Nashville Education Foundation Announces New Members of Hall of FameAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Opryland brings back ICE! attractionJake WellsTennessee State
Free Things to do in Nashville, Tennessee Labor Day Weekend 2022Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Nashville Scene Best of Nashville 2022 Voting is Open Through September 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Find Out How You Can Win Free Tickets to Pilgrimage Music Festival Taking in Franklin, TN
The City of Franklin is offering a chance to win a pair of two-day passes to this year’s Pilgrimage Music Festival. Festival organizers have donated several two-day general admission tickets to the City to give away in the #MyPilgrimagePal contest!. The annual festival takes place September 24 & 25...
Blue Man Group to Return to Nashville with Limited Three-Show Engagement at TPAC
Tickets on sale Friday, Sept. 16, at 10 a.m. at TPAC.org. The smash hit phenomenon Blue Man Group returns to Nashville for a limited, three-performance engagement at Tennessee Performing Arts Center’s Jackson Hall Jan. 24-26. Single tickets go on sale on Friday, Sept. 16, at 10 a.m. at TPAC.org,...
Bobby Bones Announces Comedy Show this October
Following sold-out shows in Nashville, Bobby Bones will bring BOBBY BONES: COMEDICALLY INSPIRATIONAL back to Nashville on Oct. 22 at the CMA Theater. Tickets go on sale on Sept. 16 and can be purchased HERE. With BOBBY BONES: COMEDICALLY INSPIRATIONAL, Bones offers a unique blend of comedy as well as...
6 Live Shows to Check out this Week – September 12, 2022
One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: September 12 – September 18, 2022. Big & Rich. Tuesday, September 13,...
Two Longstanding Nashville Restaurants Announce Closure
Whiskey Kitchen and Tavern, part of the MStreet collection of eateries, has announced their closures. In a release, MStreet stated about Whiskey Kitchen, “After 13 years of operations, Whiskey Kitchen is closing to make way for a new hotel development led by developer CB Ragland. It is most likely that MStreet will put a new restaurant in the hotel upon its completion in 2024.”
Two closed Nashville restaurants could reopen as new concepts
Two restaurants suddenly closed this week in Music City. Whiskey Kitchen and Tavern announced their closures via Instagram on Tuesday.
Don’t Miss the Barn Dance at The Historic Sam Davis Home and Museum
The Historic Sam Davis Home and Museum (1399 Sam Davis Rd, Smyrna, TN 37167) invites you to come out and enjoy LIVE music, dancing, and a great time at the Barn Dance on Saturday, September 17, 2022 from 6-10 pm. All ages are welcome! Tickets can be purchased online in...
Dr. Paul T. Kwami, Director of Fisk Jubilee Singers, Has Died
Dr. Paul T. Kwami, Musical Director of the Fisk Jubilee Singers, has died. Fisk University shared a statement about the passing of Dr. Kwani, stating, ”It is with the heaviest of hearts and the deepest of sorrows that Fisk University today announces the passing of Dr. Paul T. Kwami ’85. Dr. Kwami served as the Musical Director of the Fisk Jubilee Singers® from 1994 to 2022. During Dr. Kwami’s twenty-eight-year tenure, the Fisk Jubilee Singers® received the highest musical honors including a GRAMMY award, a Dove Award, a National Medal of the Arts, and an induction into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame. Dr. Kwami consistently directed performances in the world’s most prestigious venues including at Carnegie Hall, The Ryman Auditorium, The Apollo Theater, and The White House. His musical genius was towering, and his legacy will live forever.”
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. The Capt. Jeff Kuss USMC Memorial will host the annual Top Gun Night Run 6k this Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Lee Victory Recreation Park in Smyrna. The 3.7 mile course includes the Smyrna/Rutherford County Airport and Smyrna Municipal golf course with the finish line at the memorial. Spectators and runners will enjoy live music and food trucks in the park. The run will be chip-timed and USATF certified and limited to only 650 participants.
