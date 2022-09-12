(Wayne County, IN)--More details have been released about the fatal farm accident just north of Williamsburg that Kicks 96 and 101.7 The Point News reported on Wedneday morning. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department identified the victim as 62-year-old John Frost. Frost was using a tractor to remove a small tree from his Morgan Creek Road property on Tuesday afternoon when the tractor rolled over and trapped him underneath. Frost was pronounced dead at the scene.

WAYNE COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO