ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

Comments / 5

Related
Onward State

SPA To Host Devon Still For Lecture September 19

Penn State’s Student Programming Association (SPA), in conjunction with THON, will host former Penn State football All-American Devon Still for a lecture on Monday, September 19. The lecture begins at 7 p.m. in Schwab Auditorium. Still played for the Cincinnati Bengals and Houston Texans, and nowadays, is a motivational...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Vaccines
Local
Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Pennsylvania Health
County
Centre County, PA
Centre County, PA
Vaccines
Centre County, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Centre County, PA
Government
WTAJ

U.S. Marine Band to play free concert in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The U.S. Marine Band, known as “The President’s Own” is coming to State College. The band has been performing for every U.S. President since John Adams. The concert will take place on Monday, Oct. 3 at 7:30 p.m. at the State College Area High Schools Performing Arts Center. The concert […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
Onward State

Penn State Men’s Soccer Opens Big Ten Season With 1-0 Win Over Wisconsin

Penn State men’s soccer (3-2-1) opened its conference season with a 1-0 win over Wisconsin (3-3) on Friday night at Jeffrey Field. The Nittany Lions couldn’t find their offense momentum until the 85th minute when redshirt freshman Van Danielson notched his first career goal. Kris Shakes also tallied two saves on a fairly quiet night for the goaltender.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Masking#Hospital#Medical Services#General Health
Onward State

No. 6 Penn State Field Hockey Staves Off No. 7 Michigan 2-1

No. 6 Penn State field hockey (5-1, 1-0 Big Ten) took down No. 7 Michigan 2-1 Friday evening at Phyllis Ocker Field Hockey Field in Ann Arbor. After just over 10 minutes of scoreless action to begin the matchup, Meghan Resse struck first for the Nittany Lions to take a pivitol 1-0 advantage in the early going. Despite outshooting Penn State by an absurd 23-3 margin across the next three quarters, the Wolverines were unable to sneak in more than one score thanks to the quick glove of Brie Barraco in net for the visitors.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Onward State

Your Official Penn State-Auburn Drinking Game

Oh, baby. The rematch is finally here. Big Ten vs. SEC football — it doesn’t get much better than this, folks. Coming off an easy home opener against Ohio, Penn State will travel south to Alabama to complete the home-and-home series against Auburn on Saturday afternoon. With last week’s win, Penn State finally broke into the top 25 and claimed No.22 in this week’s AP Poll.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Face Mask
News Break
Politics
Onward State

OS Reviews: Chew Chew Bun

Chew Chew Bun Asian Bakery opened the doors to its new brick-and-mortar location this past August at 115 E. Beaver Ave. The bakery has been serving up Taiwanese-inspired pastries to the State College area since 2019. In addition to pastries, Chew Chew Bun also sells drinks, including coffee, matcha, and tea.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Penn State Men’s Soccer-Lehigh Match Rescheduled For October 18

Penn State men’s soccer’s matchup against Lehigh has been rescheduled for 5 p.m. on Tuesday, October 18, at Jeffrey Field. The game was originally scheduled for Monday, September 12, but only lasted 15 minutes before inclement weather forced both teams to postpone the match. Throughout those 15 minutes,...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
abc23.com

Lawsuit Against Woodward Gymnastics Coach

A second victim has come forward to file a lawsuit against a New England-area gymnastics coach over allegations of sexual misconduct which reportedly occurred at the Woodward Gymnastics Camp in Centre County. The new lawsuit, filed on behalf of a Canadian woman, claims that now 26-year-old Nathaniel Singer pursued an...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
Onward State

Staff Predictions: No. 22 Penn State vs. Auburn

Last week, Penn State (2-0, 1-0 Big Ten) dismantled Ohio 46-10 in its home opener. With the offense clicking on all cylinders, most starters had fully departed the game by quarter three. The Nittany Lions’ performance lifted them into the AP’s most recent poll, and that momentum will be crucial...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania town vying to save rare dog breed from going extinct

…save a 500-year-old rare dog breed from going extinct. SIMILAR STORIES: What are Pennsylvanian’s favorite dog breeds? Here are the top 5. NorthCentralPa.com reports how residents in Lewisburg have come together to form the Barbado da Terceira (BDT) Club, USA as a means to preserve the Portugese Barbado de Terceira, “one of the world’s rarest dog breeds.”
LEWISBURG, PA
Onward State

The Best Late-Night Food Spots In Downtown State College

Whether you’re looking for somewhere to grab a bite to eat after a late-night study session or have worked up an appetite after dancing at the frats, there are plenty of options in downtown State College to satisfy your hunger. Sometimes, the number of options can be overwhelming and...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Day: September 15, 2022

The former Penn State football All-American's lecture begins at 7 p.m. in Schwab Auditorium. From pro-smoking to the Anti-Environment Club flyers, Penn State bulletin boards are filled with ~interesting~ information. Football. Jahan Dotson Named NFL’s Rookie Of The Week. By Matt Brown. 9/15/22 3:25 pm. Dotson caught the game-winning...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy