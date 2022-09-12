Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
San Angelo LIVE!
Small Town Near Brownwood is Building a Community Splash Pad
BANGS – The small town of Bangs just outside of Brownwood announced last month it is building a community splash pad. The Bangs City Council has approved the seeking of bid proposals for construction on a splash pad for the Bangs community. At an August meeting, Greg Parrott, a...
Abilene ISD bus hits cow on way home from football game
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene ISD school bus hit a cow while on the way home from a football game earlier this week. The crash happened while the Craig Middle School 7th Grade football team was on their way home from a game in San Angelo Monday evening. Students and staff were not injured […]
HAPPENING NOW: Wreck causes power outage, traffic diversion in southeast Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A wreck caused a power outage and traffic diversion in southeast Abilene Thursday morning. The wreck happened on the 3900 block of Wake Forest Lane around 9:30 a.m. Police at the scene told KTAB and KRBC an oil truck grabbed a low-hanging line, taking down two power poles in the area. […]
Abilene man sentenced to 85 years for murder, was smiling during victim impact statements in court
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene suspect accused of shooting and killing a man during a robbery near Little Elm Condominiums in 2020 has been sentenced to serve 85 years in prison for the crime. Javeeontae Markel I’kee Evans received his 85-year-sentence Friday for the murder of Jaden Hernandez, 19. He was initially found guilty in […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
BREAKING: Student arrested for ‘threatening action’ toward other students at Abilene High
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A student has been arrested for making a “threatening action” toward other students at Abilene High School Monday. Campus administrators used their red alert system to give parents information Monday afternoon, saying earlier that day, “a student made a threatening action toward a small group of students during one class period.” […]
Crime Reports: Abilene woman hallucinating bugs, man accused of pulling weapons on group while preaching
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 4400 block of 10th Street – Indecent AssaultA victim reported indecent assault 3100 block of […]
Crime Reports: Abilene woman says ex-boyfriend set truck on fire, drunk driver accused of injuring 2 during crash
Incidents 1200 block of Albany Street – Burglary of Vehicle A victim reported his rental vehicle was broken into while it was parked outside his parents’ home in south Abilene. Multiple items, including a laptop, iPad, nintendo switch, a hard drive, a backpack, and books were taken. Total value of stolen items is nearly $3,000. 800 […]
Jewelry heist: $24,000 in jewels stolen from Mall of Abilene, 6 arrested
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – About $24,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from multiple jewelers around Abilene, ending with six arrests at the Mall of Abilene Thursday. According to a press release from the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO), a group was reported to have been ‘casing’ at least five jewelry stores in town. The group […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
DPS: Elderly Woman Riding on a Couch in an RV Killed in Bizarre Crash
ABILENE – An 80-year-old woman riding on a couch in an RV was killed in a crash when the vehicle had a blowout and crashed east of Abilene Saturday. According to the Texas Department of Safety, Sharon Barry Smith of Lake Kiowa, TX was a passenger in a recreational vehicle eastbound on I-20 just east of Abilene when the crash occurred. The RV was towing a 2020 GMC pickup and was being driven by 52-year-old Richard B. Smith of Allen, TX. The left front tire of the RV blew out causing the rig to crash. The elderly Mrs. Smith was seated on the build-in couch behind the driver and was not…
Grand Jury List: Cocaine, meth cases dominate Taylor County Grand Jury indictments
Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, August 18. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law. Adrian Pena – Tampering with Physical Evidence Christian Moses Campos – Evading Arrest Enhanced Joseph Lee Dosson, Jr. – Theft, Evading […]
Comments / 0