80-year-old sets deadlifting record

ENGLEWOOD — After Don Cioffi lifted 303 pounds, he had no idea he broke the Revolution Powerlifting Syndicate World record for a person his age and weight.

Cioffi is 80 years old. He weighs around 140 pounds.

The Englewood resident recently competed in the Florida Masters Showcase Crossfit Warpath competition in Port Charlotte.

After the competition, his daughter Michele called to tell him he was the new “world record” deadlifting winner for the over-80 group in the 140-pound division.

“Michele said the organizer forgot to give me the check for $75 as the new state and world record winner in my division,” Cioffi said. “My response was ‘You’ve got to be kidding me.’ I hadn’t done a competition in years.”

The U.S. Army veteran was a weightlifter most of his life, but didn’t join the gym until he was 40. He began competing four years later. He participated in 20 competitions. A 1990 event, created a lifetime of memories for Cioffi.

“I came in second place in the master’s division at age 49 in the Mr. America Body Building competition in Atlantic City (New Jersey) in 1990,” he said. “There was a little over 90 competitors in all age and weight groups. It was interesting. I’m glad I did it.”

Cioffi retired from AT&T and the Army Reserve in New Jersey and moved to Englewood in 1997. He worked out at the Venice YMCA. He met a powerlifter Dave Schultz, who is 20 years younger than him, and who became his friend.

“We worked out together for 23 years now,” he said. “Dave heard about the powerlifting competition in Port Charlotte in August. He talked me into competing in the deadlifting competition for my age division.”

Cioffi says he’s not going to do anymore competitions.

He stays in shape by going to Planet Fitness in Venice. However, during the pandemic, his wife Kelly begged him not to go to the gym. So he took up cycling. He rode 20 miles or more each day for 13 months. He said he lost weight.

“Getting back into the gym was a nightmare,” he said. “It took me six months to get back to where I was at before the pandemic. I was playing with kids weights. Then I finally regained it all back to normal.”

Cioffi knows lots of the regulars at Planet Fitness where he works out for two hours a day. However, he recently received a compliment, he wasn’t expecting. A 21-year-old gym employee told Cioffi it was her last day on the job.

“She comes over to me and says it’s her last day and said she was going to miss me,” he said. “Then she said she heard I won a competition and wanted to take a picture with me. I blushed. I’m not for the spotlight, but it was nice to have somebody recognize it.”

Cioffi’s neighbor also “recognizes” his dedication to health and fitness.

“Not only is Don’s age an inspiration, but he also suffered from a heart attack several years ago and he didn’t let this keep him down,” said Kathy Brown. “Don’s first words to his doctor were, ‘When can I get back in the gym?’”

Another of Cioffi’s biggest fans is his daughter, Michele, who says she’s “blessed and immensely proud” of her dad.

“I’m lucky to have him around still and in such great shape at his age,” she said. “He is my inspiration.”