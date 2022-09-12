ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

dmagazine.com

Majestic Realty Is Remaking Fort Worth’s Stockyards

Majestic Realty’s recent acquisition of the Stockyards Hotel, its restaurant, and saloon began with a cold call. The buyers couldn’t figure out who owned it, even after extensive research. “We left a message with the front desk and said, ‘Please have the owner call,’” says Craig Cavileer, executive vice president at Majestic. Bob McLean, who had owned the property for the past 35 years, responded and agreed to meet with Cavileer and Kayla Wilkie, director of design and development. Soon after, they shook hands on a deal. Word of the sale leaked out, and a bidding war ensued, but McLean’s word was gold. “It’s just authentic Texas business and hospitality,” Wilkie says.
FORT WORTH, TX
papercitymag.com

Fort Worth’s 20 Best Bakeries — and Your Must Order Treat at Each One

Blue Butterfly Cafe's bakery case is filled with sweet and savory items like the Peanut Butter Cookie Muffins. In North Texas, things can move from patio weather to sweater weather in a hurry. No leaves, no seasons, no problem. But no matter the weather, Fort Worth’s best bakeries have you covered all year round with some seriously good comfort good. And the best treats.
FORT WORTH, TX
CandysDirt

A Bluffview Gem With a Beautiful Backyard Retreat

Just northeast of the iconic Bachman Lake, Bluffview is a haven for both quaint American architecture and arresting natural views. This northern Dallas neighborhood is near University Park and Preston Hollow. Therefore, it features easy access to dining, entertainment, and the greatest shopping our city has to offer. For those who like the best of both worlds, this slice of paradise combines open air with avenues of excitement.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth Convention Center Expansion Plans Move Forward

Plans to expand the Fort Worth Convention Center are moving forward. This week, members of the Fort Worth City Council approved the design contract for the first phase of renovating the city-owned convention center. Michael Crum, public events director for Fort Worth, said that includes the selection of the architectural firm.
FORT WORTH, TX
falconquill.org

Hudson House Makes it’s Way into Fort Worth

Get excited, because Fort Worth is welcoming a new restaurant into its fabulous scene of cuisine. Hudson House, a Dallas-based-restaurant-turned-chain, plans to open three new locations, one of them in our own Fort Worth, located on Camp Bowie. The new restaurant will take over the iconic Ice House (where Into the Garden used to be located) and although no date has been announced for the opening of the restaurant, we sure can’t wait.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas tops list of cities for cheaters in U.S., Fort Worth ranks No. 2

DALLAS - Dallas and Fort Worth claimed the top two spots on a new list of the Most Unfaithful Cities in the United States. The website MyDatingAdviser.com put together what it calls the Infidelity Index. The website studied 200 major U.S. cities, looking at marriage, divorce and separation rates. It also factored in addition to the number of places to meet for an affair and the Google searches for the word "affair" and the affair hookup website Ashley Madison.
FORT WORTH, TX
livelocalmagazines.com

An Air Show Like No Other

Everyone loves a good air show. The action from tactical fighter jets performing precision maneuvers a few hundred feet above your head is fast-paced and exciting. The wide range of historical aircraft displays on the ground give onlookers and their families a chance to travel back in time and literally touch history. And yes, you can meet real pilots, marvel at professional skydivers, take amazing photos and selfies, eat the best food, buy souvenirs, and so much more.
FORT WORTH, TX
rejournals.com

Newly completed Dallas-Fort Worth industrial building finds new owner

JLL Capital Markets has closed the sale of DFW Park 161 AMZL, a fully leased Class-A distribution center totaling 219,000 square feet at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport in Irving, Texas. JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between Invesco Real Estate and Perot Development Company. Completed in early 2022,...
WFAA

World's largest interactive fountain now open in Dallas

DALLAS — Fall may be approaching, but the summer heat's still looming around North Texas. Fortunately, there's a new attraction that'll help hundreds of people cool off in Dallas. Klyde Warren Park has announced the opening of the Nancy Best Fountain, which is now the world's tallest interactive fountain....
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

World's largest hot rod association moves HQ to Texas Motor Speedway

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth is welcoming another top-tier business from the west coast. Goodguys Rod & Custom Association, the world’s largest hot-rod association and producer of America's favorite car shows, announced Thursday it had moved its headquarters from Pleasanton, California, to Texas Motor Speedway (TMS). The...
FORT WORTH, TX
papercitymag.com

Two Under-the-Radar North Texas Spots Land on a Coveted ‘Best Restaurants in America’ List, and a Michelin-Worthy Menu Makes a Brief Dallas Appearance

Muchacho's patio at the Plaza at Preston Center offers al fresco dining with heaters when the weather is cool. (Courtesy) It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.
DALLAS, TX
papercitymag.com

Must-See Dallas Property — A Designer-Owned Jewel in Greenway Parks

Previously owned by a prominent Dallas interior designer, 5331 W Mockingbird Lane is awash with color, patterns, antiques, and presumed heirlooms. I once dated a guy who said he lived in Greenway Parks. Which was sort of true. Yes, he did technically live just within the northern boundary of the lush neighborhood, but not in what Dallas real estate sticklers would consider the true Greenway Parks: a graceful collection of homes clustered thoughtfully between University Park, Inwood Road, Mockingbird Lane, and — though you’d never know it from the inside — the Dallas North Tollway.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

VIDEO: Large bird causes Navy jet to crash in Lake Worth

WARNING THIS VIDEO INCLUDES GRAPHIC LANGUAGE. Video from a T-45C Goshawk, shows the cockpit view as the aircraft is hit by a large bird during its descent toward a runway at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth on Sept. 19, 2021. (Courtesy: Department of Defense)
FORT WORTH, TX
CandysDirt

