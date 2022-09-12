Read full article on original website
wvxu.org
Dayton museum marks 75th anniversary of the U.S. Air Force this weekend
The U.S. Air Force was born on Sept. 18, 1947, when the first Secretary of the Air Force, Stuart Symington, was sworn into office following the signing of the National Defense Act. A year-long commemoration wraps up this weekend with a host of events at and around Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends and family members then you are in the right spot because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses that you should visit if you haven't already. All of these great restaurants are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as for celebrating a special occasion. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
Remember when a hurricane hit Ohio, 14 years ago today?
DAYTON — September 14 marks not only the day Hurricane Florence made landfall on the Carolina coast, it’s the anniversary of Ohio’s most expensive natural disaster in recent state history--the windstorm related to Hurricane Ike, which swept across Dayton on September 14, 2008. >>RELATED: Hurricane Ike: Ohio...
Possible railroad strike could hit Ohio's economy hard
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — When it comes to miles of railroad, Ohio ranks third in the nation only behind Illinois and Texas. On Friday, two railroad unions representing more than 50,000 employees threatened to walk off the job. They say quality of life is a major issue. "We’re facing...
Dayton ranked top 5 deadliest city in US: report
The Ohio Chamber of Commerce announced that the association would be conducting a study of their membership on the effect of public safety on their businesses.
cwcolumbus.com
Max & Erma's auctioning assets from closed Reynoldsburg location
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Bargain hunters, collectors, and those that want a 6' Brutus the Buckeye statue may find steals and deals as items from Max & Erma’s closed Reynoldsburg location are auctioned off. People can buy all sorts of oddities, décor, and kitchen equipment as Biddergy.com, contracted...
Ohio Zip Code Rated One Of The Best Places To Buy A House In America
Realtor.com put together a list of the most popular places to buy a house in America.
whatshouldwedotodaycolumbus.com
What Should We Do This Weekend? Columbus, Ohio, September 16-18, 2022
Looking for something fun to do with the kids this weekend in Columbus? Try out one of these family-friendly Columbus and Ohio–based events and activities!. Local farms are gearing up for Fall Festivals and activities! Start your planning by checking out these posts:. 5 Farms Where You Can Pick...
dayton.com
10 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend
Autumn is just around the corner, which means the return of late summer staples like the annual Hispanic Heritage Festival and Concours d’Elegance. The change in seasons also brings the launch of new lineups from the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, Dayton Music Club and Human Race Theatre Company. Here’s a...
CareFlight called to Clark County motorcycle crash
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 2:50 a.m. on Wednesday on Gerlaugh Road near Lake Road.
columbusnavigator.com
7 Stores And Shopping Centers That Columbus Will Never Forget
Let’s be honest, these stores were as much a part of your childhood as Surge soda and pizza-flavored Doritos. Nostalgia is a heck of a thing. It’ll have you reminiscing over the most mundane of memories. Like back-to-school shopping as a kid or loitering around malls after school and cheesing the scene at the food courts.
Decomposed body found at Dayton apartment complex
Crews were called around 3:30 p.m. after an officer found a body in the 4000 block of Foxton Court, according to Montgomery County regional dispatch.
Columbus, Franklin County to distribute $20 million in rent assistance
Another round of Emergency Rental Assistance Funding is on its way to renters in Columbus and Franklin County.
4 Places To Get Burgers in Ohio
If you're in the mood for a tasty burger, you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. Located in Northeast Ohio, this old-school establishment is known for their delicious burgers. Check out customer favorites like the Czar burger (a Swiss cheeseburger covered in grilled mushrooms, grilled onions, and bleu cheese dressing), the B.O.M.B. (a burger covered in mac & cheese and bacon and served on a pretzel roll), and the Kiev (a burger on Texas toast with chopped onions, shredded Monterey Jack cheese, some of the restaurant's famous chili, and sour cream). Be sure to bring cash as Whitey's doesn't accept credit cards.
wvxu.org
How fixing a creek in rural Butler County will improve water quality in the Ohio River
MetroParks of Butler County is getting a grant from the state's H2Ohio program. The park district will use the nearly $490,000 to stabilize the streambank along Dry Fork Creek at Governor Bebb MetroPark. On a typical late summer morning in Okeana, near the Ohio-Indiana border, the air is sticky but...
Missing in Ohio: Two years of ‘torture’ for Koby Roush family
SOMERSET, Ohio (WCMH) — After two years of what they call torture, a missing man’s family still fights to understand his disappearance. Family members of Koby Roush held signs that said “Where’s Koby Roush?” “We won’t stop” and “Justice for Koby and Raymont” as they marched in Somerset on Sunday to bring awareness to the […]
Road closures in Springfield this weekend due to festivals
SPRINGFIELD — There will be road closures in Springfield starting Friday due to festivals this weekend, according to a post on the City of Springfield’s Facebook page. >>Fall allergies have arrived as summer draws to an end. Starting Friday at 5 p.m. until Sunday night at 10 p.m.,...
Daily Advocate
China Garden to close on Sept. 25
GREENVILLE — After 33 years of doing business in Greenville, the China Garden Restaurant has announced it will be closing its doors on Sept. 25. Richard Chui and wife, Carrie, said they are closing due to health and the state of the economy and job market. The Chuis have been putting in 12 to 15 hour days and have not been able to find the help they need. He has asked family members to take over the business, but most of them already have careers of their own.
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA — The following individuals have filed applications for marriage licenses in Allen County Probate Court:. Stephen Medlock and Jenne Ward, both of Lima; Joel Piercefield and Reagan Whitaker, both of Lima; Phillip Schmidt and Kristy Schulte, both of Lima; Danny Neal and Virginia Freytag, both of Lima; Millard Green Sr. and Loria McGue, both of Lima; Jonathan Fix of Columbia City, Indiana, and Sydney Fischbach of Indianapolis; Michael Schaffter and Angela Joseph, both of Lima; Hawn Ross and Jennifer Hole, both of Elida; Anthony Ball and Maryann Ball, both of Cridersville; Scott Rapp and Kelly Huffer, both of Lima; Gage Henderson and Taylor Judy, both of Lima; Adam Hinegardner and Andrea Peters, both of Cairo; Durand Finch Jr. and Jazmine Porter, both of Lima; Trevor Tennant and Ariel Haley, both of Columbia City; Joseph Schnipke and Erika Mohler, both of Delphos; Joseph Halker and Gabrielle Pimpas, both of Nashville, Tennessee; Austin Money and Alexandria Taviano, both of Lima; Terrence Pea II and Lakisha Wilson, both of Lima; Anthony Carpenter and Lorin Denny, both of Lima; Mark Haack and Susan Webb, both of Lima; Thomas Taylor Jr. and Kristen Cooke, both of Lima; and Devin Cairo and Lauren Kesler, both of Lima.
Dayton woman facing identity theft, fraud charges
Tiffany Lewis, 29, appeared in U.S. District Court in Dayton following her arrest on Tuesday, according to a Sept. 13 release from attorney Kenneth L. Parker.
