Oktoberfest is back in force

The 2022 Mount Angel Oktoberfest is on the horizon, Thursday through Sunday, Sept. 15-18.

It's back-to-school time, which means it's also time to tap into some fun.

Organizers of the Mount Angel Oktoberfest have been working on a recipe to that end. The fest kicks off Thursday, Sept. 15, with most fixed features opening up and serving by late morning. It runs through Sunday afternoon, Sept. 18.

The annual four-day event has been a September staple in the mid-Willamette Valley for more than a half century, and this year the event is anticipated to reflect its pre-pandemic vigor with returning events as well as some new ones in the mix.

Two years ago the Oktoberfest sidestepped a hiatus by holding its 55th event as a virtual one as the spread of COVID-19 shut down nearly every social occasion in the world.

Last year the event made it back into the streets of Mount Angel with a live return. This year, the 57th, marks a full return.

Oktoberfest Director of Public Relations Monica Bochsler itemized a half-dozen features that may have been missed in 2021 due to lingering pandemic issues: Wiener dog races are back on Saturday; Donaumusikanten returns from Germany; Gordonairs return from Canada; the Knights of Columbus chicken dinner (which was sorely missed) returns; road runs are back, moved from Saturday to Sunday morning, starting at JFK High School; and shuttles to the Mount Angel Abbey return on all four days.

"(Road run) sign-ups are welcome the day of the race, so come join us and run for your beer," Bochsler said.

The Volkswalk has also returned and will be held on Saturday.

What's new?

Oktoberfest's volunteer organizers essentially begin planning for the next version the week after the previous one ends. Over the course of this past year, that planning has provided some new additions.

Among them are the Mount Angel Doppelbock, a special brew from 10 Barrel Brewing specifically created for the Oktoberfest and available in the Biergarten and Engelgarten. Brewers describe it as a nice amber/bronze color, with the aroma of toasted malt and light yeast with a hint of hops.

The Engelgarten is a small venue located amid the arts and crats booths off Garfield Street, also new this year.

New food options this year include tacos provided by the Dallas Knights of Columbus and dessert crepes from Chesterton Academy, with either a berry filling or hazelnut spread.

Kindergarten will feature a scale model steam engine train giving rides, also new, along with a Kids Polk Party with the Astroga's, holding shows on Saturday and Sunday in the Biergarten.

"There will be a bubbles sing-a-long, limbo dancing and lots more," Bochsler said of the Biergarten kids' features.

On Sunday at 2 p.m., Brother Anselm Flores and Brother Albert Klotz will give a virtual tour of the ancient manuscripts in the Mount Angel Abbey, some of which date back to the 1200s.

Longstanding favorites

For many the entertainment has been a top draw to the festival, and it will be back in force this year.

Included are Die Schlauberger — the Wise Guys from New York return to close the Biergarten on Friday and Saturday; Mount Angel Dance Troupe with school children performing traditional Bavarian dances at the bandstand at noon and 6 p.m. each day; family-friendly street dances Friday and Saturday nights; Salzberger Echo will have the alphorns in the church for two performances, one Friday and one Saturday.

"I consider this (the alphorns) a 'must see,'" Bochsler said.

"The food is a perennial favorite, and we will have 40 food booths with lots of treats and sausage," she added. "But more than just German food: there will be tacos, burgers, curly fries, deep fried Oreos, piroshki and corn on the cob — really, something for every appetite."

Recommended musts

After spending tireless hours putting the event together, Oktoberfest organizers provided tips to fit specific visitor tastes.

"Families won't want to miss the Kindergarten on Friday, Saturday and Sunday," Bochsler said. "It is still free — no tickets, no admission. There are lots of bouncy houses, train rides, a hay maze and petting zoo, and the entertainment is focused on kids."

There is also a wide array of arts and crafts to browse, including items for home décor, toys and jewelry.

Moreover, the bandstand, which will host opening ceremonies beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday, has free entertainment throughout the event.

Crowds, parking and shuttles

Organizers say the best way to beat the crowds is to visit before 5 p.m. Friday. All the features are on hand, but many people are still at work so the festival crowds are usually lighter.

The smaller gartens (Prostgarten, Hopfengarten and Engelgarten) are small and feature quieter entertainment to accommodate a more relaxed atmosphere suitable for conversation. Friday also features Saluting Our Armed Forces Day, sponsored by Les Schwab, with a $2 discount on venue admission for those serving in the military and veterans.

Parking is ample with two lots, $10 to park for the day. Shuttles run every 15 minutes carting folks into the heart of the festival. That saves time spent looking for street parking, which is a free option.

Schedule

Over the course of its four day run, Mount Angel Oktoberfest features between 300 to 350 events, activities and shows; everything from music galore to kids activities to wiener dog races.

To see a full Oktoberfest schedule, visit: oktoberfest.org/schedule .

