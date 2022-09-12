Read full article on original website
Related
natureworldnews.com
1000-Pound Crocodile, "Man-Eating Dinosaur" Shot Dead in Africa by US Hunter
During a hunting trip in Africa, a US hunter shot a 15-foot, 1,000-pound crocodile dead known as a "Man-Eating Dinosaur." When Garrett Wales of Texas and his team of trackers learned that some villagers had noticed a crocodile in an irrigation pond located nearby, they were already several days into their expedition in Zimbabwe's Savé Valley.
natureworldnews.com
Colorado Hunter Misses Shot, Suffers Injuries After Aggressive Moose Attack
A hunter from Colorado suffered severe injuries when a moose attacked him in the woods. The male moose attacked the hunter after the hunter's arrow missed its target. On Tuesday around noon, the man used his GPS device to send an SOS signal, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.
natureworldnews.com
Minnesota Wolf Exhibits Unusual Animal Behavior, Displays Indifference Towards Humans
A skinny wolf was observed acting unusually in Minnesota for several days, which experts have characterized as unusual animal behavior given the wolf's lack of concern and indifference to people. Little to no fear at all is being displayed by the young wolf toward humans. This is highly unusual for...
natureworldnews.com
Weird Shark with Rough Skin, Exposed Teeth, Swollen Eyes Caught in Australia: Internet Debates Species
Another social media debate is making its rounds. This time, it is to determine the species of an unusual shark that was captured in Australia. It has swollen eyes, exposed teeth, and rough skin. A Sydney-based fisherman named Trapman Bermagui posted a picture of what he claimed was a deep...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
natureworldnews.com
Black Bear Emerges From Woods, Crashes a Birthday Party for Cupcakes
A Connecticut family's birthday picnic ended in a major surprise when a black bear emerged from the woods and made a beeline for their cupcakes. Rauf and Laura Majidian recorded the bear raiding a table of treats set out for their two-year-old son Cyrus's celebration at their West Hartford home.
natureworldnews.com
California Weather Rollercoaster from Historic Heat Wave, High Humidity, Thunderstorms: Now Experts Discuss "Earthquake Weather"
After a Californian summer marked by a historic heat wave, high humidity, and thunderstorms, concerns about potential "earthquake weather" are raised as tremors shake the ground. The Bay Area has experienced an uptick in seismic activity over the past week. Oakland experienced a 2.9-magnitude earthquake late on Sunday. On Tuesday...
natureworldnews.com
[Video] Three-Legged Alligator Mom Shows Love And Care to Her Babies
A love towards her children. It is a mother's parental love that the three-legged alligator mom expresses to her babies. The alligator provides a nest for protection and helps them to the water's edge. According to Newsweek's report, Owen Lauer uploaded the video on social media that became an instant...
Comments / 0