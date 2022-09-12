West Virginia has never given up more points in the first two games of a season than the 93 allowed during its 0-2 start. Not all of that falls on the defense, which was on the sideline for two opponent scores and couldn't make a tackle on either interception that was returned for a touchdown against Pitt and Kansas. The defense is not free from blame, though. Far from it, in fact.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 12 HOURS AGO