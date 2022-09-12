ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Opinion: Ohioans say yes to debates, so should candidates

When a recent news story asked a former Ohio gubernatorial campaign manager about candidate debates this cycle, he said, “Campaigns respond to the electorate. They’re built to win. And if [doing debates] was a big deal, they would just do them.”. Well, they are a big deal. According...
OHIO STATE
What a freight rail strike could mean for the Tri-State

Two of the nation's seven largest-by-revenue freight rail companies run through, and operate rail yards in, the Tri-State. Passenger rail company Amtrak, which would qualify as Class I if it carried freight instead of people, also runs through the region. What could a looming national rail worker strike mean locally?
CINCINNATI, OH
Ohio State
Russia, OH
Ohio Government
Hopewell Township, OH
Chillicothe, OH
How did Cincinnati Public Schools fare on the state's new report cards?

The Ohio Department of Education on Thursday released its annual report cards for school districts across the state. The district didn't meet state expectations in any of the five major categories tracked — but did make improvements in some areas. The district's scores suggest that last year, Cincinnati Public...
CINCINNATI, OH

