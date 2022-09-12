Read full article on original website
Tamra L. Tucker, 29
Tamra LeeAnn Tucker was born Dec. 11, 1992, in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, to James and Debbie Tucker. Tamra died unexpectedly in Williston, N.D., on Sept. 5, 2022. Tamra grew up in Coeur d'Alene as the youngest of eight siblings. She attended school in the Coeur d'Alene School District, where she excelled as a student, especially in math. She never married.
Rosalind "Roz" Waldram, 72
Rosalind “Roz” Waldram, age 72, passed away at Hospice of North Idaho in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, on Sept. 13, 2022, after a four year battle with cancer. She passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones and in the thoughts and prayers of many others. Roz was born...
Aaron Wallace Forest, 48
Aaron Wallace Forest, 48, passed away at Kootenai Medical Center on Sept. 10, 2022, with his loving, devoted wife, family and his best friend, since sixth grade, by his side. Aaron was born in Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho, on Nov. 29, 1973. He was the youngest child of Jack and Jackie Forest. He loved being part of the Forest family. As a child and throughout his life, Aaron enjoyed the family ranch at Blue Creek Bay on Coeur d’Alene Lake, where he developed into an avid fisherman, scuba diver and outdoorsman. He loved anything to do with nature and adventure. He was so happy to go on a dream fishing expedition in Alaska for his honeymoon. While there he and his new bride experienced not only amazing fishing but eagle-watching and all the pristine beauty that Alaska has to offer. It was a trip of a lifetime for both of them.
Gridiron Guesses: Lakeland looks to pick off another 5A foe
First-year Lakeland coach Mike Schroeder tries not to think about where his team is right now. On the one hand, it’s a place where the Hawks — at 4-0 thus far — haven’t been since the 2001 season, when they took an 11-0 record into the state 3A championship game.
Of gardens and gifts
Every summer for the past 24 years, community members have enjoyed traipsing through fragrant, vibrant and eclectic gardens on the Coeur d'Alene Garden Club's Garden Tour. Proceeds from this event support different local causes, from dual-enrollment scholarships at North Idaho College to helping senior citizens through ElderHelp of North Idaho.
Housing crisis hits home at Oak Crest
While much of the conversation around real estate in Idaho has focused on how rising rents and home prices affect those who live in apartment communities and single-family homes, one segment of the housing population that is frequently left out is those living in manufactured or mobile homes. Housing advocates...
ADVERTISING: Advertorial — Helping you find wine
It is one of our most frequent requests and has been since we opened the shop 15 years ago. Some are easier than others but we always do our best when we get asked, “Can you find this wine for me?” The challenge has been greater over recent months as COVID related supply interruptions have made it difficult and slow going to get some wines even when we do find the source for them. Here are some pointers though when you are on the hunt for a specific bottle.
'We have restored hope'
COEUR d’ALENE — Bub St. Peter, at 90, is the oldest volunteer with Union Gospel Mission in Coeur d’Alene. “If I didn’t have this, I wouldn’t have much of anything,” he said Thursday night. “I have so much fun here. I don’t know if these kids have as much fun as I do," he added as the crowd laughed.
Women in Red dinner Sept. 24 in Cd'A
The Kootenai County Republican Women Federated group will host its annual Women in Red fundraiser dinner Sept. 24 in Coeur d’Alene. Best-selling author and internationally recognized digital influencer Will Witt will be the event’s keynote speaker. “Will speaks on political and cultural issues with an emphasis on how...
Cell tower pushback continues to grow
COEUR d’ALENE — Kootenai County commissioners are expected to vote this month on a proposed cell tower off Potlatch Hill Road in Coeur d’Alene that has received significant public pushback. A hearing on the proposal is scheduled for Sept. 29 at the Kootenai County administration building. Ingle,...
PARADISE
Oceans of imagination and whales of tales await those who dip into the Jacklin Arts and Cultural Center next weekend during Inland Northwest artist John Jennings' show — "Paradise." "The vibrancy and depth of color is going to pull them in," JACC Director Darla Dreyer said. Jennings' works take...
PREP ROUNDUP: T-Wolves take one in new, exciting atmosphere
WORLEY — Lake City girls soccer coach Matt Ruchti asked, and the Coeur d’Alene Tribe delivered. The atmosphere, the attention and the hospitality at the Marimn Health Center on Wednesday. “We couldn’t have asked for a greater host,” said Ruchti, whose team beat Moscow 10-1 in a nonleague...
Dems to host Democracy Dinner Gala Sept. 23
The Kootenai County Democrats will host a Democracy Dinner Gala on Sept. 23 in Coeur d’Alene. The keynote speaker for the fundraising event will be Rep. Chris Mathias (D-Boise), who gained national attention for his defense of education funding as House Bill 387 was under debate. Idaho Democratic Party Chair Rep. Lauren Necochea (D-Boise) will be the evening’s emcee.
Today's Ghastly Groaner
He didn’t know anything about the tiny island. He hadn’t heard atoll about it. Send your groaners to Devin Weeks, dweeks@cdapress.com. Keep ’em clean, and don’t be mean!
TRAFFIC: More work needed
Early Friday evening I was shocked to discover that the second left turn lane from southbound U.S. 95 on to eastbound Kathleen is now open. Now if they can just get the U.S. 95 lights synchronized. DAVE LANDIS. Coeur d’Alene.
CDA 2030 has new director
Greta Gissel is the new executive director of CDA 2030, a community-based nonprofit formed in Coeur d’Alene in 2013. “I am honored to serve an organization that represents a collective vision for our future created over the years through input by so many voices,” said Gissel, in a news release.
Community mobilizing to address issue
The challenges faced by residents of manufactured and mobile home communities have been on the radar for more than a year for members of the Regional Housing and Growth Issues Partnership. Kiki Miller, a Coeur d’Alene City Council member who has been leading the partnership for around 18 months, said...
Cougar Gulch residents seek zone change: New zoning could buy time to address water woes
COEUR d’ALENE — In an effort to protect their water, Cougar Gulch residents are petitioning the county to change the area’s zoning. The proposed rezoning area includes about 340 parcels, totaling a little more than 3,600 acres, currently zoned as agricultural-suburban. The minimum parcel size for that zoning is 2 acres, with some exceptions.
HOSPITALITY WORKERS: A question
Why do Coeur d’Alene hospitality workers need an organization that specifically “helps them meet their immediate needs that connect them with resources to make them feel valued,” when they work for one of the largest and wealthiest of companies in what is advertised often as the playground for the rich?
HOSPITALITY WORKERS: More info
Most of the more than 7,500 hospitality workers in the Coeur d’Alene area don’t work for a large, wealthy company like you mention. There are a lot that work for franchises and locally owned restaurants, inns, hotels, coffee stands, that may be very successful when tourism is booming, generally the summer months. During the remainder of the year, however, many hospitality workers find themselves scheduled for less hours and/or receiving less tips due to the drop in customers. And regardless of size, the businesses they work for have to weather this same difficult seasonality.