Wynonna Judd Announces Star-studded Lineup for The Judds: The Final Tour
Wynonna Judd, has announced the line-up of special guests who will be joining her on the road for The Judds: The Final Tour. Along with Martina McBride, who will join her on the road for the entirety of the tour, Wynonna is thrilled to welcome Brandi Carlile, Ashley McBryde, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, Trisha Yearwood and Faith Hill, on select dates to honor the legacy of The Judds and their everlasting impact on Country music.
Enormous Nashville TN Flea Market Sounds Like an Awesome Fall Road Trip
Vintage, vintage, vintage. If it's vintage, I'm interested. It's why I try to find flea markets whenever I'm traveling. And, to be honest, some parts of the country don't do it as well THIS part of the country. And when I say that, I'm including Tennessee and Indiana, as well...
Nashville Eatery Named Restaurant Of The Year
The restaurant earned the top spot over other successful restaurants around the country.
5 Things to Know About Jon Batiste
Pilgrimage Music Festival 2022 will take place in Franklin, TN at Harlinsdale Farm on September 24-25. Now in its eighth year, artists set to perform include Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, The Avett Brothers, and Jon Batiste to name a few. In case you’re not familiar with Jon Batiste, who led...
This Restaurant Has The Best Burger In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best burger restaurants in the country, including this spot in Tennessee.
Why are evergreen trees dying in Middle Tennessee?
You may have noticed this — evergreen trees in people's yards dying. Sometimes while right next to ones that are green and alive.
Spirited Hive is an Official Ready-to-Drink Partner of the Tennessee Titans & Nissan Stadium
Spirited Hive, a new line of ready-to-drink craft cocktails made with quality spirits, all-natural ingredients, and organic honey, is proud to be an official ready-to-drink partner of the NFL’s Tennessee Titans and all Nissan Stadium events. It recently debuted at the Red Hot Chili Peppers concert and will be available at every event for the rest of the 2022-2023 season including the home game at Nissan Stadium on September 11. Spirited Hive will be available at two automated grab-and-go concession stands at the stadium, which will be open during all stadium events. Spirited Hive is already available throughout Nashville and is also a ready-to-drink partner of MLS’s Nashville Soccer Club and Nashville Sounds minor league baseball team.
5 Small Town Shops Worth the Drive from Nashville
With fall right around the corner, there’s no better time for an afternoon drive to discover hidden gems in Nashville’s surrounding areas. Among them, you’ll find enchanting antique shops, carefully curated gift shops, and more. Escape the rush of the city and fall in love with small-town charm with these five unforgettable spots from Columbia to Bell Buckle!
Tennessee State University Marching Band Submits for a Grammy
(Tennessee State University News Service) Nashville, TN- With one push of a button it’s official, Tennessee State University’s Aristocrat of Bands submitted an application to the Grammy nomination committee for their album The Urban Hymnal in the Best Gospel Roots Album category. A win would make the TSU...
I Finally Ate At Johnny’s Big Burger In Clarksville
Johnny’s has been a staple in Clarksville since 1965. Since moving here in March I have heard from several people I need to take my family there to eat. Now, if you know me by now I am a very picky eater but my wife is not, she loves a good burger. We finally had some time the other night and we stopped in for dinner. First off, I loved the atmosphere of the place, it was great and the service was amazing as well. My wife of course got the bacon burger, she said it was wonderful.
Murfreesboro Public Works’ Annual Fall Leaf Collection Begins Oct. 1
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – It is that time of year again—cooler nights, football, pumpkin spice, and leaves begin to change color and fall. The 2022 Fall Leaf Collection season begins October 1 and continues through December 31, 2022. During this peak season, Oct. 1-Jan. 31, loose leaves can be piled curbside free of charge. Residents can start making plans for raking leaves and sprucing up the yard.
Murfreesboro, TN
