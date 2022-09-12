Read full article on original website
wvxu.org
Cincinnati may ban future surface parking lots Downtown
No new surface parking lots could be built Downtown under an ordinance proposed by Council Member Mark Jeffreys. He says surface lots are poor utilization of land and Downtown already has plenty of parking. But, he says the core of this proposal is a priority for people instead of “car...
wvxu.org
Cincinnati removes parking minimums for new developments in parts of the West End
New developments in parts of the West End no longer have to build off-street parking. Council voted unanimously Wednesday to approve an urban parking overlay district for the neighborhood. City code requires a certain number of parking spaces per square foot of commercial space or per unit for housing. A...
wvxu.org
Cincinnati fell way short of its road paving goal last year, thanks to rising costs
The rising cost of construction is taking a toll on Cincinnati roadways. A new report shows the city had a goal to re-pave 100 lane miles last year, but managed to complete just 42 lane miles. “I think that was the biggest takeaway from our 2021 report is just we're...
wvxu.org
The bridge where a bike rider died after being hit by a car will soon get a protected bike lane
Cyclists will soon have a bit more protection from traffic when crossing between Covington and Newport. Those cities and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet met with the nonprofit Devou Good Foundation Sept. 14 and came to an agreement on a new temporary bike lane for the 11th Street Bridge, officially called the Licking Valley Girl Scout Bridge.
wvxu.org
What a freight rail strike could mean for the Tri-State
Two of the nation's seven largest-by-revenue freight rail companies run through, and operate rail yards in, the Tri-State. Passenger rail company Amtrak, which would qualify as Class I if it carried freight instead of people, also runs through the region. What could a looming national rail worker strike mean locally?
wvxu.org
How fixing a creek in rural Butler County will improve water quality in the Ohio River
MetroParks of Butler County is getting a grant from the state's H2Ohio program. The park district will use the nearly $490,000 to stabilize the streambank along Dry Fork Creek at Governor Bebb MetroPark. On a typical late summer morning in Okeana, near the Ohio-Indiana border, the air is sticky but...
1017thepoint.com
VICTIM IN FARM FATALITY IDENTIFIED
(Wayne County, IN)--More details have been released about the fatal farm accident just north of Williamsburg that Kicks 96 and 101.7 The Point News reported on Wedneday morning. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department identified the victim as 62-year-old John Frost. Frost was using a tractor to remove a small tree from his Morgan Creek Road property on Tuesday afternoon when the tractor rolled over and trapped him underneath. Frost was pronounced dead at the scene.
wvxu.org
Free menstrual product dispensers are now in 72 Hamilton County-owned bathrooms
Several Hamilton County buildings now have dispensers with free period products in women’s and gender-neutral bathrooms. County Commissioner Denise Driehaus says the idea came from the Commission on Women and Girls. She says it was the young women who pushed for it, saying they didn't have access to menstrual products in school.
dayton.com
10 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend
Autumn is just around the corner, which means the return of late summer staples like the annual Hispanic Heritage Festival and Concours d’Elegance. The change in seasons also brings the launch of new lineups from the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, Dayton Music Club and Human Race Theatre Company. Here’s a...
Decomposed body found at Dayton apartment complex
Crews were called around 3:30 p.m. after an officer found a body in the 4000 block of Foxton Court, according to Montgomery County regional dispatch.
Fox 19
Police: 1 dead in Butler County motorcycle crash
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman is dead Wednesday night after a motorcycle crash in Ross Township. The single-vehicle crash happened around 8 p.m. in the 3000 block of Cincinnati Brookville Road, according to Ross Township Police Chief Burt Roberts. The woman was a passenger on the motorcycle and...
Police called to respond after reported stabbing in Dayton
DAYTON — Crews were called to respond to reports of a stabbing in Dayton Wednesday. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed crews responded to the first block of Benning Place on reports of a female being stabbed in the chest. The stabbing was reported shortly before 3:40 p.m., according to initial reports.
Remember when a hurricane hit Ohio, 14 years ago today?
DAYTON — September 14 marks not only the day Hurricane Florence made landfall on the Carolina coast, it’s the anniversary of Ohio’s most expensive natural disaster in recent state history--the windstorm related to Hurricane Ike, which swept across Dayton on September 14, 2008. >>RELATED: Hurricane Ike: Ohio...
Fox 19
Family mourns man shot to death near Findlay Market
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The man shot and killed near Findlay Market last week leaves behind a large family whose members are mourning him even as they remain in shock over his death. Cincinnati police officers found 52-year-old William Reliford dead in the 1800 block of Elm Street last Thursday around...
Fox 19
Cincinnati man ‘empty inside’ after only brother killed in Kroger crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man continues to remember his late brother who died after a woman hit him with her van in the parking lot of a Kroger store last month. The unthinkable details of Christopher Griffith’s death, including what allegedly motivated the driver, have surfaced in the weeks since it happened.
wvxu.org
How did Cincinnati Public Schools fare on the state's new report cards?
The Ohio Department of Education on Thursday released its annual report cards for school districts across the state. The district didn't meet state expectations in any of the five major categories tracked — but did make improvements in some areas. The district's scores suggest that last year, Cincinnati Public...
Fox 19
Cincinnati police union board unanimously votes to demand interim chief reinstate detective who said ‘n-word’
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The executive board of the union that represents Cincinnati police unanimously voted Monday night to demand that Interim Police Chief Teresa Theetge immediately reinstate a veteran detective who was stripped of his gun, badge and police powers last week for saying the “n-word.”. “If this idiotic...
WKRC
Police searching for endangered missing man
WALNUT HILLS, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are looking for an endangered missing man out of Walnut Hills. Michael Fannon, 68, was last seen in the Walnut Hills area on Sept. 2. He's 5-foot-8 and 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He also has a scar on his left eye.
'It's really scary': Neighbors concerned after Middletown man found fatally shot
A man is dead after a shooting in Middletown, police said. At around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday officers responded to a call about gunshots in the area of Woodlawn Avenue and Young Street.
