Nashville, TN

Rutherford Source

Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. The Capt. Jeff Kuss USMC Memorial will host the annual Top Gun Night Run 6k this Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Lee Victory Recreation Park in Smyrna. The 3.7 mile course includes the Smyrna/Rutherford County Airport and Smyrna Municipal golf course with the finish line at the memorial. Spectators and runners will enjoy live music and food trucks in the park. The run will be chip-timed and USATF certified and limited to only 650 participants.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

Dr. Paul T. Kwami, Director of Fisk Jubilee Singers, Has Died

Dr. Paul T. Kwami, Musical Director of the Fisk Jubilee Singers, has died. Fisk University shared a statement about the passing of Dr. Kwani, stating, ”It is with the heaviest of hearts and the deepest of sorrows that Fisk University today announces the passing of Dr. Paul T. Kwami ’85. Dr. Kwami served as the Musical Director of the Fisk Jubilee Singers® from 1994 to 2022. During Dr. Kwami’s twenty-eight-year tenure, the Fisk Jubilee Singers® received the highest musical honors including a GRAMMY award, a Dove Award, a National Medal of the Arts, and an induction into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame. Dr. Kwami consistently directed performances in the world’s most prestigious venues including at Carnegie Hall, The Ryman Auditorium, The Apollo Theater, and The White House. His musical genius was towering, and his legacy will live forever.”
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Nashville, TN
Rutherford Source

Wynonna Judd Announces Star-studded Lineup for The Judds: The Final Tour

Wynonna Judd, has announced the line-up of special guests who will be joining her on the road for The Judds: The Final Tour. Along with Martina McBride, who will join her on the road for the entirety of the tour, Wynonna is thrilled to welcome Brandi Carlile, Ashley McBryde, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, Trisha Yearwood and Faith Hill, on select dates to honor the legacy of The Judds and their everlasting impact on Country music.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Rutherford Source

Nashville SC to Play Their First Ever International Opponent

Geodis Park will host Club América from Mexico on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at 8 PM. Club América was founded nearly a century ago in 1916. Nashville SC is playing one of the most successful LIGA MX teams as they have won their league title 13 times and 7 CONCACAF Champions’ Cup/Champions League titles. These accomplishments are the highest of honors for a team from North America.
NASHVILLE, TN
Jimmy Martin
Earl Scruggs
Zach Filkins
Boney James
Kenny Lattimore
Roy Acuff
Ryan Tedder
Parker Mccollum
Doc Watson
Rutherford Source

5 Things to Know About Jon Batiste

Pilgrimage Music Festival 2022 will take place in Franklin, TN at Harlinsdale Farm on September 24-25. Now in its eighth year, artists set to perform include Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, The Avett Brothers, and Jon Batiste to name a few. In case you’re not familiar with Jon Batiste, who led...
FRANKLIN, TN
Rutherford Source

$50,000 Powerball Double Play Winner in Gallatin

GALLATIN — A lucky Powerball player in Gallatin won $50,000 from the drawing held last night, Sept. 14, 2022, thanks to their use of the Double Play feature. In the Double Play drawing – held after the Powerball drawing – last night’s winner matched four out of five balls and the Double Play Powerball.
GALLATIN, TN
Rutherford Source

Photo of the Week: September 12, 2022

Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Joshua Oakes

Joshua Oakes of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022, he was 33 years old. He was a native of Crossville, Tennessee and a son of Anthony Oakes of Crossville and Tonya Hamby Oakes of Smyrna. In addition to his parents, Josh is survived by his fiancé, Ashley...
SMYRNA, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Christine Lamnek Kokemueller

Christine Lamnek Kokemueller, age 88 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Monday, September 12, 2022, at her home. A native of Crvenka, Serbia, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Christine Booze Lamnek. Mrs. Kokemueller was also preceded in death by her husband of 64 years Heinrich Kokemueller and...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Edward Wayne Swann

Edward Wayne Swann, age 68 of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022, at his home. A native of Gadsden, AL, he was the son of the late Harold Edward and Peggy Sue Conner Swann. Wayne is survived by his brother, Donny Swann and his wife Judy of...
SMYRNA, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Rachel Jewel (Williams) Arnette

Rachel Jewel (Williams) Arnette, age 101, passed away peacefully on September 11, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born and raised in the Halls Hill Community and upon leaving the family farm to marry Ellis, vowed never to return to the country living. She was a dedicated wife and mother of six children with an independent nature.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Hannah Elisabeth Lopez

Hannah Elisabeth Lopez passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022, she was 23 years old. She was born in Davidson County and a resident of Rutherford County. She worked as a Dental Assistant. Hannah is survived by her father, J. Ruben Lopez; mother, Stephenie Dawn Lopez (J. Ruben); grandparents, Steve...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Lolita Ann Knotts Rawlins

Mrs. Lolita Ann Knotts Rawlins passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022, she was 77 years old. She was born on April 19, 1945 in Houston Texas. She is preceded in death by her parents John and Anita Kelley Knotts, sisters Nancy Wakefield and Debbie Hamilton. She is survived by...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Khammoune Manosinh

Mrs. Khammoune Manosinh, age 75, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Mrs. Manosinh was a very hard worker to make sure she provided for her family. She was involved with Wat Lao Buddharam Temple and Wat Amphawan of America. Mrs. Manosinh is survived by her daughters,...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro, TN
Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

 https://rutherfordsource.com/

