Opinion: Ohioans say yes to debates, so should candidates
When a recent news story asked a former Ohio gubernatorial campaign manager about candidate debates this cycle, he said, “Campaigns respond to the electorate. They’re built to win. And if [doing debates] was a big deal, they would just do them.”. Well, they are a big deal. According...
1 point separates Ryan from Vance in U.S. Senate race polling, plus more top stories
Ohio may be showing signs of becoming a swing state again for Democrats when it comes to the U.S. Senate race. A new poll has U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance in a virtual dead heat, with the slimmest lead for Ryan. On Cincinnati Edition we take a look...
Voting rights groups in ‘research phase’ for new Ohio redistricting process
A collection of voting rights groups and good government organizations said they are looking into proposing a new redistricting process that prevents gerrymandering after the Ohio Redistricting Commission — once again — misses a deadline to adopt a new map. A deadline that is disputed by Republican leaders.
What a freight rail strike could mean for the Tri-State
Two of the nation's seven largest-by-revenue freight rail companies run through, and operate rail yards in, the Tri-State. Passenger rail company Amtrak, which would qualify as Class I if it carried freight instead of people, also runs through the region. What could a looming national rail worker strike mean locally?
How did Cincinnati Public Schools fare on the state's new report cards?
The Ohio Department of Education on Thursday released its annual report cards for school districts across the state. The district didn't meet state expectations in any of the five major categories tracked — but did make improvements in some areas. The district's scores suggest that last year, Cincinnati Public...
