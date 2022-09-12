Read full article on original website
Film fans still can’t comprehend how a stodgy historical epic wasted a weapons-grade cast
Thanks entirely to the success of Ridley Scott’s Gladiator, Hollywood became instantly enamored with the blockbuster historical epic. Audiences know a bandwagon when they see one, though, which is why Wolfgang Petersen’s Troy was the only one to earn more money, while none of them found comparable critical acclaim and awards season glory. Some of them were great, others were terrible, with Antoine Fuqua’s King Arthur existing somewhere in the middle.
Don’t Worry Darling cinematographer addresses rumours of tensions on set
The cinematographer who worked on Don’t Worry Darling, Matthew Libatique, has addressed the rumours about there being tensions on the set of the movie.For weeks, there have been reports of acrimony between filmmaker Olivia Wilde and star Florence Pugh on the set of the psychological thriller.In August, Wilde denied rumours that her boyfriend Harry Styles had been paid three times Pugh’s salary for his work on the film.Don’t Worry Darling cinematographer Libatique has said the rumours are “completely untrue” based on what he witnessed.Speaking on a new episode of The Hollywood Reporter’s Behind the Screen podcast, he said: “This...
Is Keke Palmer really playing Rogue in the Marvel Studios ‘X-Men’ reboot?
Keke Palmer managed to whip up a storm by campaigning to play a superhero. The actress and singer is known for her roles in Nope, Hustlers, Lightyear, and many others across both film and television. But recently she has expressed interest in playing a superhero character, and the internet seems to have found the perfect one for her to play, the X-Men’s Rogue.
History buffs heap praise on a beloved and brutal epic that never got its due
Everyone knows that Ridley Scott’s Gladiator single-handedly revived the historical epic after the blockbuster swords-and-sandals tale went on to score rave reviews and land $460 million at the box office, before ultimately winning five Academy Awards from 12 nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actor. Roland Emmerich’s The Patriot faced the misfortune of releasing just eight weeks later, and as a result it ended up being caught in the wake of Russell Crowe’s vengeful Maximus.
‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,’ who know a thing or two about mess, review ‘Don’t Worry Darling’
Take it from the ladies of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills – they know good drama when they see it, and according to them, Don’t Worry Darling is good drama. In a paid partnership Instagram video no one asked for or saw coming, Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke, and Crystal Minkoff share their glowing review of Olivia Wilde’s upcoming psychological thriller, confirming that the movie does indeed hold up to the housewives’ very high standards.
Brittany Snow divorcing ‘Selling the OC’ star husband
Actress Brittany Snow is divorcing her her husband, Tyler Stanaland. Snow, 36, announced the split on her Instagram page. The couple started dating in 2019, and got married in 2020 in Malibu. Stanaland is currently on the hit Netflix show Selling the OC, and Snow is known for a number of different projects over the years including Pitch Perfect, The Pacifier, and Pitch Perfect 2.
George Clooney thinks he knows who the best Batman is
Ticket to Paradise actor George Clooney had a few choice words about who he considers being the best live-action Batman while addressing the press at the new Roybal Film & Television Magnet School in Los Angeles. There’s a slight chance he may have come off a little biased, with the actor also taking the opportunity to poke a little fun at a fellow big-screen caped crusader.
Viola Davis’ new action epic boasts a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes
The Woman King, the new historical epic starring Viola Davis, is boasting an impressively perfect rating amongst critics so far. All are hailing Davis in The Woman King, with the film having a 100 percent critical score on the review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, based on 37 reviews. Keep in mind, the critical score on RT represents what percent of critics gave the film a passing grade, based on a binary “fresh” or “rotten” basis.
‘She-Hulk’ villain Titania reacts to her viral popularity exactly how you’d expect
Titania finally made an impact on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law this week, after vanishing for weeks following her cameo at the end of episode 1. We’re still not entirely sure of the nature of her beef with Jennifer Walters, but in episode 5 she and Jen at least came to blows in the courtroom as the shameless social media influencer attempted to sue the lawyer for use of the She-Hulk name, which she had sneakily trademarked before Jen had the chance.
‘Goodnight Mommy’ reviews lament yet another needless horror remake
These days, a movie doesn’t even need to necessarily be bad to earn itself a couple of eyerolls; the bar now seems to be set at whether or not they can avoid the “unnecessary” label. Goodnight Mommy appears to have fallen victim to such a label, with...
‘Star Wars’ supporter pitches the laziest possible idea for Kevin Feige’s movie
Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron may have been removed from the release schedule, something a lot of fans don’t seem to bothered about if we’re being perfectly honest, but more Star Wars movies are on the way. Or at least, so we’re being told by Lucasfilm. One...
‘She-Hulk’ just saw a major ‘Daredevil’ foe hop into the MCU, and everybody’s missing it
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 5. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continued today with its fifth episode, which at long last finally set up the incoming arrival of Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock on the scene. The latest installment of the Marvel Studios series featured Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters going to a superhero costume designer to get some custom clothing, with the episode ending on the revelation that they’ve also created a new suit for a certain horn-headed vigilante from Hell’s Kitchen.
Sensible Disney adults roll their eyes after drunk and disorderly woman’s ejection from EPCOT goes viral
The topic of Disney adults has become divisive in recent years, as the evidence stacks up that full-grown Disney lovers are often a uniquely difficult group. Countless viral stories recount incidents in which Disney adults make public scenes due to a variety of perceived faults or issues, and many denizens of the web have written the entire group off as problematic, entitled, and unpleasant. This is of course not true for every Disney lover who’s surpassed legal voting age, but recent years have seen many people label them, as a whole, as one of the most hated groups on the internet.
‘The Incredible Hulk’ stans thrilled their fave is finally being embraced as canon again
If there is an underdog in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s 2008’s The Incredible Hulk, the movie a good portion of people seem to skip when first going through the timeline to the painful frustration of true hardcore MCU stans. The underappreciated Edward Norton-led blockbuster is finally getting...
A disturbingly dreadful horror remake opens a gateway to streaming glory
Remakes of popular horror movies have been all the rage for the last two decades, but what happens when a project initially announced as a retread of another film gets scrapped and rebuilt from the ground up? Well, in the case of Alexandre Aja’s 2008 terror Mirrors, nothing good.
‘Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial’ cast and release date on Tubi
It was only a matter of time before the infamous trial of dueling defamation lawsuits between ex-spouses and movie stars Johnny Depp and Amber Heard would be turned into a dramatized narrative. Incredibly, we’re getting just that less than a year after the trial concluded thanks to a forthcoming film coming to the free streaming service Tubi, called Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial.
‘All Quiet On the Western Front’ reviews praise Netflix’s haunting war epic
Lewis Milestone’s 1930 classic All Quiet on the Western Front was a revolutionary movie, both from a cinematic point of view, and for its anti-war subject matter, so it’s no small feat for Netflix’s take on the story to have apparently lived up to its predecessor, according to the first wave of reviews.
‘House of the Dragon’ star Milly Alcock thought she was going to get fired
HBO’s highly anticipated prequel to Game of Thrones is in no shortage of amazing characters portrayed by even more amazing actors. Among the fandom’s absolute favorites in House of the Dragon so far is Milly Alcock’s Rhaenyra Targaryen, who has managed to draw a staggering amount of acclaim.
List of easter eggs found in BLACKPINK’s ‘Shut Down’ music video
On the same day BLACKPINK released their latest album BORN PINK and embarked on their world tour, the female K-Pop group released their newest single titled, ‘Shut Down’. This song is the second featured single from their second studio album and prior to its release, a teaser for the music video was released.
Three episodes in, fans can’t stop memeing ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’
With The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power officially airing, Tolkien fans are living the dream. They’re getting weekly doses of Middle-earth delivered straight to their living rooms via Amazon Prime’s visually stunning prequel series. The hype surrounding Rings of Power has inevitably yielded two things:...
