Tailwind Starts Production From Evelyn Field Off UK
UK-based oil and gas company Tailwind has produced first hydrocarbons from the Evelyn offshore field on September 3, 2022. The company said in a statement that the subsea execution phase of the project was led by Dana Petroleum and TechnipFMC, which saw the EV-01z horizontal development well – drilled in 2021, tied back to Triton via a subsea production line and umbilical services line.
ADNOC Refining Completing Phase 1 Of Waste Heat Recovery Project
ADNOC Refining is set to complete the first phase of its Waste Heat Recovery project at the General Utilities Plant in Ruwais, Abu Dhabi. — ADNOC Refining, a joint venture company between ADNOC, Eni, and OMV, is set to complete the first phase of its Waste Heat Recovery project at the General Utilities Plant in Ruwais, Abu Dhabi.
Jan De Nul Installs Final Turbine On French First Offshore Wind Farm
Jan De Nul's jack-up installation vessel Vole Au Vent has installed the final turbine on France's very first commercial offshore wind farm. Offshore installation firm Jan De Nul’s jack-up installation vessel Vole Au Vent has installed the final turbine on France’s very first commercial offshore wind farm. Jan...
US Grid-Scale Energy Storage Market Hits Record Highs
The US energy storage market set a new record in the second quarter of 2022, with grid-scale installations totaling 2,608 MWh. The US energy storage market set a new record in the second quarter of 2022, with grid-scale installations totaling 2,608 MWh – the highest installed capacity for any Q2 on record.
Diesel Margins Tank
The cost of diesel is plunging around the world as traders weigh the impact of a potential new quota for Chinese fuel exports. Europe’s ICE gasoil crack, which measures the price of diesel futures relative to crude oil contracts, plummeted to its lowest in more than a month earlier on Wednesday. Margins for diesel-type fuel also fell sharply in the US and Singapore.
GE Barred From Selling Haliade-X Offshore Wind Turbine In US
General Electric has been barred from selling its Haliade-X offshore wind turbine in the U.S. by a federal judge in Boston. General Electric (GE) has been barred from selling its Haliade-X offshore wind turbine in the U.S. by a federal judge in Boston. In June 2022, a jury ruled that...
CNOOC Starts Production From Bohai Sea Oil Field
CNOOC Limited has started production from the Kenli 6-1 Oilfield 10-1 North Block Development Project in the Bohai Sea. China’s oil and gas company CNOOC Limited has started production from the Kenli 6-1 Oilfield 10-1 North Block Development Project in the Bohai Sea. The start of production from the...
Oil Falls on Demand Concerns as DOE Clarifies SPR Refill Plan
Oil fell with demand concerns at the fore as the US Department of Energy walked back expectations of its plan to restock petroleum reserves and China considered allowing more fuel exports. West Texas Intermediate futures dropped 3.8% to settle at $85.10 a barrel. The DOE said its plan to replenish...
Zephyr Acquires Assets Around Its Paradox Project In Utah
Zephyr Energy has put pen to paper on a binding agreement to purchase oil and gas assets on and around its Paradox project in Utah, the United States. The agreement will see Zephyr acquire 21 miles of natural gas gathering lines, the Powerline Road gas processing plant, rights of way for additional gathering lines, active permits, five existing wellbores and additional acreage which is partly contiguous to the company’s operated White Sands Unit.
API, OOC Sign Wind Energy MOU
Under the MOU, both parties will leverage their expertise and existing natural gas and oil industry standards to develop a safety management systems standard for offshore wind operations and assets. — The American Petroleum Institute (API) and Offshore Operators Committee (OOC) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to develop standards and guidance for offshore wind energy development, the API revealed this week.
New Shell CEO Is a Smart Diplomat
Shell Plc’s next CEO is seen as natural choice who will follow the course laid out by his predecessor -- straight into a series of historic challenges. Wael Sawan, the head of gas and renewables who will take Shell’s top job on Jan. 1, will have to make good on the company’s promise to cut greenhouse gas emissions without sacrificing profits from fossil fuels. He must also navigate the political fallout from a deepening energy crisis that has put the industry’s windfall profits in the cross-hairs of European governments.
Oil Rises with Demand Optimism as China Eases Lockdowns
Oil climbed on optimism that demand prospects in China may brighten as one of its megacities loosens lockdown restrictions. West Texas Intermediate futures settled at $88.48 a barrel. Brent rose 1% to settle at just over $94. Chengdu is easing Covid restrictions gradually, lifting the demand outlook in one of the world’s largest crude consumers. The understanding that the Biden administration would consider refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve if prices fall below $80 a barrel further supported the rally.
Oil Posts Third Weekly Loss as Recession Fears Rise
Oil settled at its third weekly loss as mounting evidence of an economic slowdown overshadows supply-risk concerns. West Texas Intermediate futures settled at $85.11 a barrel, down 1.9% from the prior week. Hotter-than-expected inflation figures fanned expectations that more interest-rate hikes will crimp growth, while a warning from FedEx Corp. Friday was seen as proof that the US economy has started slowing.
Norway Willing to Negotiate With Europe to Resolve Energy Crisis
Norway and its gas producers are willing to negotiate with the European Union in order to resolve the continent’s energy crisis. “We are not closing any doors for any kind of dialogue or contact,” Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store told reporters in Oslo Thursday. “It’s not in Norway’s interest that we have extraordinary gas price hikes. We are ready to listen to the companies and see whatever role we can play.”
Potential Railway Strike Impact Underscores USA Energy Security Weakness
The potential impact of the railway workers' strike underscored some weaknesses that still exist in U.S. energy security, according to one of Rigzone's market watchers. — (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author)
An airline rescued 1 of its 4 Airbus planes stranded in Ukraine in a daring stealth mission at low altitude
A Wizz Air jet stuck in Ukraine since Russia invaded landed in Poland after appearing to turn off its transponder and flying at just 10,000 feet.
Germany Weighs Nationalizing Uniper
The German government may increase its stake in Uniper SE above 50% and is open to taking the historic step of fully nationalizing the country’s biggest gas importer to prevent a collapse of the energy system. Dusseldorf-based Uniper needs more help from the state after already tapping into a...
Maersk Supply Service Trials Carbon-Neutral Biofuel
Maersk Supply Service has completed a trial of a blend of low-carbon biofuel and marine gasoil aboard its vessels. Maersk Supply Service has made a step further towards carbon-neutral operation with its new product, ECO Offshore. The product is launched at the back of a successful trial of a blend of low-carbon biofuel with marine gasoil aboard its vessels. The product enables a reduction of carbon emissions from offshore operations, according to the company.
Maersk Training To Educate Offshore Wind Operators And Seafarers
ClassNK has signed an MOU with Maersk Training for training offshore wind farm operators and education for alternative fuel ship crews. — ClassNK has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Maersk Training regarding training for offshore wind farm operators and education for alternative fuel ship crews. Maersk Training...
China Mulling U-Turn for More Fuel Exports
China is considering allowing its oil refiners to export more fuel in an attempt to help revive its economy, which would be a reversal from a focus on minimizing emissions. Refiners and traders have applied for an extra 15 million tons of fuel export quota that includes gasoline and diesel, according to people familiar with the matter. If approved, that would increase the allocations so far this year to a similar level for the whole of 2021.
