ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Sustainable transportation forum set for November at UT

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The University of Tennessee is hosting a sustainable transportation forum and an electric vehicle summit in November, and registration is now open, officials said.

The Drive Electric Tennessee initiative will host the first DriveElectricTN Momentum Summit, on Nov. 7 at the Knoxville university’s student union, state officials said in a news release.

Then, the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, the Tennessee Department of Transportation and the Tennessee Clean Fuels Coalition will hold the Tennessee Sustainable Transportation Forum & Expo on Nov. 8 and 9 at the student union, officials said.

Research, technology, planning, and policy developments to be shared at the forum will aim to improve transportation efficiency, reduce vehicle emissions, and address mobility needs, officials said.

Speakers and panelists at the forum will address topics such as alternative fuels and advanced vehicle technologies, mobility and transportation justice, and the intersections of transportation with public health and emergency response, among other issues, officials said.

The DriveElectricTN Momentum Summit will focus on transportation electrification efforts and will include breakout sessions on community outreach, electric vehicle infrastructure, policies and programs, and innovation, officials said.

Registration for both events can be found here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Education
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Knoxville, TN
Traffic
Knoxville, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Traffic
Knoxville, TN
Education
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Vehicle Emissions
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
521K+
Post
524M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy