeded its authority and contravened its enabling statutes by effectively using compliance with the certificate requirement as a substitute for the statutory requirements,” the court wrote. “We recognize our holding leaves open the question of what sanction, if any, the Department may permissibly impose for a violation of its certificate requirements; because that question is not before us, we express no view as to its answer."

The district has been holding the funding in reserve as it awaited the court ruling, though it had initially been withheld from its state aid, Tecumseh Superintendent Rick Hilderley said in an email.

“That was reversed and it was returned, pending the outcome of this appeal,” Hilderley said. “Since then, the funds have been carried forward each budget year in case the fine was upheld. Now that it has been voided, the funds will become part of the district's fund equity.”