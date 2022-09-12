ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Friday’s results of Tri-Cities Classic

By HERALD SPORTS STAFF
Columbia Basin Herald
 5 days ago
KENNEWICK — Bill Henry, a rider for the Kansas City Outlaws, went two-for-two on rides on Friday’s opening night of the Professional Bull Riders Challenger Series’ Tri-Cities Classic in Kennewick, a flawless performance on the evening.

On his Round 1 ride, Henry posted a score of 83.5 on the bull Roadkill, which placed him in sixth place entering the second round. After a successful ride on the bull Agent 99 in Round 2, Henry was awarded with a score of 85 – giving him the lead early in the competition.

Joining Henry on flawless runs on Friday evening was the Carolina Cowboys’ Wyatt Rogers, whose scores of 85.5 on the bull Cowboy in Round 1 and 82.5 on the bull Gambini in Round 2 gave him second place on Friday night.

In third place was Chase Wimer, the third and final rider to post flawless rides on Friday night. Wimer scored 84 points in Round 1 on the bull I’m Cruel Too and 80 points in Round 2 on the bull Payner.

The highest score of the evening came from fourth-place rider Dawson Branton, who posted a score of 87.5 on the bull Thrasher in Round 1.

For full results of the PBR Tri-Cities Classic, see below.

1st - Bill Henry [1], 0-0-83.5-85-168.50

2nd - Wyatt Rogers [1], 0-0-85.5-82.5-168.00

3rd - Chase Wimer [1], 0-0-84-80.5-164.50

4th - Dawson Branton [1], 0-0-87.5-0-87.50

Tied-5th - Mason Moody [1], 0-0-84-0-84.00

Tied-5th - Conner Halverson [1], 0-0-84-0-84.00

7th - Jaxton Mortensen [1], 0-0-83.5-0-83.50

8th - Colton Dougherty [1], 0-0-0-82-82.00

Sam Woodall [1], 0-0-0-0-0.00

Dalton Davis [1], 0-0-0-0-0.00

Wyatt Moulton [1], 0-0-0-0-0.00

Keith Hall [1], 0-0-0-0-0.00

Codey Brixey [1], 0-0-0-0-0.00

Adam Hollenbeck [1], 0-0-0-0-0.00

Brett Scull [1], 0-0-0-0-0.00

Levi Hershberger [1], 0-0-0-0-0.00

Tracer Croy [1], 0-0-0-0-0.00

Brady Turgeon [1], 0-0-0-0-0.00

Chance Thomas [1], 0-0-0-0-0.00

Gabe Jacques [1], 0-0-0-0-0.00

Justice Forsythe [1], 0-0-0-0-0.00

Lukas Thompson [1], 0-0-0-0-0.00

Chance Abrams [1], 0-0-0-0-0.00

