ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

Related
wvxu.org

Cincinnati may ban future surface parking lots Downtown

No new surface parking lots could be built Downtown under an ordinance proposed by Council Member Mark Jeffreys. He says surface lots are poor utilization of land and Downtown already has plenty of parking. But, he says the core of this proposal is a priority for people instead of “car...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
Cars
Local
Ohio Government
Cincinnati, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Traffic
Local
Ohio Cars
Cincinnati, OH
Traffic
City
Cincinnati, OH
wvxu.org

What a freight rail strike could mean for the Tri-State

Two of the nation's seven largest-by-revenue freight rail companies run through, and operate rail yards in, the Tri-State. Passenger rail company Amtrak, which would qualify as Class I if it carried freight instead of people, also runs through the region. What could a looming national rail worker strike mean locally?
CINCINNATI, OH
1017thepoint.com

VICTIM IN FARM FATALITY IDENTIFIED

(Wayne County, IN)--More details have been released about the fatal farm accident just north of Williamsburg that Kicks 96 and 101.7 The Point News reported on Wedneday morning. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department identified the victim as 62-year-old John Frost. Frost was using a tractor to remove a small tree from his Morgan Creek Road property on Tuesday afternoon when the tractor rolled over and trapped him underneath. Frost was pronounced dead at the scene.
WAYNE COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Findlay Market#Murals#City Planning#Construction Maintenance
dayton.com

10 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend

Autumn is just around the corner, which means the return of late summer staples like the annual Hispanic Heritage Festival and Concours d’Elegance. The change in seasons also brings the launch of new lineups from the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, Dayton Music Club and Human Race Theatre Company. Here’s a...
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Police: 1 dead in Butler County motorcycle crash

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman is dead Wednesday night after a motorcycle crash in Ross Township. The single-vehicle crash happened around 8 p.m. in the 3000 block of Cincinnati Brookville Road, according to Ross Township Police Chief Burt Roberts. The woman was a passenger on the motorcycle and...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
WHIO Dayton

Police called to respond after reported stabbing in Dayton

DAYTON — Crews were called to respond to reports of a stabbing in Dayton Wednesday. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed crews responded to the first block of Benning Place on reports of a female being stabbed in the chest. The stabbing was reported shortly before 3:40 p.m., according to initial reports.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Remember when a hurricane hit Ohio, 14 years ago today?

DAYTON — September 14 marks not only the day Hurricane Florence made landfall on the Carolina coast, it’s the anniversary of Ohio’s most expensive natural disaster in recent state history--the windstorm related to Hurricane Ike, which swept across Dayton on September 14, 2008. >>RELATED: Hurricane Ike: Ohio...
OHIO STATE
Fox 19

Family mourns man shot to death near Findlay Market

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The man shot and killed near Findlay Market last week leaves behind a large family whose members are mourning him even as they remain in shock over his death. Cincinnati police officers found 52-year-old William Reliford dead in the 1800 block of Elm Street last Thursday around...
wvxu.org

How did Cincinnati Public Schools fare on the state's new report cards?

The Ohio Department of Education on Thursday released its annual report cards for school districts across the state. The district didn't meet state expectations in any of the five major categories tracked — but did make improvements in some areas. The district's scores suggest that last year, Cincinnati Public...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Police searching for endangered missing man

WALNUT HILLS, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are looking for an endangered missing man out of Walnut Hills. Michael Fannon, 68, was last seen in the Walnut Hills area on Sept. 2. He's 5-foot-8 and 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He also has a scar on his left eye.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy