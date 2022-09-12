ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Montenegro wrestles with massive cyberattack, Russia blamed

By DUSAN STOJANOVIC
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12SUMW_0hrftKZT00

PODGORICA, Montenegro — (AP) — At the government headquarters in NATO-member Montenegro, the computers are unplugged, the internet is switched off and the state's main websites are down. The blackout comes amid a massive cyberattack against the small Balkan state which officials say bears the hallmark of pro-Russian hackers and its security services.

The coordinated attack that started around Aug. 20 crippled online government information platforms and put Montenegro's essential infrastructure, including banking, water and electricity power systems, at high risk.

The attack, described by experts as unprecedented in its intensity and the longest in the tiny nation’s recent history, capped a string of cyberattacks since Russia invaded Ukraine in which hackers targeted Montenegro and other European nations, most of them NATO members.

Sitting at his desk in Montenegro’s capital, Podgorica, in front of a blackened PC screen, Defense Minister Rasko Konjevic said government officials were advised by cyber experts, including a team of FBI investigators that was dispatched to the Balkan state, to go offline for security reasons.

“We have been faced with serious challenges related to the cyberattack for about 20 days, and the entire state system, the system of state administration, and the system of services to citizens are functioning at a rather restrictive level,” Konjevic told The Associated Press.

He said experts from several countries are trying to help restore the Montenegro government's computer system and find proof of who is behind the attack.

Montenegro officials said the attack that crippled the government’s digital infrastructure was likely carried out by a Russian-speaking ransomware gang that generally operates without Kremlin interference as long as it doesn’t target Russian allies. The gang, called Cuba ransomware, claimed responsibility for at least part of the Montenegro cyberattack, in which it created a special virus for the attack called Zerodate.

Montenegro’s Agency for National Security blamed the attack squarely on Russia.

Russia has a strong motive for such an attack because Montenegro, which it once considered a strong ally, joined NATO in 2017 despite the Kremlin's opposition. It has also joined Western sanctions against Moscow over the Ukraine invasion, which led Moscow to brand Montenegro an “enemy state” along with several other countries that joined the embargo.

“In such attacks, there are usually organizations that are a mask for state intelligence services,” Konjevic said, adding that the defense ministry's NATO-related data is protected “in a special way” while the other possible leaks “are being investigated.”

The cyberattack comes amid an apparent attempt by Moscow to destabilize the Balkan region that was at war in the 1990s through the Kremlin's Balkan ally Serbia, and thus at least partly shift the world's attention from the war in Ukraine.

Montenegro, which split from much larger Serbia in 2006, is currently run by an interim government that has lost parliamentary support because of Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic ’s shady deals with the influential Serbian Orthodox Church without the consent of the whole coalition that supported the government.

Montengro's roughly 620,000 people are deeply split between those who want the country to restore its close ties to Serbia and Russia and those who want it to continue on its path of the European Union membership.

“A real war is being waged in Ukraine, with bombs, a war of conquest by Russia,” political analyst Zlatko Vujovic said. “Something similar is happening in Montenegro. There are no bombs, but there is a huge tension, a huge hybrid conflict in which the interests of Russia and its and Serbian intelligence services are interconnected.”

Other Eastern European states deemed enemies of Russia have also faced cyberattacks, mostly nuisance-level denial-of-service campaigns that render websites unreachable by flooding them with junk data but don’t damage them. Targets have included networks in Moldova, Slovenia, Bulgaria, North Macedonia and Albania.

Last week, Albania severed diplomatic relations with Iran and kicked out its diplomats after a cyberattack in July that it blamed on the Islamic Republic.

“Montenegro remains a target within both the public and private sector, as well as many other countries in that region," said Patrick Flynn, head of the advanced programs group at Trellix, a U.S.-based cybersecurity company. “We have observed a blend of historically based nation state actors and well-known ransomware groups."

“This recent focus on NATO member countries reinforces the need for hyper vigilance within key businesses as well as government (and) critical infrastructure cyber security environments,” he said in an email to the AP.

___

AP writer Predrag Milic contributed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
960 The Ref

How many must die? Pope blasts Russia war, appeals for peace

NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan — (AP) — Pope Francis told the Russian Orthodox hierarchy and other faith leaders Wednesday that religion must never be used to justify the “evil” of war, and asked at an outdoor Mass in Kazakhstan, “How many deaths will it take?” for peace to prevail in Ukraine.
RELIGION
960 The Ref

Putin vows to press attack on Ukraine; courts India, China

SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan — (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed Friday to press his attack on Ukraine despite Ukraine's latest counteroffensive and warned that Moscow could ramp up its strikes on the country's vital infrastructure if Ukrainian forces target facilities in Russia. Speaking to reporters Friday after attending...
960 The Ref

