starvedrock.media
House Fire On East Side Of Peru
The State Fire Marshal's Office was contacted to look into a house fire in Peru. Just before 11:30 Thursday morning, firefighters were told about smoke inside a home's living room in the 1400 block of Prospect Court. Mutual aid was requested from La Salle, Oglesby, and Spring Valley firefighters. About 20 minutes into the call, a firefighter radioed back to a dispatcher that the fire had been knocked down.
starvedrock.media
Arukah Farm to Table Dinner
Arukah Institute of Healing is celebrating 5 years of healing with a Farm to Table Dinner November 12th at the Auditorium Ballroom in LaSalle. The evening will consist of a cocktail reception and a locally-sourced, 6-course farm to table dinner. Featured restaurants are: Thyme Craft Kitchen, The Lone Buffalo, Cafe' Grace and Cafe' 129, Lil Mad Cafe'. Participating farms include: Boggio's Orchard & Produce; Coneflower, Hungry World, Maupin's Providence Homestead, Seeds of Hope and Spence Farms, Monterrey Mushrooms and Wyanet Meat Locker. There will be a small auction and other activities to celebrate the 5th Anniversary of Arukah Institute of Healing.
starvedrock.media
Backyard Chefs Wanted For Ottawa's "Smoketober Fest"
A new festival in Ottawa is sure to appease your appetite. Ottawa's “Smoketober Fest” is happening Saturday, October 8th at the downtown Jordan Block. From noon until 6 you can enjoy a pig roast, bbq competition and live music. Tickets to the roast are $15 in advance. You can buy them through the Ottawa Visitors Center. No professionals are allowed to compete in the bbq competition. Awards will be given for best ribs, best chicken and best pork.
starvedrock.media
Peru Hy-Vee employee honored by chain VP and La Salle native
A long-time Peru Hy-Vee employee got a pleasant surprise Thursday. According to Shaw Media, Pharmacy Manager Laura Urbanski was given a Legendary Customer Service award. Only fourteen other Hy-Vee employees across the company will be so honored this year. Urbanski, at Peru sixteen years, is the store's first associate to receive the company's highest employee award. She now has a new special name tag, a letter from the company CEO, an invitation to lunch with the other recipients and a certificate for a vacation anywhere she wants.
starvedrock.media
Peru Police Kept Busy with Alleged Shoplifting, Warrants
On Monday morning, Peru police were called to the Peru HyVee supermarket on Midtown Road. There, they investigated an alleged shoplifting involving 52-year-old Brad Gill of the 2600 block of Fourth Street in Peru. Gill was charged and given a court date. On Thursday night, Peru police pulled over 27-year-old...
starvedrock.media
Teenage Driver Ticketed For Driving Into Two Homes In Mendota
Things that go “bump in the night” late Thursday include a car hitting two Mendota houses. Angi Orozco, living at 201 Fifth Avenue told WLPO...a car veered from the street, hit the porch at 203 Fifth....then, struck the north wall of her house. On the other side of that wall, Orozco was in bed. She later told WLPO she felt the impact:
Amboy News
Weekend of events planned in Sublette
SUBLETTE – Pullin’ in the Park scheduled for Sept. 11 in Sublette was postponed due to the weather. It will now be held on Sunday, Sept. 18 behind Ellice Dinges School. Check-in is at 8 a.m. and the pull starts at 11 a.m. There will be activities for children, including games and a bounce house.
starvedrock.media
Peru Seeking Multi-Million Dollar Grant To Build Route 251 Pedestrian Bridge
If city planners in Peru have their way, you’ll soon be able to walk or bike over Route 251 without having to worry about weaving in and out of traffic. The city is applying for an Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program grant for $3 million to build a pedestrian/bicyclist bridge just north of Hy-Vee and Liberty Village. It would look similar to the overpass that carries Route 23 over Interstate 80 in Ottawa.
