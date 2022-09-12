Tecumseh Parks and Rec hosts program on preserving gardens for pollinators over winter

TECUMSEH — The Tecumseh Parks and Recreation Department is hosting “Putting Your Yard to Bed: The Pollinator-Friendly Yard in Autumn” from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at the AJ Smith Recreation Center, according to a news release.

Autumn may be the end of the growing season, but the choices gardeners make now can benefit pollinators through winter and beyond. Master gardener Lee Walsh will show residents how to create habitat, preserve nesting sites, rethink the “perfect” lawn and attract even more pollinators next spring. Residents will walk away with practical suggestions they can immediately incorporate into their own yard.

The experts suggest plating native plant species. Native perennial plants, suitable for autumn planting, also will be available for purchase from Windy Rock Farm of Manchester.

According to The Xerces Society, the monarch butterfly population has declined more than 80% and is now listed as an endangered species. A lack of suitable habitat is a major contributing factor. Many pollinators are facing similar declines.

“A turf grass lawn is essentially a desert for important pollinators like bees and butterflies," Walsh said. “Native plants support native insects in ways that nonnative plants do not. If you are concerned about the environment, here is something you can do to make a difference: include native plants in your landscape."

Registration is required. Stop in at the AJ Smith Recreation Center, 810 N. Evans St., or call 517-423-5602 to register. Residents can also register online at tinyurl.com/TecumsehParksRec. This program costs $3 per person for Tecumseh city residents and $4 for nonresidents.

For additional information regarding “Putting Your Yard to Bed,” call the Parks and Recreation department or email sgilmore@tecumseh.mi.us.