'Torment of hell': Ukraine medic describes Russian torture

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A volunteer Ukrainian medic held captive three months by Russian forces in Ukraine's besieged port city of Mariupol told U.S. lawmakers Thursday of cradling and comforting fellow prisoners as they died of torture and inadequately treated wounds. Ukrainian Yuliia Paievska, who was captured by...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Bulgaria#Montenegro#Nato#North Macedonia#Ukraine War#Politics#Podgorica#Balkan#Pro Russian#European#Defense#Fbi#The Associated Press
The Independent

‘We may never find them’: Desperate Ukrainians forced to trawl through dead looking for lost loved ones

All day the Ukrainian women search through photos of corpses posted by Russian soldiers showing off their kills, in the desperate hunt for their missing loved ones.In the crude images of frozen grey faces, blood smeared torsos and the scraps of remains, they look for a flick of something recognisable: a scar or a ring.“Twenty hours a day I go through these Telegram channels  looking for him,” says Maria, her face gripped by grief. “We are a community of women who are looking for our loved ones. All of us have to trawl through the photos of the dead. We...
POLITICS
960 The Ref

Israel criticizes Chile for delaying ambassador credentials

SANTIAGO, Chile — (AP) — The Chilean government was engulfed in a diplomatic spat Friday after the South American country’s president suspended the acceptance of the credentials of the new Israeli ambassador due to increased military activity in the occupied West Bank. "Israel views with severity the...
WORLD
960 The Ref

US sends new military aid for Ukraine to boost momentum

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration announced Thursday it will send another $600 million in military aid to Ukraine, as the U.S. rushes more weapons to fuel Kyiv's counteroffensive that has reclaimed large stretches of the embattled country and forced Russian troops to retreat. The White House...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Cuba
960 The Ref

EXPLAINER: What's behind the new Armenia-Azerbaijan fighting

Border clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan have killed about 100 troops on both sides in the largest outbreak of fighting between the longtime adversaries in nearly two years, fueling fears of even bigger hostilities. Here is a look at the decades-long conflict between the two neighbors, and the latest clashes.
960 The Ref

Royal fans give London tourism a bump amid UK economic woes

LONDON — (AP) — Royal fans have poured into the heart of London to experience the flag-lined roads, pomp-filled processions and, above all, brave a mileslong line for the once-in-a-lifetime chance to bid adieu to Queen Elizabeth II, who died after an unprecedented seven decades on the throne. And while they're here, they're packing hotels, restaurants and shops.
U.K.
960 The Ref

Live updates: China to attend queen's funeral despite worry

BEIJING — China announced Saturday that Vice President Wang Qishan would attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II as the special representative of President Xi Jinping. A group of British legislators sanctioned by China have expressed concern that the Chinese government has been invited to the funeral. One told the BBC the invitation should be rescinded because of human rights abuses in the treatment of the Uyghur ethnic group in China’s far-western region of Xinjiang.
QUEEN ELIZABETH
960 The Ref

State media: Israel strike on Syria airport kills 5 soldiers

BEIRUT — (AP) — An Israeli strike on the Damascus International Airport and nearby military posts south of the Syrian capital killed five soldiers, state media reported Saturday. State news agency SANA, quoting an unnamed military official, said the strikes happened after midnight Friday, causing “material losses” as...
MILITARY
960 The Ref

Guinea sets trial date 13 years after 2009 stadium massacre

CONAKRY, Guinea — (AP) — Guinea will try the alleged perpetrators of a 2009 stadium massacre that killed at least 157 people and left dozens of women raped, the justice minister announced Friday, drawing praise from victims' families who have waited nearly 13 years. Justice Minister Charles Alphonse...
AFRICA
960 The Ref

Ukraine's leader: Atrocities found in Izium mass burial site

IZIUM, Ukraine — (AP) — Investigators searching through what appears to be one of the largest mass burial sites discovered in Ukraine have found evidence of atrocities, including torture, on land recently recaptured from Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy said Friday. In a video he apparently rushed out...
EUROPE
960 The Ref

German FM urges swift decision on tank delivery to Ukraine

BERLIN — (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister is putting pressure on Chancellor Olaf Scholz to decide soon whether to supply Ukraine with advanced tanks as it seeks to reclaim more of its captured territory from Russia. Kyiv has said it would like to get German Leopard-2 tanks,...
POLITICS
960 The Ref

Cheetahs make a comeback in India after 70 years

NEW DELHI — (AP) — Seven decades after cheetahs died out in India, they're back. Eight big cats from Namibia made the long trek Saturday in a chartered cargo flight to the northern Indian city of Gwalior, part of an ambitious and hotly contested plan to reintroduce cheetahs to the South Asian country.
ANIMALS
960 The Ref

Ukrainian president: Burial site contains torture victims

IZIUM, Ukraine — (AP) — Investigators searching through a mass burial site in Ukraine have found evidence that some of the dead were tortured, including bodies with broken limbs and ropes around their necks, Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy said Friday. The site near the northeastern city of Izium,...
POLITICS
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
10K+
Followers
79K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy