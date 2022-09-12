ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Comments / 0

Related
rigzone.com

US Grid-Scale Energy Storage Market Hits Record Highs

The US energy storage market set a new record in the second quarter of 2022, with grid-scale installations totaling 2,608 MWh. The US energy storage market set a new record in the second quarter of 2022, with grid-scale installations totaling 2,608 MWh – the highest installed capacity for any Q2 on record.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Oil Falls on Demand Concerns as DOE Clarifies SPR Refill Plan

Oil fell with demand concerns at the fore as the US Department of Energy walked back expectations of its plan to restock petroleum reserves and China considered allowing more fuel exports. West Texas Intermediate futures dropped 3.8% to settle at $85.10 a barrel. The DOE said its plan to replenish...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Oil Rises with Demand Optimism as China Eases Lockdowns

Oil climbed on optimism that demand prospects in China may brighten as one of its megacities loosens lockdown restrictions. West Texas Intermediate futures settled at $88.48 a barrel. Brent rose 1% to settle at just over $94. Chengdu is easing Covid restrictions gradually, lifting the demand outlook in one of the world’s largest crude consumers. The understanding that the Biden administration would consider refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve if prices fall below $80 a barrel further supported the rally.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Oil Posts Third Weekly Loss as Recession Fears Rise

Oil settled at its third weekly loss as mounting evidence of an economic slowdown overshadows supply-risk concerns. West Texas Intermediate futures settled at $85.11 a barrel, down 1.9% from the prior week. Hotter-than-expected inflation figures fanned expectations that more interest-rate hikes will crimp growth, while a warning from FedEx Corp. Friday was seen as proof that the US economy has started slowing.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fatih Birol
rigzone.com

Big Trading Houses Weathering Energy Crisis

As wild swings in gas and power prices force European utilities to tap governments for emergency cash, trading houses are weathering the storm. The region’s energy crisis is whipsawing prices -- gas futures surged as much as 35% on Sept. 5 alone -- putting utilities in peril as margin calls of at least $1.5 trillion sucked cash from the sector. Similar price spikes earlier this year and in 2021 strained liquidity at top commodities merchants including Mercuria Energy Group Ltd., Gunvor Group Ltd, Vitol Group, Trafigura Group and Glencore Plc.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

CNOOC Starts Production From Bohai Sea Oil Field

CNOOC Limited has started production from the Kenli 6-1 Oilfield 10-1 North Block Development Project in the Bohai Sea. China’s oil and gas company CNOOC Limited has started production from the Kenli 6-1 Oilfield 10-1 North Block Development Project in the Bohai Sea. The start of production from the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Diesel Margins Tank

The cost of diesel is plunging around the world as traders weigh the impact of a potential new quota for Chinese fuel exports. Europe’s ICE gasoil crack, which measures the price of diesel futures relative to crude oil contracts, plummeted to its lowest in more than a month earlier on Wednesday. Margins for diesel-type fuel also fell sharply in the US and Singapore.
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

GE Barred From Selling Haliade-X Offshore Wind Turbine In US

General Electric has been barred from selling its Haliade-X offshore wind turbine in the U.S. by a federal judge in Boston. General Electric (GE) has been barred from selling its Haliade-X offshore wind turbine in the U.S. by a federal judge in Boston. In June 2022, a jury ruled that...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Efficiency#Energy Technologies#Energy Supply#Business Industry#Linus Business#Electricity Supply#Construction Maintenance#O G#Iea#Lng
rigzone.com

ADNOC Refining Completing Phase 1 Of Waste Heat Recovery Project

ADNOC Refining is set to complete the first phase of its Waste Heat Recovery project at the General Utilities Plant in Ruwais, Abu Dhabi. — ADNOC Refining, a joint venture company between ADNOC, Eni, and OMV, is set to complete the first phase of its Waste Heat Recovery project at the General Utilities Plant in Ruwais, Abu Dhabi.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

China Mulling U-Turn for More Fuel Exports

China is considering allowing its oil refiners to export more fuel in an attempt to help revive its economy, which would be a reversal from a focus on minimizing emissions. Refiners and traders have applied for an extra 15 million tons of fuel export quota that includes gasoline and diesel, according to people familiar with the matter. If approved, that would increase the allocations so far this year to a similar level for the whole of 2021.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Tailwind Starts Production From Evelyn Field Off UK

