ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

1000-Pound Crocodile, "Man-Eating Dinosaur" Shot Dead in Africa by US Hunter

During a hunting trip in Africa, a US hunter shot a 15-foot, 1,000-pound crocodile dead known as a "Man-Eating Dinosaur." When Garrett Wales of Texas and his team of trackers learned that some villagers had noticed a crocodile in an irrigation pond located nearby, they were already several days into their expedition in Zimbabwe's Savé Valley.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Arkansas State
Arkansas Pets & Animals
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Arkansas State
natureworldnews.com

Black Bear Emerges From Woods, Crashes a Birthday Party for Cupcakes

A Connecticut family's birthday picnic ended in a major surprise when a black bear emerged from the woods and made a beeline for their cupcakes. Rauf and Laura Majidian recorded the bear raiding a table of treats set out for their two-year-old son Cyrus's celebration at their West Hartford home.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
natureworldnews.com

California Weather Rollercoaster from Historic Heat Wave, High Humidity, Thunderstorms: Now Experts Discuss "Earthquake Weather"

After a Californian summer marked by a historic heat wave, high humidity, and thunderstorms, concerns about potential "earthquake weather" are raised as tremors shake the ground. The Bay Area has experienced an uptick in seismic activity over the past week. Oakland experienced a 2.9-magnitude earthquake late on Sunday. On Tuesday...
CALIFORNIA STATE
natureworldnews.com

[Video] Three-Legged Alligator Mom Shows Love And Care to Her Babies

A love towards her children. It is a mother's parental love that the three-legged alligator mom expresses to her babies. The alligator provides a nest for protection and helps them to the water's edge. According to Newsweek's report, Owen Lauer uploaded the video on social media that became an instant...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy