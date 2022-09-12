ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Ten Tennessee Children Are Winners of TNStars $1,000 Scholarships

Ten Tennessee children have each won a $1,000 scholarship deposited into a TNStars College Savings 529 account in celebration of TNStars’ 10th Birthday!. State Treasurer David H. Lillard, Jr. and the TNStars College Savings 529 Program made the scholarship giveaway available as part of the “TNStars Turns 10” celebration. The contest was open throughout August to all Tennessee residents, age 21 and older, to enter online on behalf of a child aged 10 or under. These ten winners were randomly chosen from each of the state’s Grand Divisions:
Dunkin’® Shines Gold for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in Tennessee

September is National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and Dunkin’® is giving guests a sweet way to support children battling cancer. Dunkin’ announced it is inviting guests to “shine gold” from September 14-28 and support the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation’s mission to bring joy to kids battling illness. As part of the program, guests at participating Dunkin’ locations throughout Tennessee can make a $2 donation to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation and will receive a free Gold Joy Donut as a thank you.
State and Federal Fire Assistance Grant Opportunities Now Available

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Division of Forestry provides communities, groups, and organizations with technical and financial assistance. This year, the division is offering two direct grant programs through the state and is promoting a new federal program. State programs include the Volunteer Fire Assistance and the Hazard Mitigation Assistance grants. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service is offering a Community Wildfire Defense grant.
WEATHER 9-12-13,2022 Comfortable

Well, it doesn’t get any better than this forecast. We’ll just leave this right here:. Sunny, with a high near 78. West northwest wind around 5 mph. Mostly clear, with a low around 56. South southwest wind around 5 mph. Tuesday. Sunny, with a high near 83. Southwest...
WEATHER 9-14-15, 2022 Warm But Pleasant

It’s a repeat of the last couple of days…. Sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Clear, with a low around 60. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Thursday. Sunny, with a high near 88....
WEATHER 9-15-16,2022 Getting Warmer

The extended forecast is pretty familiar, sunny and getting warmer. By next week we will see a return of summer. Sunny, with a high near 87. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Mostly clear, with a low around 62. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light southeast in the evening.
WEATHER 9-12-13, 2022 Cooler

Sunny, with a high near 79. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Sunny, with a high near 83. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.
