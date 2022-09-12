Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Despite Court Ruling, Formosa Plans to Build Louisiana Plastics Plant
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Formosa Plastics Group still intends to build and operate a massive plastic and petrochemical plant proposed for Louisiana, the company said on Thursday, despite a judge's decision to revoke its state air permits. FG LA, a unit of Formosa, said in a statement that it "intends to explore...
US News and World Report
Missing Woman Found Dead After Southern California Mudslides
YUCAIPA, Calif. (AP) — A woman who disappeared when a downpour in a recently burned area unleashed mudslides that tore through her Southern California mountain community was found dead under mud, rocks and other debris, authorities said Friday. Thunderstorms late Monday triggered the mudslides carrying rocks, trees and earth...
US News and World Report
California Wildfire Threatens Communities in Sierra Nevada Foothills
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Reuters) -A fast-growing California wildfire was threatening a string of small foothill communities northeast of Sacramento on Wednesday, even as firefighters made progress containing a flank that had grown rapidly the day before. The Mosquito Fire has burned nearly 59,000 acres (24,000 hectares), forcing the evacuation of some...
US News and World Report
Witness Questioned About Jones Criticism of Sandy Hook Trial
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who is on trial in Connecticut for calling the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre a hoax, continued Friday to describe the proceedings as a “kangaroo court” from his Infowars studio in Texas. Jones' commentary became a focus of testimony on...
US News and World Report
US Prison Guard Convicted in WVa of Lying About Inmate Abuse
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A federal correctional officer in West Virginia has been convicted of lying to an investigator about inmate abuse. A jury in U.S. District Court in Clarksburg found William Lewis guilty on Tuesday of two counts of making a false statement to a federal agent. Lewis...
US News and World Report
Minnesota Judge: Blocking Pipeline Protest Camp Was Wrong
PARK RAPIDS, Minn. (AP) — A judge in Minnesota has ruled that sheriff's officials had no right to block access to a camp set up in opposition to the Enbridge Line 3 oil pipeline. In an order issued Tuesday, Hubbard County District Judge Jana Austad ruled the pipeline protesters...
US News and World Report
18 Top Romantic Getaways in New York State
It's nearly impossible not to find love in a state that has served as the backdrop for so many romantic films, spanning "Dirty Dancing" in the Catskills to the countless classics – think "Annie Hall," "When Harry Met Sally," "You've Got Mail" – set in New York City. In popular sitcom "The Office," Pam and Jim tie the knot beneath Niagara Falls, otherwise known as the "Honeymoon Capital of the World."
US News and World Report
New York's Yeshiva University Halts Student Clubs in Dispute Over LGBT Group
(Reuters) - Yeshiva University, ordered by a judge to formally recognize an LGBT student group even as the Jewish school in New York City argues that doing so would violate its religious values, on Friday announced that it has halted the activities of all its undergraduate student clubs as it plans its next steps.
