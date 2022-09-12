Read full article on original website
An airline rescued 1 of its 4 Airbus planes stranded in Ukraine in a daring stealth mission at low altitude
A Wizz Air jet stuck in Ukraine since Russia invaded landed in Poland after appearing to turn off its transponder and flying at just 10,000 feet.
‘We may never find them’: Desperate Ukrainians forced to trawl through dead looking for lost loved ones
All day the Ukrainian women search through photos of corpses posted by Russian soldiers showing off their kills, in the desperate hunt for their missing loved ones.In the crude images of frozen grey faces, blood smeared torsos and the scraps of remains, they look for a flick of something recognisable: a scar or a ring.“Twenty hours a day I go through these Telegram channels looking for him,” says Maria, her face gripped by grief. “We are a community of women who are looking for our loved ones. All of us have to trawl through the photos of the dead. We...
El Salvador's Bitcoin experiment has failed miserably after a year
A survey found only 14 percent of businesses were transacting using Bitcoin.
Hungary faces reckoning with EU that could cost it billions
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — After his headline performance at Hungary’s Sziget Festival last month, pop star Justin Bieber held a grandiose party for his staff in a luxurious countryside setting — a 19th century castle owned by the son-in-law of the country’s prime minister. The castle,...

Is it the beginning of the end for Putin?
Russian President Vladimir Putin (MIKHAIL TERESHCHENKO/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. A new analysis is explaining how this time period may suggest the end is near for Russian President Vladamir Putin. According to Newsweek's William M. Arkin, the authoritarian president may be running out of options...
Live updates: Military rehearse queen's Windsor procession
WINDSOR, England -- Hundreds of troops from the British army, air force and navy have taken part in the first full rehearsal of the procession that will bring the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II to its final resting place. With troops lining The Long Walk, a picturesque path leading to Windsor Castle, the thumping of drums echoed as marching bands walked ahead of a hearse early Saturday. On Monday, they will do the same, only surrounded by thousands of people expected to travel to Windsor for a final farewell to the queen, who died last week at age 96. Her funeral is to be held at Westminster Abbey on Monday before some 2,000 guests, including visiting heads of state. After the church service, the late queen’s coffin will be transported through the historic heart of London on a horse-drawn gun carriage.