UK-based oil and gas company Tailwind has produced first hydrocarbons from the Evelyn offshore field on September 3, 2022. The company said in a statement that the subsea execution phase of the project was led by Dana Petroleum and TechnipFMC, which saw the EV-01z horizontal development well – drilled in 2021, tied back to Triton via a subsea production line and umbilical services line.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

API, OOC Sign Wind Energy MOU

Under the MOU, both parties will leverage their expertise and existing natural gas and oil industry standards to develop a safety management systems standard for offshore wind operations and assets. — The American Petroleum Institute (API) and Offshore Operators Committee (OOC) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to develop standards and guidance for offshore wind energy development, the API revealed this week.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
China
rigzone.com

EU Revenue Cap Could Hinder European Renewable Energy Ambitions

The EU's measures to tackle the energy crisis may fall short of their intended goals, at least regarding renewable energy ambitions. — The European Union’s emergency measures to tackle the region’s energy crisis may fall short of their intended goals, at least where renewable energy ambitions are concerned, according to Rystad Energy research. The EU’s proposal to temporarily cap the revenues of inframarginal electricity producers is aimed at capturing the windfall profits of renewable energy producers, which are benefitting from low production costs during this episode of high electricity prices.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Potential Railway Strike Impact Underscores USA Energy Security Weakness

The potential impact of the railway workers' strike underscored some weaknesses that still exist in U.S. energy security, according to one of Rigzone's market watchers. — (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author)
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

Norway Willing to Negotiate With Europe to Resolve Energy Crisis

Norway and its gas producers are willing to negotiate with the European Union in order to resolve the continent’s energy crisis. “We are not closing any doors for any kind of dialogue or contact,” Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store told reporters in Oslo Thursday. “It’s not in Norway’s interest that we have extraordinary gas price hikes. We are ready to listen to the companies and see whatever role we can play.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Aramco Jafurah Gas Field as Energy Game Changer

As the world increases efforts to transition to a low-carbon economy, the issue of carbon management has become urgent for the oil and gas sector, which faces the dual challenge of meeting growing energy needs with fewer emissions. From new technologies to cleaner energy sources, Aramco has sought to tackle this challenge by investing in key areas that advance sustainability. To this end, one of the most critical investments the company has made is its announcement to develop the Jafurah gas field—the largest discovered unconventional field in Saudi Arabia. Continuing to develop the full potential of the Jafurah gas field would further strengthen Aramco’s position as a reliable supplier of energy, with demand for gas expected to increase in the coming years, despite disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

New Shell CEO Is a Smart Diplomat

Shell Plc’s next CEO is seen as natural choice who will follow the course laid out by his predecessor -- straight into a series of historic challenges. Wael Sawan, the head of gas and renewables who will take Shell’s top job on Jan. 1, will have to make good on the company’s promise to cut greenhouse gas emissions without sacrificing profits from fossil fuels. He must also navigate the political fallout from a deepening energy crisis that has put the industry’s windfall profits in the cross-hairs of European governments.
BUSINESS
rigzone.com

Maersk Training To Educate Offshore Wind Operators And Seafarers

ClassNK has signed an MOU with Maersk Training for training offshore wind farm operators and education for alternative fuel ship crews. — ClassNK has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Maersk Training regarding training for offshore wind farm operators and education for alternative fuel ship crews. Maersk Training...
INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Inflation Reduction Act May Become a Misnomer

The Inflation Reduction Act’s (IRA) name may become a misnomer if investment surges while supply chains remain constrained - fueling inflation. That’s according to a new BofA Global Research report, which dubbed the IRA the most important, and largest, federal green energy and climate package in U.S. history.
BUSINESS
rigzone.com

Zephyr Acquires Assets Around Its Paradox Project In Utah

Zephyr Energy has put pen to paper on a binding agreement to purchase oil and gas assets on and around its Paradox project in Utah, the United States. The agreement will see Zephyr acquire 21 miles of natural gas gathering lines, the Powerline Road gas processing plant, rights of way for additional gathering lines, active permits, five existing wellbores and additional acreage which is partly contiguous to the company’s operated White Sands Unit.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy