ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

With no clear winner, Sweden in limbo after vote

By VANESSA GERA, JAN M. OLSEN
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WZS5x_0hrfuBf900

STOCKHOLM — (AP) — Sweden awoke Monday to the prospect of weeks of political uncertainty after neither of the country’s blocs secured a clear governing majority in an election, though it was clear that a populist anti-immigration party surged to become the country's second largest political force.

With more than 94% of the ballots counted, the center-right opposition that includes the populist Sweden Democrats, had a razor-thin edge over the governing Social Democrats and their allies in the center-left bloc.

The left bloc is headed by Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, who has not resigned.

The result was so close that the election authority said a definitive outcome would not be known before Wednesday, when the uncounted votes, including those cast abroad, have been tallied.

With eight parties contending for seats, none will secure a majority of 175 seats in the 349-seat Riksdag, Sweden’s parliament, meaning that laws can only be passed with different parties working together

“It is extremely close. Things can change but I doubt,” said Zeth Isaksson, a sociologist at Stockholm University. “As it is now, it is more likely that the right side will win.”

Votes abroad are traditionally conservative, meaning that the still-uncounted votes are unlikely to swing the momentum back to the left, according to Isaksson.

The biggest winner of the evening was undoubtedly the populist anti-immigration Sweden Democrats, which had a strong showing of nearly 21%, its best result ever. The party gained on promises to crack down on shootings and other gang violence that have shaken a sense of security for many in Sweden.

The party has its roots in the white nationalist movement but years ago began expelling extremists. Despite its rebranding, voters long viewed it as unacceptable and other parties shunned it. But that has been changing, and its result in this election shows just how far it has come in gaining acceptance.

The Social Democrats, who have been in power in Sweden since 2014, remain the largest party, even gaining slightly over four years ago to get 30.5% of the vote. Andersson said it was obvious that the social democratic movement, which is based on ideals of creating an equal society and a strong welfare state, remains strong in Sweden.

The Sweden Democrats wants to be part of a government, but this is unlikely to happen because there are parties in the center-right bloc that oppose it, Isaksson said.

Still, the party will have “a very strong leverage" and push for some of its issues, like tightening immigration laws. According to Isaksson, the Sweden Democrats may end up outside a government but as supporters of it.

Isaksson also ruled out a governing coalition combining the center-right Moderates which have been leading the center-right bloc, and the Social Democrats.

The Moderates dropped to become Sweden's third largest party and won 19%, based on the incomplete vote tally. However, party leader Ulf Kristersson on Monday appeared to be the most likely candidate to be the next prime minister. He told his supporters on election night that he stands ready to try to create a stable and effective government.

However, Sweden is likely to face a lengthy process to form a government, as it did after the 2018 election.

Andersson, a 55-year-old economist, became Sweden’s first female prime minister less than a year ago and led Sweden’s historic bid to join NATO following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February.

___ Olsen in Copenhagen, Denmark, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
960 The Ref

EU lawmakers declare that Hungary is no longer a democracy

BRUSSELS — (AP) — European Union lawmakers on Thursday declared that Hungary has become “a hybrid regime of electoral autocracy” under the leadership of its nationalist government, and that its undermining of the bloc’s democratic values had taken Hungary out of the community of democracies.
POLITICS
960 The Ref

'Torment of hell': Ukraine medic describes Russian torture

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A volunteer Ukrainian medic held captive three months by Russian forces in Ukraine's besieged port city of Mariupol told U.S. lawmakers Thursday of cradling and comforting fellow prisoners as they died of torture and inadequately treated wounds. Ukrainian Yuliia Paievska, who was captured by...
POLITICS
960 The Ref

How many must die? Pope blasts Russia war, appeals for peace

NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan — (AP) — Pope Francis told the Russian Orthodox hierarchy and other faith leaders Wednesday that religion must never be used to justify the “evil” of war, and asked at an outdoor Mass in Kazakhstan, “How many deaths will it take?” for peace to prevail in Ukraine.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ulf Kristersson
960 The Ref

UN votes to allow Ukraine's Zelenskyy to give virtual speech

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly voted Friday to allow Ukraine’s president to deliver a pre-recorded address to next week’s gathering of world leaders because of his need to deal with Russia’s invasion, making an exception to its requirement that all leaders speak in person.
WORLD
960 The Ref

EXPLAINER: What's behind the new Armenia-Azerbaijan fighting

Border clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan have killed about 100 troops on both sides in the largest outbreak of fighting between the longtime adversaries in nearly two years, fueling fears of even bigger hostilities. Here is a look at the decades-long conflict between the two neighbors, and the latest clashes.
WORLD
960 The Ref

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan hold talks to end border fighting

MOSCOW — (AP) — The security chiefs of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan sat down for talks Saturday to stop fighting on the border between the two countries that so far has killed at least 24 people and wounded over 100. The Kyrgyz border service announced the new round of...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sweden Democrats#Russia#Nato#Social Democrats#Riksdag#Stockholm University
960 The Ref

Live updates: Military rehearse queen's Windsor procession

WINDSOR, England -- Hundreds of troops from the British army, air force and navy have taken part in the first full rehearsal of the procession that will bring the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II to its final resting place. With troops lining The Long Walk, a picturesque path leading to...
POLITICS
960 The Ref

State media: Israel strike on Syria airport kills 5 soldiers

BEIRUT — (AP) — An Israeli strike on the Damascus International Airport and nearby military posts south of the Syrian capital killed five soldiers, state media reported Saturday. State news agency SANA, quoting an unnamed military official, said the strikes happened after midnight Friday, causing “material losses” as...
MILITARY
960 The Ref

Cyprus hails US decision to fully lift weapons embargo

NICOSIA, Cyprus — (AP) — Cyprus on Saturday hailed the full lifting of a U.S. arms embargo on the ethnically divided island nation as a milestone reaffirming increasingly tighter bilateral bonds that serve to bolster stability in the turbulent east Mediterranean region. President Nicos Anastasiades tweeted his gratitude...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Elections
960 The Ref

Cheetahs make a comeback in India after 70 years

NEW DELHI — (AP) — Seven decades after cheetahs died out in India, they're back. Eight big cats from Namibia made the long trek Saturday in a chartered cargo flight to the northern Indian city of Gwalior, part of an ambitious and hotly contested plan to reintroduce cheetahs to the South Asian country.
ANIMALS
960 The Ref

Royal fans give London tourism a bump amid UK economic woes

LONDON — (AP) — Royal fans have poured into the heart of London to experience the flag-lined roads, pomp-filled processions and, above all, brave a mileslong line for the once-in-a-lifetime chance to bid adieu to Queen Elizabeth II, who died after an unprecedented seven decades on the throne. And while they're here, they're packing hotels, restaurants and shops.
U.K.
960 The Ref

Ukrainian president: Burial site contains torture victims

IZIUM, Ukraine — (AP) — Investigators searching through a mass burial site in Ukraine have found evidence that some of the dead were tortured, including bodies with broken limbs and ropes around their necks, Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy said Friday. The site near the northeastern city of Izium,...
POLITICS
960 The Ref

Live updates: China to attend queen's funeral despite worry

BEIJING — China announced Saturday that Vice President Wang Qishan would attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II as the special representative of President Xi Jinping. A group of British legislators sanctioned by China have expressed concern that the Chinese government has been invited to the funeral. One told the BBC the invitation should be rescinded because of human rights abuses in the treatment of the Uyghur ethnic group in China’s far-western region of Xinjiang.
QUEEN ELIZABETH
960 The Ref

King stands vigil; Wait to see queen's coffin hits 24 hours

LONDON — (AP) — A surging tide of people — ranging from London retirees to former England soccer captain David Beckham — have lined up to file past Queen Elizabeth II's coffin as it lies in state at Parliament, so many that authorities had to call a temporary halt Friday to more people joining the miles-long queue.
U.K.
960 The Ref

Organizers say Pride march will go on in Serbia despite ban

BELGRADE, Serbia — (AP) — Organizers of European LGBTQ events in Belgrade this week said Friday they will hold a planned Pride march on the streets of the Serbian capital despite a police ban and threats from anti-gay groups. Serbian police have banned Saturday's parade, citing a risk...
SOCIETY
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
10K+
Followers
79K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy