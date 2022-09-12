ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adrian, MI

Adrian College promotes, honors faculty during convocation

By Brad Heineman, The Daily Telegram
The Daily Telegram
The Daily Telegram
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EbqIJ_0hrg3AzR00

ADRIAN — New and tenured faculty were recognized, teaching awards were presented, and the guest speaker was met with a standing ovation when Adrian College conducted its convocation Wednesday in Herrick Chapel on the college’s campus.

Tyrone Bledsoe was the convocation speaker. He is the founder and CEO of Student African American Brotherhood. His address gave a personal reflection of his life and influences, a news release from Adrian College said, with tales of the late Martin Luther King Jr. and others who inspired him to do good for anyone and everyone he encountered. His speech was titled “Learning Throughout a Lifetime.”

Several awards were presented to faculty members Wednesday. Tina Claiborne, who joined Adrian College in 2007, was awarded this year’s Ross Newsom Award for Outstanding Teaching. Claiborne, the release said, is a respected leader in the field of athletic training, specializing in injury prevention, sport performance enhancement and athletic training education.

The Teaching Excellence Award was presented to Vic Liberi, a professor in the Department of Exercise Science and Athletic Training. Liberi joined Adrian College in 2009, the release said.

“His passion for athletic training has allowed him to give back to his field as he serves on a number of professional committees,” the release said.

Adrian College faculty president David Bartley said AC’s educators incorporate some form of “Learning Throughout a Lifetime” into their everyday curriculum.

“I am so proud of this faculty before you, and am honored to be a part of them. … We teach the understanding and patience of the process of dissecting, analyzing, and synthesizing a new concept, idea or approach to a problem,” Bartley said in the release. “In the end, our hope is to help graduate students who can appreciate different views of our society having learned to look beyond the surface, by thinking critically and through the lens a liberal arts education.”

The college’s Creative Activity, Research and Scholarship Award was created to honor and recognize significant contributions to a faculty member’s field of study, the release said. This year’s co-recipients were Cedrick Heraux and Zavin Nazaretian from the Department of Sociology and Criminal Justice. Heraux joined the college in 2012, and Nazaretian joined AC in 2016.

The two were co-recognized for their work on their most recent scholarly article, “Perceived threat and officer-involved shootings: Characteristics leading to fatal vs. non-fatal instances,” published in Policing: An International Journal.

Adrian College faculty promoted to assistant professor were JoLynne Hall, Department of Mathematics, and Mike Neal, Department of Communication Arts and Sciences.

Kristin Clark, Department of Performing Arts, was promoted to associate professor, the release said.

Faculty promoted to associate professor with tenure were Timothy Clark, Department of Mathematics; Ben Pawlisch, Department of Biology; and Nazaretian.

Faculty promoted to full professor with tenure were Bartley, Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry; Pete Ford, Department of Performing Arts; Liberi; and Greg Thompson, Department of Physics.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
Adrian, MI
Education
City
Adrian, MI
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Daily Telegram

The Daily Telegram

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
258K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Adrian, MI from The Daily Telegram.

 http://lenconnect.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy