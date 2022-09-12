ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, TN

Rutherford Source

Bobby Bones Announces Comedy Show this October

Following sold-out shows in Nashville, Bobby Bones will bring BOBBY BONES: COMEDICALLY INSPIRATIONAL back to Nashville on Oct. 22 at the CMA Theater. Tickets go on sale on Sept. 16 and can be purchased HERE. With BOBBY BONES: COMEDICALLY INSPIRATIONAL, Bones offers a unique blend of comedy as well as...
NASHVILLE, TN
Franklin, TN
Rutherford Source

Two Longstanding Nashville Restaurants Announce Closure

Whiskey Kitchen and Tavern, part of the MStreet collection of eateries, has announced their closures. In a release, MStreet stated about Whiskey Kitchen, “After 13 years of operations, Whiskey Kitchen is closing to make way for a new hotel development led by developer CB Ragland. It is most likely that MStreet will put a new restaurant in the hotel upon its completion in 2024.”
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Dr. Paul T. Kwami, Director of Fisk Jubilee Singers, Has Died

Dr. Paul T. Kwami, Musical Director of the Fisk Jubilee Singers, has died. Fisk University shared a statement about the passing of Dr. Kwani, stating, ”It is with the heaviest of hearts and the deepest of sorrows that Fisk University today announces the passing of Dr. Paul T. Kwami ’85. Dr. Kwami served as the Musical Director of the Fisk Jubilee Singers® from 1994 to 2022. During Dr. Kwami’s twenty-eight-year tenure, the Fisk Jubilee Singers® received the highest musical honors including a GRAMMY award, a Dove Award, a National Medal of the Arts, and an induction into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame. Dr. Kwami consistently directed performances in the world’s most prestigious venues including at Carnegie Hall, The Ryman Auditorium, The Apollo Theater, and The White House. His musical genius was towering, and his legacy will live forever.”
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. The Capt. Jeff Kuss USMC Memorial will host the annual Top Gun Night Run 6k this Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Lee Victory Recreation Park in Smyrna. The 3.7 mile course includes the Smyrna/Rutherford County Airport and Smyrna Municipal golf course with the finish line at the memorial. Spectators and runners will enjoy live music and food trucks in the park. The run will be chip-timed and USATF certified and limited to only 650 participants.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

Wynonna Judd Announces Star-studded Lineup for The Judds: The Final Tour

Wynonna Judd, has announced the line-up of special guests who will be joining her on the road for The Judds: The Final Tour. Along with Martina McBride, who will join her on the road for the entirety of the tour, Wynonna is thrilled to welcome Brandi Carlile, Ashley McBryde, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, Trisha Yearwood and Faith Hill, on select dates to honor the legacy of The Judds and their everlasting impact on Country music.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Rutherford Source

5 Things to Know About Jon Batiste

Pilgrimage Music Festival 2022 will take place in Franklin, TN at Harlinsdale Farm on September 24-25. Now in its eighth year, artists set to perform include Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, The Avett Brothers, and Jon Batiste to name a few. In case you’re not familiar with Jon Batiste, who led...
FRANKLIN, TN
Rutherford Source

Spirited Hive is an Official Ready-to-Drink Partner of the Tennessee Titans & Nissan Stadium

Spirited Hive, a new line of ready-to-drink craft cocktails made with quality spirits, all-natural ingredients, and organic honey, is proud to be an official ready-to-drink partner of the NFL’s Tennessee Titans and all Nissan Stadium events. It recently debuted at the Red Hot Chili Peppers concert and will be available at every event for the rest of the 2022-2023 season including the home game at Nissan Stadium on September 11. Spirited Hive will be available at two automated grab-and-go concession stands at the stadium, which will be open during all stadium events. Spirited Hive is already available throughout Nashville and is also a ready-to-drink partner of MLS’s Nashville Soccer Club and Nashville Sounds minor league baseball team.
NASHVILLE, TN
styleblueprint.com

5 Small Town Shops Worth the Drive from Nashville

With fall right around the corner, there’s no better time for an afternoon drive to discover hidden gems in Nashville’s surrounding areas. Among them, you’ll find enchanting antique shops, carefully curated gift shops, and more. Escape the rush of the city and fall in love with small-town charm with these five unforgettable spots from Columbia to Bell Buckle!
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Tennessee State University Marching Band Submits for a Grammy

(Tennessee State University News Service) Nashville, TN- With one push of a button it’s official, Tennessee State University’s Aristocrat of Bands submitted an application to the Grammy nomination committee for their album The Urban Hymnal in the Best Gospel Roots Album category. A win would make the TSU...
NASHVILLE, TN
z975.com

I Finally Ate At Johnny's Big Burger In Clarksville

Johnny’s has been a staple in Clarksville since 1965. Since moving here in March I have heard from several people I need to take my family there to eat. Now, if you know me by now I am a very picky eater but my wife is not, she loves a good burger. We finally had some time the other night and we stopped in for dinner. First off, I loved the atmosphere of the place, it was great and the service was amazing as well. My wife of course got the bacon burger, she said it was wonderful.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro Public Works' Annual Fall Leaf Collection Begins Oct. 1

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – It is that time of year again—cooler nights, football, pumpkin spice, and leaves begin to change color and fall. The 2022 Fall Leaf Collection season begins October 1 and continues through December 31, 2022. During this peak season, Oct. 1-Jan. 31, loose leaves can be piled curbside free of charge. Residents can start making plans for raking leaves and sprucing up the yard.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

 https://rutherfordsource.com/

