Sidney Daily News
School leaders react to report card stars
COLUMBUS — Report cards for school districts across Ohio were released Thursday by the Ohio Department of Education for the 2021-22 academic year. Each district received a number rating for five components on the grade card. According to the Ohio Department of Education, they were rated on:. • Achievement...
Sidney Daily News
Stand to close
NORTH STAR — The produce stand located on the corner of state Route 705 and U.S. 127 in North Star — St. Maria’s Community Farm — will be closing for the season on Sept. 17. All proceeds and leftover produce each Saturday were given to St....
Sidney Daily News
Dayton CBC encourages pre-pandemic donors at high school blood drives
DAYTON – Community Blood Center is welcoming a new year of high school blood drives and encouraging a return to pre-pandemic numbers of young donors with the “Get Loud! Rock & Roll Up Your Sleeve & Donate Blood” campaign. CBC is introducing three “Get Loud! Rock &...
Sidney Daily News
Decades of restaurant experience
SIDNEY — The Bridge Restaurant in downtown Sidney has been under new ownership since Aug. 19 — around the time of the restaurant’s 11th anniversary — and changes are afoot that will make the business more enticing for customers. New owner and Sidney native Doug Smith...
Sidney Daily News
City officials meet with ODOD director
SIDNEY – Sidney city officials met with Ohio Department of Development (ODOD) Director Lydia Mihalik to review the history and the plan for the old Wagner manufacturing plant and discussed other projects happening around Shelby County on Monday, Sept. 12. Jim Hill, the executive director of the Sidney-Shelby Economic...
Sidney Daily News
Northtowne Church of God hosts Kid’s Carnival
SIDNEY — The Northtowne Church of God will be hosting its 12th annual Kid’s Carnival on Wednesday evening, Sept. 21. The carnival will begin at 6 pm and will end at 8 pm. The church is located at 2008 Wapakoneta, Ave. at the corner of Parkwood Ave. The...
Sidney Daily News
First National Bank unveils new Botkins location
BOTKINS – Local dignitaries celebrated the new First National Bank branch at 406 N. Main St. in Botkins on Sept. 16 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and an inside look at the building. The branch just opened to the public this week, and the ground-breaking ceremony occurred at the end...
Sidney Daily News
Airport begins preparations for 2024 solar eclipse
NEW KNOXVILLE — The Auglaize County Airport Authority (ACAA) met at the Neil Armstrong Airport Tuesday, Sept. 13, to hear airport finances continue to surpass 2021 income levels. The group also learned more about several upcoming events, including a solar eclipse party in 2024. ACAA treasurer Mark Howe reported...
Sidney Daily News
County record
-12:43 p.m.: threats. Deputies responded to threats in the 1000 block of South Kuther Road. -11:30 a.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the 2000 block of state Route 66 in Houston. -10:51 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies received a vandalism report in the 5000 block of Houston Road. -7:47...
Sidney Daily News
Queen of Hearts winner
SIDNEY — With no winning card being drawn for a year, the Wednesday night Queen of Hearts jackpot grew to over $165,000 at Sharp’s Bar’N’Grill west of Sidney on state Route 47. Each week, hopeful players purchase tickets and choose which card number they think the...
Sidney Daily News
Family Festival set for Saturday
BOTKINS — The annual St. Lawrence Family Festival will begin Saturday, Sept. 17. following the 4 p.m. Mass. The event will be held at St. Lawrence Hall, 16053 Botkins Road, Botkins. A drawing will be held at 7 p.m. where more than $6,500 in prizes will be awarded. The...
Sidney Daily News
Investigation leads to arrest of 2 Piqua men
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office received several reports of stolen catalytic converters from vehicles at businesses in Fort Loramie, Newport and Houston areas in Shelby County over the past week. According to Shelby County Sheriff Jim Frye, an investigation into these thefts reveled some video surveillance...
Sidney Daily News
‘Game Day’ theme of Fort Loramie homecoming
FORT LORAMIE — Homecoming celebrations at Fort Loramie High School will take place throughout the week of Sept. 19. The theme this year is “Game Day.”. The crowning ceremony will take place on Friday, Sept. 23, at 6:30 p.m., before the football game against Edon High School. The dance will be on Saturday, Sept. 24, at the junior high gymnasium from 8 to 11 p.m.
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
City council met in its first regular session since July last night with the result there was a great deal of business brought up. In one action the city solicitor was instructed to take necessary legal steps to compel the United States Whip company to vacate the Underwood Whip plant. He was authorized to employ such assistance as he deemed necessary. A proposal by W.D. Davies that new water troughs be secured for the city was referred to the purchasing committee with power to act.
Sidney Daily News
Direct Services Professionals recognized
NEW BREMEN — Thanks to care provided by Direct Services Professionals (DSP), adults with disabilities across Ohio can live the lives they want and stay active in their communities. The DSP career is challenging at times and often not glamourous, yet DSPs provide the supports that makes accessing basic human rights possible, including going to school, getting a job, and participating in their community. DSP recognition week is Sept. 11-17. DSPs are an integral part of life for older adults and individuals with physical and/or intellectual/developmental disabilities, and their tireless around-the-clock commitment ensures their clients receive the care they need. Each DSP’s hard work makes a profound impact and enables people to lead independent and fulfilling lives.
Sidney Daily News
City record
-6:34 a.m.: intoxicated driver. Police responded to an intoxicated driver in the area of Michigan Street and North Highland Avenue. -5:35 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 400 block of Elm Street. -2:16 a.m.: fight. Police responded to a fight in...
Sidney Daily News
Let yourself go
• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. • Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held from children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.
Sidney Daily News
Anna, Minster duel Friday on ScoresBroadcast.com and Hits 105.5 FM
To say that the Midwest Athletic Conference clash on Friday night between Anna (2-2 and Minster (2-2) is “a pick ‘em” may be understating the case. The two clubs are fourth and fifth in the MAC in total offense. Anna is at 317 yards per game; Minster, 300 per outing. They are fifth and sixth in points per contest. Minster is scoring 23 per game; Anna, 22.
Sidney Daily News
Photo: Sidney boys golf falls to Tippecanoe on Tuesday
Sidney’s Cayden Schmiesing chips during a Miami Valley League match against Tippecanoe on Tuesday at Sidney Moose Golf Course. The Yellow Jackets fell 156-187. Schmiesing shot a 49. Tycen Money led Sidney with a 45, Carter Wooddell shot 46 and Garrett Guinther shot 47. Sidney is 5-3 overall and 3-2 in MVL play. The squad was tied with Stebbins for first place in the Valley Division heading into a Wednesday match.
Sidney Daily News
Grand jury hands down indictments
SIDNEY — The Shelby County grand jury issued indictments for drug possession, forgery, and failure to appear, among other charges, on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Edward J. Maurer, 46, of Minster, was indicted on four charges of filing incomplete, false, and fraudulent returns, fifth-degree felonies, for failing to file his 2018-2021 income tax returns by the deadline.
