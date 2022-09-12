Read full article on original website
Centre County drops back to medium COVID level. Here are the 14 PA counties at high
Here’s the latest on new coronavirus cases, deaths, availability of updated booster shots and more for Pennsylvania.
SPA To Host Devon Still For Lecture September 19
Penn State’s Student Programming Association (SPA), in conjunction with THON, will host former Penn State football All-American Devon Still for a lecture on Monday, September 19. The lecture begins at 7 p.m. in Schwab Auditorium. Still played for the Cincinnati Bengals and Houston Texans, and nowadays, is a motivational...
Three Penn State Students To Compete In NBC’s ‘Capital One College Bowl’
Three Penn State students will battle for the trivia crown on the TV show “Capital One College Bowl.” The show airs on Friday nights at 8 p.m. on NBC and is hosted by Peyton and Cooper Manning. MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki is also on the show as a sideline...
3 Dots In Running To Bring Outdoor Music Series To Downtown State College
3 Dots Downtown is in the running to bring a free outdoor music series to downtown State College starting in 2023, as it advanced to the “public voting phase” for an opportunity to receive a $90k multi-year grant. The community space located at the corner of Pugh Street...
U.S. Marine Band to play free concert in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The U.S. Marine Band, known as “The President’s Own” is coming to State College. The band has been performing for every U.S. President since John Adams. The concert will take place on Monday, Oct. 3 at 7:30 p.m. at the State College Area High Schools Performing Arts Center. The concert […]
Carter’s Table Brings Tacos With ‘World-Wide Flavors’ To State College
Shawn Carter, the owner of Carter’s Table, has been building quite a following since he began sharing his trademark tacos at the downtown State College farmers market just six months ago. With a line of people surrounding his stand at all times, Carter has been able to share his...
No. 11 Penn State Women’s Volleyball Tops Howard In Three Sets In Penn State Classic
No. 11 Penn State women’s volleyball (9-0) got the win over Howard (5-6) in three sets (25-18, 25-12, 25-18) during the Nittany Lions’ first match in the Penn State Classic. Once again, dominant play from the Nittany Lions’ offense maintained their undefeated status this season. Penn State is...
Penn State Men’s Soccer Opens Big Ten Season With 1-0 Win Over Wisconsin
Penn State men’s soccer (3-2-1) opened its conference season with a 1-0 win over Wisconsin (3-3) on Friday night at Jeffrey Field. The Nittany Lions couldn’t find their offense momentum until the 85th minute when redshirt freshman Van Danielson notched his first career goal. Kris Shakes also tallied two saves on a fairly quiet night for the goaltender.
No. 6 Penn State Field Hockey Staves Off No. 7 Michigan 2-1
No. 6 Penn State field hockey (5-1, 1-0 Big Ten) took down No. 7 Michigan 2-1 Friday evening at Phyllis Ocker Field Hockey Field in Ann Arbor. After just over 10 minutes of scoreless action to begin the matchup, Meghan Resse struck first for the Nittany Lions to take a pivitol 1-0 advantage in the early going. Despite outshooting Penn State by an absurd 23-3 margin across the next three quarters, the Wolverines were unable to sneak in more than one score thanks to the quick glove of Brie Barraco in net for the visitors.
PennDOT recommends routes for State College connector. The options would put some out of business
The transportation agency has narrowed the field of alternatives for the major highway project from 9 to 3.
Your Official Penn State-Auburn Drinking Game
Oh, baby. The rematch is finally here. Big Ten vs. SEC football — it doesn’t get much better than this, folks. Coming off an easy home opener against Ohio, Penn State will travel south to Alabama to complete the home-and-home series against Auburn on Saturday afternoon. With last week’s win, Penn State finally broke into the top 25 and claimed No.22 in this week’s AP Poll.
Going to a Penn State Game This Season? 4 Things You Should Know
Are you planning on going to a Penn State game this football season?. A few changes and improvements have been put in place since last year to make the experience easier and better for visitors and students. Here are some of the things that are helpful to know for this season:
OS Reviews: Chew Chew Bun
Chew Chew Bun Asian Bakery opened the doors to its new brick-and-mortar location this past August at 115 E. Beaver Ave. The bakery has been serving up Taiwanese-inspired pastries to the State College area since 2019. In addition to pastries, Chew Chew Bun also sells drinks, including coffee, matcha, and tea.
Penn State Men’s Soccer-Lehigh Match Rescheduled For October 18
Penn State men’s soccer’s matchup against Lehigh has been rescheduled for 5 p.m. on Tuesday, October 18, at Jeffrey Field. The game was originally scheduled for Monday, September 12, but only lasted 15 minutes before inclement weather forced both teams to postpone the match. Throughout those 15 minutes,...
Lawsuit Against Woodward Gymnastics Coach
A second victim has come forward to file a lawsuit against a New England-area gymnastics coach over allegations of sexual misconduct which reportedly occurred at the Woodward Gymnastics Camp in Centre County. The new lawsuit, filed on behalf of a Canadian woman, claims that now 26-year-old Nathaniel Singer pursued an...
How to watch Penn State vs. Auburn: TV channel, radio, livestream and odds
The game kicks off at 3:30 p.m.
Staff Predictions: No. 22 Penn State vs. Auburn
Last week, Penn State (2-0, 1-0 Big Ten) dismantled Ohio 46-10 in its home opener. With the offense clicking on all cylinders, most starters had fully departed the game by quarter three. The Nittany Lions’ performance lifted them into the AP’s most recent poll, and that momentum will be crucial...
Pennsylvania town vying to save rare dog breed from going extinct
…save a 500-year-old rare dog breed from going extinct. SIMILAR STORIES: What are Pennsylvanian’s favorite dog breeds? Here are the top 5. NorthCentralPa.com reports how residents in Lewisburg have come together to form the Barbado da Terceira (BDT) Club, USA as a means to preserve the Portugese Barbado de Terceira, “one of the world’s rarest dog breeds.”
The Best Late-Night Food Spots In Downtown State College
Whether you’re looking for somewhere to grab a bite to eat after a late-night study session or have worked up an appetite after dancing at the frats, there are plenty of options in downtown State College to satisfy your hunger. Sometimes, the number of options can be overwhelming and...
