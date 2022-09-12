NEW BREMEN — Thanks to care provided by Direct Services Professionals (DSP), adults with disabilities across Ohio can live the lives they want and stay active in their communities. The DSP career is challenging at times and often not glamourous, yet DSPs provide the supports that makes accessing basic human rights possible, including going to school, getting a job, and participating in their community. DSP recognition week is Sept. 11-17. DSPs are an integral part of life for older adults and individuals with physical and/or intellectual/developmental disabilities, and their tireless around-the-clock commitment ensures their clients receive the care they need. Each DSP’s hard work makes a profound impact and enables people to lead independent and fulfilling lives.

