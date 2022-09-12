Read full article on original website
Nashville Education Foundation Announces New Members of Hall of FameAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Opryland brings back ICE! attractionJake WellsTennessee State
Free Things to do in Nashville, Tennessee Labor Day Weekend 2022Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Nashville Scene Best of Nashville 2022 Voting is Open Through September 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Blue Man Group to Return to Nashville with Limited Three-Show Engagement at TPAC
Tickets on sale Friday, Sept. 16, at 10 a.m. at TPAC.org. The smash hit phenomenon Blue Man Group returns to Nashville for a limited, three-performance engagement at Tennessee Performing Arts Center’s Jackson Hall Jan. 24-26. Single tickets go on sale on Friday, Sept. 16, at 10 a.m. at TPAC.org,...
Find Out How You Can Win Free Tickets to Pilgrimage Music Festival Taking in Franklin, TN
The City of Franklin is offering a chance to win a pair of two-day passes to this year’s Pilgrimage Music Festival. Festival organizers have donated several two-day general admission tickets to the City to give away in the #MyPilgrimagePal contest!. The annual festival takes place September 24 & 25...
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. The Capt. Jeff Kuss USMC Memorial will host the annual Top Gun Night Run 6k this Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Lee Victory Recreation Park in Smyrna. The 3.7 mile course includes the Smyrna/Rutherford County Airport and Smyrna Municipal golf course with the finish line at the memorial. Spectators and runners will enjoy live music and food trucks in the park. The run will be chip-timed and USATF certified and limited to only 650 participants.
Dr. Paul T. Kwami, Director of Fisk Jubilee Singers, Has Died
Dr. Paul T. Kwami, Musical Director of the Fisk Jubilee Singers, has died. Fisk University shared a statement about the passing of Dr. Kwani, stating, ”It is with the heaviest of hearts and the deepest of sorrows that Fisk University today announces the passing of Dr. Paul T. Kwami ’85. Dr. Kwami served as the Musical Director of the Fisk Jubilee Singers® from 1994 to 2022. During Dr. Kwami’s twenty-eight-year tenure, the Fisk Jubilee Singers® received the highest musical honors including a GRAMMY award, a Dove Award, a National Medal of the Arts, and an induction into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame. Dr. Kwami consistently directed performances in the world’s most prestigious venues including at Carnegie Hall, The Ryman Auditorium, The Apollo Theater, and The White House. His musical genius was towering, and his legacy will live forever.”
Wynonna Judd Announces Star-studded Lineup for The Judds: The Final Tour
Wynonna Judd, has announced the line-up of special guests who will be joining her on the road for The Judds: The Final Tour. Along with Martina McBride, who will join her on the road for the entirety of the tour, Wynonna is thrilled to welcome Brandi Carlile, Ashley McBryde, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, Trisha Yearwood and Faith Hill, on select dates to honor the legacy of The Judds and their everlasting impact on Country music.
Loveless Cafe is Celebrating National Biscuit Month with a Willy Wonka Style Giveaway
September is National Biscuit Month! Loveless Cafe is known for their biscuits and this month they are doing a giveaway when you purchase biscuit mix. Think Willy Wonka style – starting Friday, Sept. 16, 12 golden tickets will be hidden with the Loveless Cafe Biscuit Mix at local retailers.
Don’t Miss the Barn Dance at The Historic Sam Davis Home and Museum
The Historic Sam Davis Home and Museum (1399 Sam Davis Rd, Smyrna, TN 37167) invites you to come out and enjoy LIVE music, dancing, and a great time at the Barn Dance on Saturday, September 17, 2022 from 6-10 pm. All ages are welcome! Tickets can be purchased online in...
Nashville SC to Play Their First Ever International Opponent
Geodis Park will host Club América from Mexico on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at 8 PM. Club América was founded nearly a century ago in 1916. Nashville SC is playing one of the most successful LIGA MX teams as they have won their league title 13 times and 7 CONCACAF Champions’ Cup/Champions League titles. These accomplishments are the highest of honors for a team from North America.
5 Things to Know About Jon Batiste
Pilgrimage Music Festival 2022 will take place in Franklin, TN at Harlinsdale Farm on September 24-25. Now in its eighth year, artists set to perform include Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, The Avett Brothers, and Jon Batiste to name a few. In case you’re not familiar with Jon Batiste, who led...
$50,000 Powerball Double Play Winner in Gallatin
GALLATIN — A lucky Powerball player in Gallatin won $50,000 from the drawing held last night, Sept. 14, 2022, thanks to their use of the Double Play feature. In the Double Play drawing – held after the Powerball drawing – last night’s winner matched four out of five balls and the Double Play Powerball.
Photo of the Week: September 12, 2022
Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
OBITUARY: Joshua Oakes
Joshua Oakes of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022, he was 33 years old. He was a native of Crossville, Tennessee and a son of Anthony Oakes of Crossville and Tonya Hamby Oakes of Smyrna. In addition to his parents, Josh is survived by his fiancé, Ashley...
OBITUARY: Christine Lamnek Kokemueller
Christine Lamnek Kokemueller, age 88 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Monday, September 12, 2022, at her home. A native of Crvenka, Serbia, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Christine Booze Lamnek. Mrs. Kokemueller was also preceded in death by her husband of 64 years Heinrich Kokemueller and...
OBITUARY: Edward Wayne Swann
Edward Wayne Swann, age 68 of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022, at his home. A native of Gadsden, AL, he was the son of the late Harold Edward and Peggy Sue Conner Swann. Wayne is survived by his brother, Donny Swann and his wife Judy of...
OBITUARY: Rachel Jewel (Williams) Arnette
Rachel Jewel (Williams) Arnette, age 101, passed away peacefully on September 11, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born and raised in the Halls Hill Community and upon leaving the family farm to marry Ellis, vowed never to return to the country living. She was a dedicated wife and mother of six children with an independent nature.
Have a Tail-Wagging Good Time at Bark Bash: A Festival for Dog Lovers
Bring your pup for a full day of fun at Bark Bash: A Festival for Dog Lovers at The Historic Sam Davis Home and Museum (1399 Sam Davis Rd, Smyrna, TN 37167) on Saturday, September 24, 2022 from 10 am – 1 pm!. Visit local vendor booths and snap...
OBITUARY: Hannah Elisabeth Lopez
Hannah Elisabeth Lopez passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022, she was 23 years old. She was born in Davidson County and a resident of Rutherford County. She worked as a Dental Assistant. Hannah is survived by her father, J. Ruben Lopez; mother, Stephenie Dawn Lopez (J. Ruben); grandparents, Steve...
OBITUARY: Lolita Ann Knotts Rawlins
Mrs. Lolita Ann Knotts Rawlins passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022, she was 77 years old. She was born on April 19, 1945 in Houston Texas. She is preceded in death by her parents John and Anita Kelley Knotts, sisters Nancy Wakefield and Debbie Hamilton. She is survived by...
MTSU Breaks Ground on $7.1 Million Outdoor Tennis Complex
Middle Tennessee State University broke ground for its new $7.1 million outdoor tennis complex in a ceremony Thursday, Sept. 15, on the site for the new facility at the corner of Middle Tennessee Boulevard and Greenland Drive on the Blue Raider campus. This new state of the art facility will...
OBITUARY: Khammoune Manosinh
Mrs. Khammoune Manosinh, age 75, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Mrs. Manosinh was a very hard worker to make sure she provided for her family. She was involved with Wat Lao Buddharam Temple and Wat Amphawan of America. Mrs. Manosinh is survived by her daughters,...
