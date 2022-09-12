No. 6 Penn State field hockey (5-1, 1-0 Big Ten) took down No. 7 Michigan 2-1 Friday evening at Phyllis Ocker Field Hockey Field in Ann Arbor. After just over 10 minutes of scoreless action to begin the matchup, Meghan Resse struck first for the Nittany Lions to take a pivitol 1-0 advantage in the early going. Despite outshooting Penn State by an absurd 23-3 margin across the next three quarters, the Wolverines were unable to sneak in more than one score thanks to the quick glove of Brie Barraco in net for the visitors.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 9 HOURS AGO