Spaceship-shaped ‘Dome Home’ for sale in Lasalle County
SOMONAUK, Ill. — Have you ever wanted to live in a home that was 90% roof? This unique property, affectionately called the Dome Home, is as distinctive on the inside as it is on the outside and listed at $599,000. According to the listing, the curvy nature of this Somonauk structure was designed by a […]
starvedrock.media
Stopped for Passing School Bus, SV Man Taken in on Two Warrants
A driver allegedly breaking the law with one action faces some trouble for that and additional reasons. Thursday afternoon, 29-year-old Jose Avila of Spring Valley allegedly passed a loading school bus at Shooting Park Road and West Street in Peru. After police pulled him over for that violation, it was discovered that Avila had had two warrants for failing to show up to answer to charges of driving on a suspended license. One warrant was out of La Salle County and the other from Bureau County. He was cited for passing the school bus and operating an uninsured motor vehicle, and he was taken in on the warrants. Avila posted bond on both, and was given a new court date in each county.
starvedrock.media
Missing Shed Located
The saga of the missing Mendota shed has come to an end, in Ancona. Yesterday (Wednesday), a search warrant was executed by Mendota police, the Livingston County Sheriff's office, and the La Salle County States Attorney's office. They found the storage shed and returned it to its lawful owner. An investigation into the theft is ongoing. Mendota police are thanking the public for its help in finding the shed, and the vehicle and trailer that were used to tow it away from its proper location. You also helped identify the suspected shed thief and the place it had been taken. Specifics haven't been released by investigators just yet.
starvedrock.media
Slow Down in O-Town
The stoplights in downtown Ottawa may be effective at keeping traffic below a certain speed in that part of town, but elsewhere the police are asking us to Slow Down in Town. The police department is putting together a month-long detail to encourage safer speeds in Ottawa. They plan to focus first on residential areas, where more resident complaints come from.
WSPY NEWS
Earlville woman facing charges after crash with home in Mendota
An Earlville woman is facing charges following a vehicle versus home crash in the area of 5th Avenue and 1st Street late Thursday night. 18-year-old Shaylee M. Davis, of Earlville, was ticketed with illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor, improper lane usage, and failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.
WSPY NEWS
Increased police presence at Lisbon Grade School Friday
The Kendall County Sheriff's Office says there will be an increased police presence at Lisbon Grade School on Friday. In a statement, the sheriff's office says that it was made aware of a suspicious person at the school on Thursday. While the person could not be located, police say the incident was investigated. There have been no allegations of criminal activity.
starvedrock.media
Nobody Hurt In Leonore House Fire
A house has been gutted by fire in Leonore. The initial calls about a home being fully engulfed in flames starting coming in at around 4:45 Wednesday morning. By time the first firefighters arrived, the fire had spread throughout the two-story home in the 200 block of Walnut Street. Several fire departments were called to provide mutual aid to Leonore.
The Old Joliet Prison’s Terrifying Haunted House Experience Reawakens Next Week
This Halloween thrill-seekers and horror movie enthusiasts in Chicago are in for a once-in-a-lifetime experience that will startle all five senses this fall. The huge Joliet Correctional Center, known colloquially as Joliet Prison, opened as a haunted house for an inaugural Halloween experience last year and will next week reopen to the public for its second year again with an even more terrifying experience. If you are the kind of person who is fascinated by the tales of purportedly haunted places, gets a buzz from exploring abandoned buildings, and wishes to celebrate this Halloween with more than a costume party, this is for you. For there will be few Halloween experiences spookier than a trip to what will be the Midwest’s only haunted house experience inside a real abandoned prison. The Joliet Prison, which was originally built as a women’s prison in 1896, closed in 2002 and lay abandoned for years until it was opened for paranormal and ghost hunting tours in 2018.
Mendota Reporter
City Council takes action on establishing a dog park
MENDOTA – The Mendota City Council took action toward establishing a dog park and hired a new employee at its Sept. 6 regular meeting. Alderman Jim Fitzpatrick presented a recommendation to hire Jeff Schillinger to the city’s Public Works Department, which was approved by the council. Alderman Kyle...
nrgmediadixon.com
Oregon Chief of Police, Shawn Melville Tenders his Resignation
Oregon Police Chief Shawn Melville has been with the Oregon Police Department for 24-years. For the past few years he has been chief. He rose to that position after then Chief Darin DeHaan became the Oregon City Administrator. All of this is coming to an end as the Chief has...
WSPY NEWS
Possible railroad strike could affect local area
Local railroad traffic could cease if a nation-wide strike occurs Friday and that may cause problems for area residents. Commuters using Metra could be affected on seven of 11 lines in the Chicago region. Three Amtrak long-distance routes already have been canceled in anticipation of the strike, including two less...
