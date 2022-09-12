Read full article on original website
Is Overwatch 2 getting a sequel to Junkenstein’s Revenge? | Wrath of the Bride Junkenstein event
In the chaos of all of the news revealed this morning regarding Overwatch 2‘s new character Kiriko and confirmed information about the new battle pass, one thing fans might have missed is that they’re getting new Halloween content this year. The Wrath of the Bride Junkenstein event will...
What do Rocket League and League of Legends have in common? Ex-Riot devs’ Omega Strikers might be the answer
The developers at Odyssey Interactive, a new studio founded by ex-League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics leaders, introduced their new game to the world today. Titled Omega Strikers, the game features three-on-three matches that are a hybrid of soccer games and battle arenas. Players pick one of several unique characters and attempt to guide the ball into the goal at the other end of the pitch—but of course, it’s not that simple. Each character has their own strengths and abilities, and the game is as much about knocking out your opponents as it is about scoring goals. The development team shared that they were inspired by the skill potential inherent in League and the sporty, fast-paced gameplay of Rocket League.
How does battle pass progression work in Overwatch 2?
Overwatch 2 fans recently got a ton of information about the game, which releases in less than a month on Oct. 4. A big topic of conversation within the community is the new battle pass and how it will work. This is the first time in Overwatch history that the...
Where does Overwatch 2’s new Esperança map take place?
While Overwatch 2‘s new heroes have stolen most of the spotlight in the months leading up to its PvP release, the game’s new maps are also worthy of attention. Joining old favorites like Oasis and beta introductions like Colosseo, Overwatch 2‘s vibrant new environments are just as inviting and interesting to look at as the previous game’s.
Is Kiriko a support hero in Overwatch 2?
At this year’s Tokyo Game Show, Blizzard revealed Kiriko, the last new launch hero for Overwatch 2. Kiriko is a fun hero whose abilities allow her to help allies and boost her teammates to victory. Don’t underestimate her damage potential, either. Her kunai blades, which act as her primary damage method, deal increased critical damage when she lands a headshot.
How do seasons work in Overwatch 2? | How long are OW2’s seasons?
Overwatch 2 is completely upending the first game’s business model. Instead of relying on loot boxes and disparate seasonal events, the franchise is moving toward a free-to-play battle pass-supported structure with ongoing seasons. Each season will see the release of either a new hero or a new map as well as free and premium battle pass tiers packed with cosmetics for loyal players. While loot boxes won’t be making a return, there will still be events within each season.
All perks and perk packages in Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty games are synonymous with its perks, a set of abilities and attributes that players can select before each online match. In Modern Warfare 2, perks work a bit differently than in previous titles. Infinity Ward is changing up the way perks are equipped and even earned with something called perk packages, and it’s important to understand before hopping online for some games.
How a group of early-morning raiders swiped a World First title away from WoW’s pro guilds
Throughout the entirety of World of Warcraft’s Shadowlands expansion, only five guilds claimed World First kills across the game’s 31 raid bosses. Four of them were sponsored (or went on to be sponsored) by major esports organizations. The fifth was a group of players who just happened to clock in early.
Why are new heroes locked behind Overwatch 2’s battle pass?
Weeks before the release of Overwatch 2, sporadic leaks from around the internet showed the game’s newest hero, Kiriko, locked within the free path of the battle pass system. After years of having every hero available at all times, many longtime Overwatch players–and even former professional players–were outraged.
When does the new Overwatch 2 hero release?
Overwatch 2 is diverging radically from many of the original Overwatch‘s procedures, and hero releases are no exceptions. Rather than releasing a new hero to all players every few months, Overwatch 2 will release one hero per season as part of its new seasonal model. These new heroes will still be free for all players, but those who don’t purchase the premium battle pass will need to make their way to tier 55 of the free battle pass to unlock them.
Riot considering format changes for LEC in 2023, with best-of-one games on the chopping block
The League of Legends European Championship is considering a number of format changes ahead of the 2023 season, including reducing the number of best-of-ones each team plays each split and other competitive tweaks. The change, which would not be enacted until the competitive 2023 League calendar begins in January next...
CLG isn’t just looking out for its fighting game players, it’s here for the entire community
Counter Logic Gaming is an esports organization synonymous with titles like League of Legends, but it has recently started heavily expanding into the fighting game community after circling the scene for around seven years. The org has been involved in Super Smash Bros. since June 2015, fielding players like VoiD...
Here are all of the multiplayer maps in the Modern Warfare 2 beta
Infinity Ward’s sequel to the 2019 reboot of the Modern Warfare franchise is due to be released on Oct. 28. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is on its way, and some sacred maps will be returning, with a selection of new maps for players to quickscope and trickshot on.
How many players can play at once in Warzone Mobile?
Call of Duty: Warzone is coming to mobile. Battle royales have also been successful on mobile platforms, and the Call of Duty franchise already has some experience in the mobile scene. Call of Duty: Mobile has been the franchise’s sole representative on mobile platforms, but that will change with Warzone...
Fortnite lights up Times Square with incredible 3D billboard that teases Season 4 changes
Fortnite Season Chapter three, season four is upon us. Set to release on Sept. 18 after lengthy maintenance, the next Fortnite season will transform the entire island, bring a new battle pass, and introduce new game-changing features. Since Epic Games takes delight in teasing what is yet to come, the official website and Twitter have been flooded with teasers of Chrome, a mysterious substance that’s gradually taking over.
Is Kiriko related to Hanzo and Genji in Overwatch 2?
Earlier today, Kiriko was announced as Overwatch 2’s newest hero. Though fans have mixed feelings about the change to free-to-play structure for the game, which implements unlocking new characters via a battle pass, most players are excited to finally be receiving a new support hero after so long. The...
Are the Disney Dreamlight Valley Founder’s Packs worth it?
The adventure and life-sim game Disney Dreamlight Valley is bringing that special Disney magic to players’ lives. It features cozy game aspects like forming friendships with all manner of Disney characters, foraging for various resources, curating the Disney home of your dreams, embarking on fishing adventures, crafting useful and stylish items, using powerful magic, attaining stunning Disney fashion items, cooking up delectable dishes, and otherwise living out a magical Disney dream.
Will Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 be free to play?
Call of Duty fans got their first look at all of the new content in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 in the CoD Next event, which provided plenty to be excited about. Modern Warfare 2 will deliver the same iconic CoD gameplay with significant updates, while Warzone 2.0 is drastically changing the Warzone experience. Players won’t have to worry about paying a fee to experience the new Warzone since it will be free to play on every supported platform.
How to register for Apex Legends Global Series year 3
Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment recently announced what every fan has been waiting for: details about registration for year three of the Apex Legends Global Series. Also known as the ALGS, this esports league gives both professional players and amateur teams the opportunity to win fame, glory, and a really, really big trophy on their way to becoming the best of the best.
How to enable cloud saves for cross progression in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Disney Dreamlight Valley has been a hit among players, building on a lot of things from past games in the genre. Gameloft accomplishes a lot with Dreamlight Valley, allowing players to live with some of their favorite Disney characters. Something else the game offers is a way to connect your saves across devices, allowing you to pick up and play from any other available platform.
