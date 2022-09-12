Dr. Paul T. Kwami, Musical Director of the Fisk Jubilee Singers, has died. Fisk University shared a statement about the passing of Dr. Kwani, stating, ”It is with the heaviest of hearts and the deepest of sorrows that Fisk University today announces the passing of Dr. Paul T. Kwami ’85. Dr. Kwami served as the Musical Director of the Fisk Jubilee Singers® from 1994 to 2022. During Dr. Kwami’s twenty-eight-year tenure, the Fisk Jubilee Singers® received the highest musical honors including a GRAMMY award, a Dove Award, a National Medal of the Arts, and an induction into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame. Dr. Kwami consistently directed performances in the world’s most prestigious venues including at Carnegie Hall, The Ryman Auditorium, The Apollo Theater, and The White House. His musical genius was towering, and his legacy will live forever.”

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO