Onward State
No. 6 Penn State Field Hockey Staves Off No. 7 Michigan 2-1
No. 6 Penn State field hockey (5-1, 1-0 Big Ten) took down No. 7 Michigan 2-1 Friday evening at Phyllis Ocker Field Hockey Field in Ann Arbor. After just over 10 minutes of scoreless action to begin the matchup, Meghan Resse struck first for the Nittany Lions to take a pivitol 1-0 advantage in the early going. Despite outshooting Penn State by an absurd 23-3 margin across the next three quarters, the Wolverines were unable to sneak in more than one score thanks to the quick glove of Brie Barraco in net for the visitors.
Onward State
Penn State Men’s Soccer Opens Big Ten Season With 1-0 Win Over Wisconsin
Penn State men’s soccer (3-2-1) opened its conference season with a 1-0 win over Wisconsin (3-3) on Friday night at Jeffrey Field. The Nittany Lions couldn’t find their offense momentum until the 85th minute when redshirt freshman Van Danielson notched his first career goal. Kris Shakes also tallied two saves on a fairly quiet night for the goaltender.
Onward State
Your Official Penn State-Auburn Drinking Game
Oh, baby. The rematch is finally here. Big Ten vs. SEC football — it doesn’t get much better than this, folks. Coming off an easy home opener against Ohio, Penn State will travel south to Alabama to complete the home-and-home series against Auburn on Saturday afternoon. With last week’s win, Penn State finally broke into the top 25 and claimed No.22 in this week’s AP Poll.
Onward State
Staff Predictions: No. 22 Penn State vs. Auburn
Last week, Penn State (2-0, 1-0 Big Ten) dismantled Ohio 46-10 in its home opener. With the offense clicking on all cylinders, most starters had fully departed the game by quarter three. The Nittany Lions’ performance lifted them into the AP’s most recent poll, and that momentum will be crucial...
Onward State
No. 11 Penn State Women’s Volleyball Tops Howard In Three Sets In Penn State Classic
No. 11 Penn State women’s volleyball (9-0) got the win over Howard (5-6) in three sets (25-18, 25-12, 25-18) during the Nittany Lions’ first match in the Penn State Classic. Once again, dominant play from the Nittany Lions’ offense maintained their undefeated status this season. Penn State is...
Onward State
Penn State’s Defensive Line Aiming For ‘More Production’ Ahead Of Auburn
When former Miami head coach Manny Diaz was hired as Penn State’s new defensive coordinator in December 2021, his aggressive style was expected to mesh well with the team’s returning personnel. Under Diaz’s tutelage, the Hurricanes’ defense was among the best at picking up sacks, and his turnover...
Onward State
Public Service Announcement: Sean Clifford Deserves More Respect
If Penn State football fans were able to pin a relationship status on their collective connection with quarterback Sean Clifford, the appropriate label would be defined as “complicated.”. From leading the Nittany Lions to their first-ever top-four ranking in the College Football Playoff polls in 2019 to headlining an...
Onward State
Previewing The Enemy: Auburn Tigers
After a clean performance against Ohio, No. 22 Penn State football (2-0, 1-0 Big Ten) is heading down south for a marquee matchup with Auburn. The Tigers and Nittany Lions have faced off just three times before — most recently in 2021 when Penn State secured a 28-20 victory under White Out conditions.
Onward State
Seth Kuhn Leading The Way For Penn State Men’s Soccer Ahead Of Conference Play
Seth Kuhn is Penn State men’s soccer’s graduate center midfielder, co-captain, MLS draftee, and consistent mainstay. It’s no secret that No. 10 is a leader on the team. Kuhn is rolling through his fifth year of collegiate soccer and fourth year with the Nittany Lions. This year, as a graduate student, Kuhn has high hopes for his final season before heading off to sport red and white for the New York Red Bulls.
Onward State
Penn State Men’s Soccer-Lehigh Match Rescheduled For October 18
Penn State men’s soccer’s matchup against Lehigh has been rescheduled for 5 p.m. on Tuesday, October 18, at Jeffrey Field. The game was originally scheduled for Monday, September 12, but only lasted 15 minutes before inclement weather forced both teams to postpone the match. Throughout those 15 minutes,...
Onward State
Three Penn State Students To Compete In NBC’s ‘Capital One College Bowl’
Three Penn State students will battle for the trivia crown on the TV show “Capital One College Bowl.” The show airs on Friday nights at 8 p.m. on NBC and is hosted by Peyton and Cooper Manning. MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki is also on the show as a sideline...
Onward State
Day: September 15, 2022
The former Penn State football All-American's lecture begins at 7 p.m. in Schwab Auditorium. From pro-smoking to the Anti-Environment Club flyers, Penn State bulletin boards are filled with ~interesting~ information. Football. Jahan Dotson Named NFL’s Rookie Of The Week. By Matt Brown. 9/15/22 3:25 pm. Dotson caught the game-winning...
Onward State
SPA To Host Devon Still For Lecture September 19
Penn State’s Student Programming Association (SPA), in conjunction with THON, will host former Penn State football All-American Devon Still for a lecture on Monday, September 19. The lecture begins at 7 p.m. in Schwab Auditorium. Still played for the Cincinnati Bengals and Houston Texans, and nowadays, is a motivational...
Onward State
Carter’s Table Brings Tacos With ‘World-Wide Flavors’ To State College
Shawn Carter, the owner of Carter’s Table, has been building quite a following since he began sharing his trademark tacos at the downtown State College farmers market just six months ago. With a line of people surrounding his stand at all times, Carter has been able to share his...
Onward State
OS Reviews: Chew Chew Bun
Chew Chew Bun Asian Bakery opened the doors to its new brick-and-mortar location this past August at 115 E. Beaver Ave. The bakery has been serving up Taiwanese-inspired pastries to the State College area since 2019. In addition to pastries, Chew Chew Bun also sells drinks, including coffee, matcha, and tea.
Onward State
The Best Late-Night Food Spots In Downtown State College
Whether you’re looking for somewhere to grab a bite to eat after a late-night study session or have worked up an appetite after dancing at the frats, there are plenty of options in downtown State College to satisfy your hunger. Sometimes, the number of options can be overwhelming and...
Onward State
3 Dots In Running To Bring Outdoor Music Series To Downtown State College
3 Dots Downtown is in the running to bring a free outdoor music series to downtown State College starting in 2023, as it advanced to the “public voting phase” for an opportunity to receive a $90k multi-year grant. The community space located at the corner of Pugh Street...
Onward State
Sowers Harvest Café Now Open As Study Space After Hours
Most students know and love Sowers Harvest Café for its handmade soft pretzels, delicious coffee, and fresh fruit smoothies. Now, it’s going beyond savoring your taste buds and providing students with a study space after hours. The cafe’s normal hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to...
