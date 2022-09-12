Read full article on original website
Related
California Men Charged In Conspiracy To Ship Fentanyl-Laced Oxycodone To Nashville and Columbia
NASHVILLE – Three Santa Rosa, California men were arrested in California yesterday and charged with conspiring to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute controlled substances in middle Tennessee, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee. Matthew Cox, 26, Marcus Johnson, 24, and...
TBI Casework Leads to Arrest of La Vergne Man in Florida ICAC Investigation
RUTHERFORD COUNTY – Special Agents assigned to TBI’s Cybercrime and Digital Evidence Unit have charged a La Vergne man in connection to an ongoing Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation in Florida. In July, TBI received information from the Walton County, Florida Sheriff’s Department, in relation to an...
Ten Tennessee Children Are Winners of TNStars $1,000 Scholarships
Ten Tennessee children have each won a $1,000 scholarship deposited into a TNStars College Savings 529 account in celebration of TNStars’ 10th Birthday!. State Treasurer David H. Lillard, Jr. and the TNStars College Savings 529 Program made the scholarship giveaway available as part of the “TNStars Turns 10” celebration. The contest was open throughout August to all Tennessee residents, age 21 and older, to enter online on behalf of a child aged 10 or under. These ten winners were randomly chosen from each of the state’s Grand Divisions:
Dunkin’® Shines Gold for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in Tennessee
September is National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and Dunkin’® is giving guests a sweet way to support children battling cancer. Dunkin’ announced it is inviting guests to “shine gold” from September 14-28 and support the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation’s mission to bring joy to kids battling illness. As part of the program, guests at participating Dunkin’ locations throughout Tennessee can make a $2 donation to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation and will receive a free Gold Joy Donut as a thank you.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State and Federal Fire Assistance Grant Opportunities Now Available
The Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Division of Forestry provides communities, groups, and organizations with technical and financial assistance. This year, the division is offering two direct grant programs through the state and is promoting a new federal program. State programs include the Volunteer Fire Assistance and the Hazard Mitigation Assistance grants. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service is offering a Community Wildfire Defense grant.
Radnor Lake State Park Named State Park of the Year in Tennessee
The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) has named Radnor Lake State Park in Nashville its Park of the Year as part of the Tennessee State Parks Awards of Excellence. The park was also honored with an award for its performance in sustainability. “Radnor Lake State Park is a...
Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: September 4, 2022
Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from September 4 to September 9. Two Tennessee judges passed away over the Labor Day weekend, reports the Tennessee Judiciary. Local chef, Alex Belew, shared on social media he will appear on Hell’s Kitchen Season 21 on September 29th on Fox/Hulu....
TRAFFIC Lane and Road Closures for 9-11-14, 2022
Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures September 9 – 14, 2022. The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59)(LM 23.25 – LM 24.30) · Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Excluding weekends,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WEATHER 9-12-13,2022 Comfortable
Well, it doesn’t get any better than this forecast. We’ll just leave this right here:. Sunny, with a high near 78. West northwest wind around 5 mph. Mostly clear, with a low around 56. South southwest wind around 5 mph. Tuesday. Sunny, with a high near 83. Southwest...
WEATHER 9-14-15, 2022 Warm But Pleasant
It’s a repeat of the last couple of days…. Sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Clear, with a low around 60. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Thursday. Sunny, with a high near 88....
WEATHER 9-15-16,2022 Getting Warmer
The extended forecast is pretty familiar, sunny and getting warmer. By next week we will see a return of summer. Sunny, with a high near 87. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Mostly clear, with a low around 62. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light southeast in the evening.
WEATHER 9-12-13, 2022 Cooler
Sunny, with a high near 79. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Sunny, with a high near 83. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.
Rutherford Source
Murfreesboro, TN
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennesseehttps://rutherfordsource.com/
Comments / 0