Greenwich Hospital says it ‘did a lot of work’ on latest cancer center plan, but neighbors still raise objections

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Register Citizen
Greenwich eyes job program that offers people with disabilities an ‘opportunity to be gainfully employed’
GREENWICH — A Greenwich advisory committee is looking at a successful Westport program to provide a way to create more jobs in town for people with disabilities. “This isn’t charity and this isn’t about giving them one or two hours a week,” said Jim Ross, chair and founder of the Commission on People with Disabilities in Westport.
Register Citizen
Brookfield residents living near Candlewood Lake skeptical of sewer plans, worried about cost
BROOKFIELD — Plans to connect properties lining Candlewood Lake to the town sewer system met with sour opposition from residents who packed the high school auditorium recently in what became, at times, a contentious meeting between officials concerned with the health of the lake and skeptical residents concerned with the cost of the proposed work.
newcanaanite.com
‘Pray For Me and I’ll Be Back’: Joe’s Pizza Temporarily Closed As Lorenzo Colella Attends to Health Issues
The popular owner of one of New Canaan’s most beloved pizzerias is asking locals to be patient as he works through health problems that have forced its temporary closing. Asked what he’d say to the many loyal customers of Joe’s Pizza on Locust Avenue, Lorenzo Colella said, “I just want them to be patient with me and I love them and appreciate all of their support.”
Register Citizen
Two CT stores on Bed Bath & Beyond closure list
Bed Bath & Beyond included Stamford and Waterford stores among some 150 slated for closure, as the retailer lays off 20 percent of its workforce at the doorstep to the 2022 holidays in a bid to return to profitability. In Stamford, Bed Bath & Beyond is one of the anchor...
Register Citizen
Road closure on Route 1 at Greenwich border with Port Chester, N.Y.
GREENWICH — Greenwich police are advising motorists to avoid Route 1 to and from the Port Chester, N.Y., village line on Thursday due to a road closure in the area. Authorities in Port Chester say emergency repairs are being carried out at a water pumping station at the William James Memorial Gateway Park, just over the Greenwich line.
Register Citizen
Middletown awards $2.1 million in fed funds to Connecticut River music hall project
MIDDLETOWN — City leaders recently approved using $2.1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding for the New Haven Center for Performing Arts to build an outdoor concert venue near the Connecticut River. The money will come from the city’s $21 million federal allocation. Mayor Ben Florsheim earlier this...
Register Citizen
Brookfield considering its options as association plans to abandon two burial grounds in town
BROOKFIELD — Town officials are looking at their options after the last remaining member of a cemetery association said the group has for years planned to abandon the two centuries-old burial sites it owns and operates in the town. “I have to get on with my life. I have...
Register Citizen
Vacant South Norwalk office space could become apartments 2 years after gaining initial approval
NORWALK — The owner of a mixed-use building in South Norwalk is seeking approval to convert part of their vacant office space into apartments. Sheffield Apartments LLC submitted an application to the Planning and Zoning Commission, seeking to convert about three-quarters of the ground floor office space at 77 N. Water St. into apartments. According to the application, about 12,000 of the 16,000 square feet of office space zoned in the building would be converted to 13 residential units. This would include two workforce housing units.
Register Citizen
Norwalk Community College's new initiative aims to help nursing shortage
NORWALK — A new matching scholarship program for local nursing students aims to improve the pipeline for fresh blood pumping into area health care. Norwalk and Stamford hospitals are partnering with the Norwalk Community College's nursing program to bring graduating resident nurses a matching scholarship to aid in their pursuit of a bachelor's degree.
Register Citizen
New Haven plans transformation of State Street
NEW HAVEN —State Street, the old Route 5 car-centric workhorse, will be put on a "road diet" and transformed downtown, with a large portion made safe for cyclists and land freed up for green space and development. More than 50 people showed enthusiasm at a recent hearing for the...
Register Citizen
Pathfinders closes on Deer Lake with Boy Scouts for $4.75 million, work not yet done
KILLINGWORTH — The scene at Deer Lake Friday morning was very different from last January when wind whipped up from the icy lagoon and the mood was “despairing.”. Visitors Friday were in the mood to celebrate what officials called a “Hail Mary” — the closing of the $4.75 million deal between the Boy Scouts and Pathfinders, the local nonprofit group dedicated to outdoor programming, which now owns Deer Lake.
Register Citizen
Bridgeport Rescue Mission celebrates opening of five-story homeless facility on Park Avenue
BRIDGEPORT — Bridgeport Rescue Mission on Wednesday celebrated the opening of its five-story building offering housing and addiction services. The nonprofit purchased the building on Park Avenue about three years ago, and completed renovations last fall. Residents began moving into the building in February. More than 40 people attended...
Register Citizen
Before and after: Analyzing Stamford's explosive growth from 1991 to 2019
Here a crane tall in the sky, there a steel beam. Everywhere, more people arrive to fill the new buildings that appear in their wake. Census data shows that Stamford has ballooned to be Connecticut’s second largest city after its development boom, something officials are quick to point out at every opportunity. In fact, 40 percent of Connecticut’s growth between 2010 and 2020 is attributable to population increases in Stamford alone.
Register Citizen
Trumbull seeks community's thoughts on how to spend $5 million in federal funds
TRUMBULL — The town is asking residents for suggestions on how to spend roughly $5 million of funds allocated to the town through the American Rescue Plan Act. The Town of Trumbull was allocated approximately $10.5 million in ARPA funds, and roughly $5.46 million dollars remain. On Sept. 1, the Town Council and the Board of Finance met for roughly three hours to listen to presentations from the first selectman and various department heads on potential uses for the money.
Fully Involved Tesla Car Fire Takes Nearly 45 Minutes To Put Down In Stamford
A fully-involved Tesla fire took in Fairfield County took firefighters nearly 45 minutes to extinguish due to its electric engine. The fire began in Stamford around 11:20 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 15 in the parking lot behind the Blue Ginger Restaurant on Main Street. According to Capt. Philip Hayes, of the...
Register Citizen
Questions delay action on planned 55-and-older housing development in West Haven
WEST HAVEN — Developers for a proposed Shingle Hill Road living community for people 55 and older were given a list of approximately 13 questions to answer from the Planning and Zoning Commission before the project can move forward. The plan is to have 16 units in eight duplexes,...
Staten Island boy with rare form of cancer undergoing treatment at Cleveland Clinic as his family struggles to meet the costs
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Six-year-old Yenula Hennaka has been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer. He is currently undergoing treatment at the Cleveland (Ohio) Children’s Cancer Clinic for Ewing Sarcoma that occurs in the bones or in the soft tissue around the bones and typically occurs in children and young adults.
Register Citizen
Torrington Historical Society holding car show in Goshen
TORRINGTON — The Torrington Historical Society will hold its annual car show fundraiser from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 18, rain or shine. Presenting sponsor for the show is Torrington Savings Bank. The show be held Action Wildlife on Route 4 in Goshen. Proceeds from the 2022 Car Show will fund educational programming at the Torrington Historical Society.
Community mourns sudden death of 2022 Riverhead High School graduate
The Riverhead community is mourning the sudden death Saturday of a 2022 Riverhead High School graduate who had an apparent cardiac arrest following a seizure, according to his family. Eighteen-year old Denis Ruano came home around midnight after visiting his girlfriend, looking “completely normal,” his father Melvin Enrique Ruano said....
27east.com
Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation and Operation Warrior Shield Gives Rescue Dogs the Chance to ‘Pay it Forward’
At the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation, the mission is to find dogs their forever homes. Thanks to a new partnership, some of the dogs have also found a new forever... more. New York State’s Freedom of Information Law is designed to protect the public’s right to ... 16 Sep 2022...
