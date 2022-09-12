Aaron Wallace Forest, 48, passed away at Kootenai Medical Center on Sept. 10, 2022, with his loving, devoted wife, family and his best friend, since sixth grade, by his side. Aaron was born in Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho, on Nov. 29, 1973. He was the youngest child of Jack and Jackie Forest. He loved being part of the Forest family. As a child and throughout his life, Aaron enjoyed the family ranch at Blue Creek Bay on Coeur d’Alene Lake, where he developed into an avid fisherman, scuba diver and outdoorsman. He loved anything to do with nature and adventure. He was so happy to go on a dream fishing expedition in Alaska for his honeymoon. While there he and his new bride experienced not only amazing fishing but eagle-watching and all the pristine beauty that Alaska has to offer. It was a trip of a lifetime for both of them.

