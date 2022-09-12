Read full article on original website
China discovered a new type of Moon crystal that might lead to limitless energy
China has discovered an intriguing Moon crystal made of a previously unknown material. The crystal was discovered in a batch of lunar samples collected by China’s Chang’e-5. The mission made contact with the lunar surface back in 2020. Since then it has stocked up on roughly four pounds of Moon rocks and even delivered them to Earth. The new crystal, China says, may be a way to harness unlimited energy.
DoubleLine's Jeffrey Gundlach is convinced a recession is coming. But the 'Bond King' is finding stellar returns in some risky pockets of the capital markets.
The so-called "bond king" recommends buying low investment-grade bonds, and the top echelons of high-yield bonds. These moves could yield investors 12% in returns, according to Gundlach.
Biden administration targets crypto enforcement, digital asset rules
Sept 16 (Reuters) - U.S. government agencies must double down on digital asset sector enforcement and identify gaps in cryptocurrency regulation, the Biden administration said on Friday, citing their potential for misuse and harm even as it noted their growing role in global finance.
Analysis-OPEC+ leaders like $100 oil, won't necessarily defend it
LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia and Russia, the de facto leaders of the OPEC+ oil producer group, see $100 a barrel as a fair price that the global economy can absorb, sources familiar with government thinking in the two countries told Reuters.
Russian central bank trims key rate to 7.5%, does not signal further cut
MOSCOW, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank cut its key interest rate by 50 basis points to 7.5% on Friday as inflation slows and the economy needs cheaper lending to limit a slump, but did not repeat recent guidance that it would study the need for further cuts.
Germany takes control of Russian-owned refinery amid energy crisis
BERLIN, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Germany took control of a major Russian-owned oil refinery on Friday, risking retaliation from Moscow as Berlin strives to shore up energy supplies and meet its European Union commitment to eliminate Russian oil imports by the end of the year.
