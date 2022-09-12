Airlinq, Tata Communications and Giesecke+Devrient, Recognised as Champion Cellular IoT Connectivity Vendors by Kaleido Intelligence

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 12, 2022--

Kaleido Intelligence, a leading connectivity market intelligence and consulting firm, has announced its latest Connectivity Vendor Hub research, providing the most up-to-date rankings and scores for IoT connectivity service providers across three categories.

The Connectivity Vendor Hub H2 2022 research analysed 37 leading cellular IoT connectivity service providers across Connectivity Management Platforms (CMP), eSIM connectivity services and eSIM Subscription Management services. The study, which delves even deeper into the ecosystem than last year’s inaugural edition, provides a comprehensive assessment of the service offerings and updated Kaleido Scores for all companies.

Kaleido’s approach focused on categorising service providers based on product features and depth, underlying technology, in addition to differentiation and innovation factors that help accelerate the market. The research is the culmination of more than 400 hours’ worth of primary research and assessed over 160 product features through product demos, questionnaires, and detailed briefings used to collect relevant information.

The Number 1 and Champion vendors across key product segments as scored by Kaleido Intelligence as in the attached graphic.

Airlinq leads the CMP Market a product that includes advanced analytics capabilities coupled with a technically innovative approach and scalable solution

Amit Sharma, VP - Products at Airlinq, commented: “ We are honoured at being recognised as the leading Connectivity Management Platform vendor by one of the leading analysts in our industry. This further validates the innovations we are doing in our platform to fulfill the future connectivity needs of the enterprises by working closely with operators globally.”

Tata Communications leads in eSIM Connectivity with a hub solution that breaks down barriers to eSIM scaling and reduces commercial pain points

Avneesh Prakash - Vice President – Mobility, Tata Communications commented: “We are delighted to emerge as the Champion for our eSIM Connectivity offering, securing the first rank in this category. This accolade is a testimony to the vision and innovation that has gone into the development of our eSIM Hub and associated business strategy. Our customer-first approach enables enterprises to seamlessly and efficiently deploy eSIM technology and make the most of the flexibility it offers. We are committed to simplifying our customers’ digital transformation journeys, through our eSIM technology and secure borderless connectivity.”

Giesecke+Devrient leads eSIM Subscription Management with comprehensive tooling and analytics for xUICC RSP in addition to the capability to address the complete eSIM journey

Kalvinder Rakhra, Global Head of Solution Sales in the Connectivity Business at G+D commented: “Being the Kaleido Champion confirms our leading position in the development and management of SIM and eSIM cards as well as the Remote SIM Provisioning (RSP) of consumer, M2M and IoT applications. More than 250 mobile network operators now use our eSIM offering, which has changed the way consumers use mobile connectivity. This added freedom and flexibility has now reached the enterprise market, where our customers benefit especially from our ability to provide single source eSIM and IoT connectivity management from ONE provider. The Kaleido ranking is also a motivation for us to consistently continue our research and development activities in the fields of eSIM technology, integrated SIMs and connectivity.”

Leading Providers Placed to Support Burgeoning Cellular IoT Market

Kaleido has found that significant growth in cellular IoT over the coming 5 years is expected, in spite of ongoing chip shortages, supply chain constraints and economic headwinds. It estimates that cellular IoT connections will reach 5.2 billion in 2027, up from 2 billion in 2021. However, Kaleido’s recent industry surveys have shown that enterprises continue to have significant concerns over deployment complexity, operational complexity and permanent roaming.

Steffen Sorrell, Chief of Research at Kaleido Intelligence commented: “ Our survey research has shown that enterprises find the IoT market incredibly challenging. The outstanding products and market approaches demonstrated by the leading providers assessed in this research report have shown that these challenges can be met, helping catalyse cellular IoT at a global scale.”

The leadership scoring analysis for 37 connectivity service providers is summarised in the Vendor Hub report, along with an impartial assessment of company strengths and opportunities.

About Kaleido Intelligence

Kaleido Intelligence is a specialist consulting and market research firm with a proven track record delivering telecom research at the highest level. Kaleido Intelligence is the only research company addressing mobile roaming in its entirety, covering:

Data Forecasts by Market

Historical & Forecast Viewpoints

Competitive Intelligence

Strategic Insight

Trend Analysis

Research is led by expert analysts, each with significant experience delivering telco research and insights that matter.

