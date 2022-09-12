Read full article on original website
'We have restored hope'
COEUR d’ALENE — Bub St. Peter, at 90, is the oldest volunteer with Union Gospel Mission in Coeur d’Alene. “If I didn’t have this, I wouldn’t have much of anything,” he said Thursday night. “I have so much fun here. I don’t know if these kids have as much fun as I do," he added as the crowd laughed.
PARADISE
Oceans of imagination and whales of tales await those who dip into the Jacklin Arts and Cultural Center next weekend during Inland Northwest artist John Jennings' show — "Paradise." "The vibrancy and depth of color is going to pull them in," JACC Director Darla Dreyer said. Jennings' works take...
Tamra L. Tucker, 29
Tamra LeeAnn Tucker was born Dec. 11, 1992, in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, to James and Debbie Tucker. Tamra died unexpectedly in Williston, N.D., on Sept. 5, 2022. Tamra grew up in Coeur d'Alene as the youngest of eight siblings. She attended school in the Coeur d'Alene School District, where she excelled as a student, especially in math. She never married.
'Larger than life memorial'
COEUR d’ALENE — For Brent Schreiber, the Dwight Bershaw memorial bench going in at the base of Tubbs Hill on Wednesday was a perfect tribute. “The guy was larger than life and he’s getting a larger-than-life memorial,” said Schreiber, owner of Clearwater Summit Group, Inc., where Bershaw worked for about 25 years as a landscape architect and project manager.
Rosalind "Roz" Waldram, 72
Rosalind “Roz” Waldram, age 72, passed away at Hospice of North Idaho in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, on Sept. 13, 2022, after a four year battle with cancer. She passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones and in the thoughts and prayers of many others. Roz was born...
Women in Red dinner Sept. 24 in Cd'A
The Kootenai County Republican Women Federated group will host its annual Women in Red fundraiser dinner Sept. 24 in Coeur d’Alene. Best-selling author and internationally recognized digital influencer Will Witt will be the event’s keynote speaker. “Will speaks on political and cultural issues with an emphasis on how...
ADVERTISING: Advertorial — Helping you find wine
It is one of our most frequent requests and has been since we opened the shop 15 years ago. Some are easier than others but we always do our best when we get asked, “Can you find this wine for me?” The challenge has been greater over recent months as COVID related supply interruptions have made it difficult and slow going to get some wines even when we do find the source for them. Here are some pointers though when you are on the hunt for a specific bottle.
Constitution distribution
The ladies of the Kootenai County Republican Women Federated group have ensured that area high-schoolers will have a copy of their own U.S. Constitution, just in time for Constitution Day. Members of the Republican women's club distributed more than 2,000 pocket Constitutions to local high schools Thursday morning. Constitution Day...
Housing crisis hits home at Oak Crest
While much of the conversation around real estate in Idaho has focused on how rising rents and home prices affect those who live in apartment communities and single-family homes, one segment of the housing population that is frequently left out is those living in manufactured or mobile homes. Housing advocates...
CDA 2030 has new director
Greta Gissel is the new executive director of CDA 2030, a community-based nonprofit formed in Coeur d’Alene in 2013. “I am honored to serve an organization that represents a collective vision for our future created over the years through input by so many voices,” said Gissel, in a news release.
Cell tower pushback continues to grow
COEUR d’ALENE — Kootenai County commissioners are expected to vote this month on a proposed cell tower off Potlatch Hill Road in Coeur d’Alene that has received significant public pushback. A hearing on the proposal is scheduled for Sept. 29 at the Kootenai County administration building. Ingle,...
HOSPITALITY WORKERS: More info
Most of the more than 7,500 hospitality workers in the Coeur d’Alene area don’t work for a large, wealthy company like you mention. There are a lot that work for franchises and locally owned restaurants, inns, hotels, coffee stands, that may be very successful when tourism is booming, generally the summer months. During the remainder of the year, however, many hospitality workers find themselves scheduled for less hours and/or receiving less tips due to the drop in customers. And regardless of size, the businesses they work for have to weather this same difficult seasonality.
Hayden biz fair nearly doubles
COEUR d’ALENE — The Hayden Chamber of Commerce's Connecting Community and Business Expo Fair on Wednesday showcased 42 businesses. Andrea Fulks, chamber president and CEO, was pleased so many wanted to be part of the event at the Silver Lake Mall. It’s a bit of vindication for the...
ELECTIONEERING VERDICT: Rules were broken
I was naive enough to believe that Laura Van Voorhees would be convicted of flagrant violation of Idaho election law. Most states have the same rules regarding elections. She was apparently trained to work in the polling place, yet deliberately violated the rules. I fervently hope she is never allowed to work the polls again in her lifetime.
HOSPITALITY WORKERS: A question
Why do Coeur d’Alene hospitality workers need an organization that specifically “helps them meet their immediate needs that connect them with resources to make them feel valued,” when they work for one of the largest and wealthiest of companies in what is advertised often as the playground for the rich?
Jim Phillips to receive top arts award
COEUR d'ALENE — As far as David Groth is concerned, Trigger Weddle did the impossible. As an artist working with students at Sorensen Magnet School of the Arts and Humanities, Weddle did a "phenomenal job," said Groth, a member of the Coeur d'Alene Arts Commission. Weddle is the artistic...
Person of interest in homicide found dead
COEUR d’ALENE — A person of interest in the investigation of a Coeur d’Alene homicide was found dead Wednesday by area law enforcement personnel. Drew Brake, the son of the homicide victim, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, said a news release issued Thursday by the Coeur d’Alene Police Department.
Coping with poverty: Simulation helps others understand the challenges of financial insecurity
People stood in lines, rifled through the papers in their hands and rushed to the next station. They had to stop by the food bank, check in with probation and parole, meet with a human services representative and more, all while trying to find work, cash paychecks, feed their kids and know where they'd be sleeping each night.
Hayden Senior Center to host Bingo Night
Hayden Mayor Scott Forssell and former Hayden City Councilman Dick Panabaker will call the numbers Saturday during Bingo Night at the Hayden Senior Center. It will be the senior center's first big event since it relocated in May to the Coeur d'Alene Shrine Club Event Center at 1250 W. Lancaster Road, Hayden. The senior center — also known as the Hayden Senior Gems — had been in its previous site on North Government Way for 26 years, but was unable to stay at that location after the nonprofit's monthly rent was increased by more than 60%, from $3,475 to $5,800.
Gridiron Guesses: Lakeland looks to pick off another 5A foe
First-year Lakeland coach Mike Schroeder tries not to think about where his team is right now. On the one hand, it’s a place where the Hawks — at 4-0 thus far — haven’t been since the 2001 season, when they took an 11-0 record into the state 3A championship game.
