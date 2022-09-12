Kareem Hunt Controversy: Scandal Surrounding Kareem Hunt Concentrates on His Role in Helping the Browns Win!

Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Report: Steelers bolster pass-rush depth ahead of Patriots matchup
One player can't replace T.J. Watt, but the Pittsburgh Steelers still need reinforcements while the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year is sidelined. The Steelers are signing outside linebacker David Anenih off the Tennessee Titans' practice squad, ESPN's Field Yates reported Thursday. The Steelers are expected to place Watt on injured reserve in a corresponding move, per Yates.
Will Steelers RB Najee Harris play vs Patriots?
The Pittsburgh Steelers already made it official that linebacker T.J. Watt won’t play Sunday against the New England Patriots. However, there has been no official work on running back Najee Harris. Harris is currently dealing with a foot injury he suffered in Sunday’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals and was limited in practice on Wednesday.
Myles Garrett has funny take on Browns’ new midfield logo
The Cleveland Browns have an unconventional new logo at midfield for the 2022 season, and Myles Garrett has some mixed feelings about it. The Browns let their fans vote on which logo should be painted at midfield of FirstEnergy Stadium. The voters selected “Brownie the Elf,” the team’s primary logo from 1948-1969, and the organization previewed the finished product earlier in the week.
brownsnation.com
Browns Nation News And Notes (9/16/22)
It is Friday, September 16, 2022, and the 1-0 Cleveland Browns are preparing to host the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon for the first home game at FirstEnergy Stadium during the 2022 regular season. News about Sunday’s game headlines the Friday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.
brownsnation.com
Perrion Winfrey In Browns’ Dawghouse; Won’t Play Sunday
Fourth-round draft pick Perrion Winfrey was not at the Cleveland Browns‘ practice Friday for disciplinary reasons. Head coach Kevin Stefanski and defensive captain Myles Garrett verified the reason for his absence without providing details. Stefanski did not initially say Winfrey would miss Sunday’s home opener against the Jets.
Steelers injury report: Pittsburgh healthy and ready for Patriots on Sunday
Aside from outisde linebacker T.J. Watt, the Pittsburgh Steelers are at full health heading into Sunday’s game agains the New England Patriots. Pittsburgh did have running back Najee Harris (pectoral), cornerback Levi Wallace (ankle), center Mason Cole (ankle) and linebacker Robert Spillane (eye) had all either missed practice or been limited this week but none are listed on the game status report on Friday.
Myles Garrett has chance to shatter this Browns record in Week 2
Myles Garrett is already a Cleveland Browns superstar. But he has a chance to make history on Sunday against the New York Jets. Garrett is 1.5 sacks away from setting the Browns all-time record for most career sacks, per Ben Axelrod. Garrett tallied 2 sacks in Cleveland’s Week 1 win...
Jacoby Brissett is who we thought he was, and that's good news for the Browns
Calling a QB a "game manager" has a negative connotation. Few teams have a backup QB they trust to guide them for a significant amount of time. It's not an easy thing to do. We see at least one team lose their starting QB every year and immediately panic. The speculation about trades and/or free agent signings starts immediately.
Comments / 3