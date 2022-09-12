ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Elizabeth

Live updates: New Zealand to have public holiday, memorial

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand has announced it will mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II with a public holiday on Sept. 26.

The nation will also hold a state memorial service in the capital, Wellington, on the same day. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Elizabeth was an extraordinary person and many people would appreciate the opportunity to mark her death and celebrate her life.

“As New Zealand’s queen and much-loved sovereign for over 70 years, it is appropriate that we mark her life of dedicated public service with a state memorial service and a one-off public holiday,” Ardern said.

She also said she would be leaving this week for Britain to attend Elizabeth’s funeral.

KEY DEVELOPMENTS:

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has formally accepted an invitation to attend the state funeral service for Queen Elizabeth II.

The White House said Sunday that the president will be accompanied by first lady Jill Biden. The service will be held Sept. 19.

Earlier in the day, Biden remembered the words of comfort that the late monarch had provided to the United States following the Sept. 11 attacks.

“Grief is the price we pay for love,” said Biden, quoting part of the queen’s message to America during remarks on the 21st anniversary of the attacks.

Speaking at a commemoration at the Pentagon, Biden said the queen’s words remain as poignant as they did 21 years ago but the weight of loss also remains heavy.

“On this day, the price feels so great,” Biden said.

DONCASTER, England — British horse racing has paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II as the late monarch’s favorite sport returned after a pause following her death.

Two minutes of silence were held at Doncaster on Sunday. A video was then played on the big screens of the queen at various races through the years, along with some of her greatest triumphs as a racehorse owner.

Horse racing was the big sporting fascination of the queen, who became one of the biggest faces of the sport both in Britain and globally and had more than 1,800 winners.

“No one person ever has, or ever will, do so much for so long for horse racing, than did her majesty the queen,” narrator Brough Scott, a former jockey turned TV presenter, said during the video. “The sport worldwide will forever be in her debt.”

It was followed by a long ovation from the jockeys and officials who lined up for the tribute ceremony.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

960 The Ref

King stands vigil; Wait to see queen's coffin hits 24 hours

LONDON — (AP) — A surging tide of people — ranging from London retirees to former England soccer captain David Beckham — have lined up to file past Queen Elizabeth II's coffin as it lies in state at Parliament, so many that authorities had to call a temporary halt Friday to more people joining the miles-long queue.
U.K.
The Independent

David Beckham ‘declined offer to skip queue’ to pay respects to the Queen

David Beckham had the chance to use a special access queue to pay his respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II, but he declined it, it has been reported.The football star has been praised widely for waiting 13 hours in the public queue to view the Queen’s lying in state in Westminster Hall on Friday (16 September).He joined fellow mourners in the official queue at 2am and got through the night on a diet of “Pringles, sherbet lemons, sandwiches, coffee and doughnuts”, he said.The 47-year-old former England captain was reportedly offered the opportunity to pay his respects to the...
CELEBRITIES
960 The Ref

Key West honors Queen Elizabeth at Southernmost Point marker

KEY WEST, Fla. — (AP) — The Southernmost Point marker in Key West, Florida, a landmark delineating the continental United States’ southernmost spot of land, became a memorial to Queen Elizabeth II on Friday when city workers installed a British flag and royal purple banner at the much-photographed site beside the Atlantic Ocean.
KEY WEST, FL
The Independent

King Charles and Prince William make surprise visit to see mourners queuing to see Queen’s coffin

The King and Prince of Wales are meeting people waiting in the queue for the Queen's lying in state at Westminster Hall.Mourners have waited through the night facing cold conditions to view Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin. According to the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, visitors can expect to wait up to 16 hours in the five-mile queue which stretches back to Southwark Park.Hundreds of people in line at Lambeth, south London, cheered and applauded as Charles and William emerged. Tired mourners shook hands with the King and said “we love you” while others were especially emotional breaking down...
CELEBRITIES
960 The Ref

Cyprus hails US decision to fully lift weapons embargo

NICOSIA, Cyprus — (AP) — Cyprus on Saturday hailed the full lifting of a U.S. arms embargo on the ethnically divided island nation as a milestone reaffirming increasingly tighter bilateral bonds that serve to bolster stability in the turbulent east Mediterranean region. President Nicos Anastasiades tweeted his gratitude...
POLITICS
960 The Ref

Cheetahs make a comeback in India after 70 years

NEW DELHI — (AP) — Seven decades after cheetahs died out in India, they're back. Eight big cats from Namibia made the long trek Saturday in a chartered cargo flight to the northern Indian city of Gwalior, part of an ambitious and hotly contested plan to reintroduce cheetahs to the South Asian country.
ANIMALS
