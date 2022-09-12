Sustainable transportation forum set for November at UT

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The University of Tennessee is hosting a sustainable transportation forum and an electric vehicle summit in November, and registration is now open, officials said.

The Drive Electric Tennessee initiative will host the first DriveElectricTN Momentum Summit, on Nov. 7 at the Knoxville university’s student union, state officials said in a news release.

Then, the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, the Tennessee Department of Transportation and the Tennessee Clean Fuels Coalition will hold the Tennessee Sustainable Transportation Forum & Expo on Nov. 8 and 9 at the student union, officials said.

Research, technology, planning, and policy developments to be shared at the forum will aim to improve transportation efficiency, reduce vehicle emissions, and address mobility needs, officials said.

Speakers and panelists at the forum will address topics such as alternative fuels and advanced vehicle technologies, mobility and transportation justice, and the intersections of transportation with public health and emergency response, among other issues, officials said.

The DriveElectricTN Momentum Summit will focus on transportation electrification efforts and will include breakout sessions on community outreach, electric vehicle infrastructure, policies and programs, and innovation, officials said.

Registration for both events can be found here.