'We have restored hope'
COEUR d’ALENE — Bub St. Peter, at 90, is the oldest volunteer with Union Gospel Mission in Coeur d’Alene. “If I didn’t have this, I wouldn’t have much of anything,” he said Thursday night. “I have so much fun here. I don’t know if these kids have as much fun as I do," he added as the crowd laughed.
Firefighters will 'Fill the Boot' today
Coeur d’Alene firefighters will be raising money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association today. As part of the annual "Fill the Boot" campaign, firefighters will be at Anchored Coffee locations — 451 W. Dalton Ave.; 930 W. Ironwood Drive; and 182 E. Neider Ave. — to accept donations.
'Larger than life memorial'
COEUR d’ALENE — For Brent Schreiber, the Dwight Bershaw memorial bench going in at the base of Tubbs Hill on Wednesday was a perfect tribute. “The guy was larger than life and he’s getting a larger-than-life memorial,” said Schreiber, owner of Clearwater Summit Group, Inc., where Bershaw worked for about 25 years as a landscape architect and project manager.
KCSO Marine Team honored after summer season
COEUR d’ALENE — Kootenai County officials honored the Sheriff’s Office Marine Team after one of the safest seasons on record for the state’s busiest waterways. No vessel-related critical injuries or major vessel-on-vessel incidents occurred during the summer season between Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day. “I...
Long-ago souvenir brings rush of memories
Coeur d’Alene’s Jim Custer and his bride of 58 years, Jennifer, have had a most interesting life, including meeting and then marrying while skating in the Ice Capades. In 1976, they founded Jim Custer Enterprises, producing consumer shows and sales throughout the Pacific Northwest. The company is now owned by their daughter and son-in-law.
Tamra L. Tucker, 29
Tamra LeeAnn Tucker was born Dec. 11, 1992, in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, to James and Debbie Tucker. Tamra died unexpectedly in Williston, N.D., on Sept. 5, 2022. Tamra grew up in Coeur d'Alene as the youngest of eight siblings. She attended school in the Coeur d'Alene School District, where she excelled as a student, especially in math. She never married.
HOSPITALITY WORKERS: An answer
This letter is a response to the letter “HOSPITALITY WORKERS: A question” published on Sept. 14. I am responding from the perspective of an actual Coeur d’Alene hospitality worker. The implication that the aforementioned letter gives is that hospitality workers in Coeur d’Alene have better compensation and access to resources due to the fact that we “work for one of the largest and wealthiest of companies in what is advertised often as the playground for the rich” (direct quote).
Oktoberfest starts today
COEUR d'ALENE — A two-day German-themed celebration starts today in downtown Coeur d'Alene. Oktoberfest runs 4 to 9 p.m. today and noon to 9 Saturday. There will be more than 30 types of beers and ciders, live music, along with German food from special Oktoberfest menus. A stein-holding contest...
Aaron Wallace Forest, 48
Aaron Wallace Forest, 48, passed away at Kootenai Medical Center on Sept. 10, 2022, with his loving, devoted wife, family and his best friend, since sixth grade, by his side. Aaron was born in Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho, on Nov. 29, 1973. He was the youngest child of Jack and Jackie Forest. He loved being part of the Forest family. As a child and throughout his life, Aaron enjoyed the family ranch at Blue Creek Bay on Coeur d’Alene Lake, where he developed into an avid fisherman, scuba diver and outdoorsman. He loved anything to do with nature and adventure. He was so happy to go on a dream fishing expedition in Alaska for his honeymoon. While there he and his new bride experienced not only amazing fishing but eagle-watching and all the pristine beauty that Alaska has to offer. It was a trip of a lifetime for both of them.
Housing crisis hits home at Oak Crest
While much of the conversation around real estate in Idaho has focused on how rising rents and home prices affect those who live in apartment communities and single-family homes, one segment of the housing population that is frequently left out is those living in manufactured or mobile homes. Housing advocates...
Musical celebration Oct. 1 at Cd'A Library
Entertainers Laura Sable and Bill Wiemuth will delight audiences during a musical celebration at 7 p.m. Oct. 1 at the Coeur d'Alene Public Library. "I Write the Songs," presented by the Coeur d'Alene Public Library Foundation, will honor composers of yesteryear and the songwriters of today. "We are so excited...
Centennial Trail section closed
COEUR d’ALENE — A section of the North Idaho Centennial Trail just off Interstate 90 between Coeur d'Alene and Post Falls is scheduled to be closed through October. A detour has been established for those using the popular trail that stretches 23 miles from Higgens Point 6 miles east of Coeur d’Alene to the Idaho/Washington state line.
CDA 2030 has new director
Greta Gissel is the new executive director of CDA 2030, a community-based nonprofit formed in Coeur d’Alene in 2013. “I am honored to serve an organization that represents a collective vision for our future created over the years through input by so many voices,” said Gissel, in a news release.
ReAwaken America Tour coming to Post Falls today, Saturday
The ReAwaken America Tour is scheduled to make a stop today and Saturday in Post Falls. Hosted by Clay Clark, founder of business coaching entity ThriveTime Show, the tour will be at Stateline Speedway 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and Saturday. Featured tour speakers, according to a schedule on...
Hayden biz fair nearly doubles
COEUR d’ALENE — The Hayden Chamber of Commerce's Connecting Community and Business Expo Fair on Wednesday showcased 42 businesses. Andrea Fulks, chamber president and CEO, was pleased so many wanted to be part of the event at the Silver Lake Mall. It’s a bit of vindication for the...
ADVERTISING: Advertorial — Helping you find wine
It is one of our most frequent requests and has been since we opened the shop 15 years ago. Some are easier than others but we always do our best when we get asked, “Can you find this wine for me?” The challenge has been greater over recent months as COVID related supply interruptions have made it difficult and slow going to get some wines even when we do find the source for them. Here are some pointers though when you are on the hunt for a specific bottle.
Community mobilizing to address issue
The challenges faced by residents of manufactured and mobile home communities have been on the radar for more than a year for members of the Regional Housing and Growth Issues Partnership. Kiki Miller, a Coeur d’Alene City Council member who has been leading the partnership for around 18 months, said...
Constitution distribution
The ladies of the Kootenai County Republican Women Federated group have ensured that area high-schoolers will have a copy of their own U.S. Constitution, just in time for Constitution Day. Members of the Republican women's club distributed more than 2,000 pocket Constitutions to local high schools Thursday morning. Constitution Day...
PREP GOLF: Potter claims boys medalist honors at Lewiston invite
LEWISTON — Sophomore Grant Potter shot an even-par 72 to capture boys medalist honors at the Lewiston Invitational on Thursday at Bryden Canyon Golf Course. Coeur d’Alene’s boys captured the team title by 25 strokes with a 299, followed by Lewiston with a 324. Lewiston’s Mollie Seibly...
Jim Phillips to receive top arts award
COEUR d'ALENE — As far as David Groth is concerned, Trigger Weddle did the impossible. As an artist working with students at Sorensen Magnet School of the Arts and Humanities, Weddle did a "phenomenal job," said Groth, a member of the Coeur d'Alene Arts Commission. Weddle is the artistic...
